 Spain charges 13 Catalan politicians with rebellion | News | DW | 23.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Spain charges 13 Catalan politicians with rebellion

Dozens of Catalan secessionists will be tried for rebellion, embezzlement and disobeying the state, a court has ruled. Five politicians have been placed in preventive prison but one has slipped away to live in "exile."

A police van beleived to be carrying some of the five Catalan politicians ordered to be jailed pending their trial for rebellion leaves the Supreme Court in Madrid

Spanish Supreme Court on Friday ordered 25 Catalan leaders be tried for rebellion, embezzlement and disobeying the state — charges which could earn the secessionist politicians up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Judge Pablo Llarena backed his ruling by stating that secessionists had been planning ways to split with Spain for the past six years. He described the case as "an attack on the constitutional state ... of unusual gravity and persistence."

Of the 25 people charged, 13 will face charges of rebellion.

Read more: Catalonia fails to vote in new president as third pro-independence candidate loses secessionist support

Catalan politician Jordi Turull walks past policemen as he returns to the Supreme Court during a break in proceedings as part of an investigation into Catalonia's banned bid for independence in Madrid, Spain, March 23, 2018.

Tough run: Jordi Turull lost his Catalan presidency bid and was jailed soon after

Five jailed

Llarena also ordered that five of the politicians be placed in preventive detention without bail. Among them was, who earlier in the day had failed in his bid to become Catalonia's regional president. While he theoretically could be elected in a simple majority vote on Saturday, it was unclear whether the vote could go ahead with Turull in prison.

The other politicians who entered preventive detention included ex-parliamentary speaker Carme Forcadell and three former members of the regional government.

Llarena's prison orders being the total number of jailed separatist Catalan leaders to nine. Catalan ex-Vice President Oriol Junqueras, the region's former Interior Minister Joaquim Forn, and two prominent leaders of pro-independence civil organizations. Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, were imprisoned in the aftermath of last October's contested independence referendum.

While the fresh round of imprisonment for Catalan separatist politicians could further fire up supporters of the region's split from Spain, who have referred to the politicians as "political prisoners," the move also means even more key secessionist figures are politically incapacitated, which could weaken the movement.

However, the judge warned that the strategy to secede is "dormant and awaiting resumption" once pro-secessionists take control of the regional parliament.

Read more: Challenges ahead for Puigdemont and secessionist political unity
Watch video 00:50

Rally in Barcelona mocks Catalan separatist movement

Another one heads abroad

Marta Rovira, the General Secretary of the left-wing, pro-independence Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), also received a preventive prison order. However, she chose to flee the country to live "in exile," as she stated in a letter. Spanish media reporting she had headed to Switzerland.

In fleeing Spain, she joins various other Catalan politicians who have headed over the borders to avoid being taken into custody. Most prominent among them is Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia's ex-president, who has been living in Belgium since October.

After his decision to leave Spain, Madrid issued an arrest warrant for Puigdemont but subsequently dropped it.

But on Friday, Llarena issued fresh orders for European and international arrest warrants for Catalan politicians abroad, including Puigdemont and Rovira.

Puigdemont remained unshaken about the new warrant. "Let's see what happens tomorrow, what happens today. Every day things change," he said in Helsinki, where he was visiting. He also accused the judge of wading into political waters.

"It is not right for a judge to do politics," Puigdemont said.

The Catalan drive for independence came to a head at the end of 2017 after an independence referendum that Spain had declared unconstitutional took place. Since then, the central government in Madrid has sought to neutralize the secessionist drive by taking direct control of the region and calling for new elections in December, which delivered a parliamentary majority to separatist parties but failed to earn a majority of popular support. Catalans remain divided on whether or not to split from Spain.

Read more: Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont warns of 'repeat elections' as top court blocks successor

cmb/aw (EFE, AP, Reuters)

  • Representatives in the Catalan parliament watch an opposition lawmaker leave

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The declaration

    As the world watched, Catalonia's parliament voted 70 to 10 for the region to declare its independence from Spain. "Our legitimate parliament has taken a very important step. This is the people's mandate," Puigdemont said after the decision. Dozens of opposition lawmakers from the Socialist Party, Citizens Party and Popular Party had walked out of the parliament chamber to boycott the vote.

  • Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The despair

    Within an hour of the Catalan vote, the Spanish Senate in Madrid passed a bill to trigger Article 155 of the Spanish constitution. The measure will allow the central government to suspend Catalonia's autonomy. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would sack Catalonia’s government and set new regional elections for December 21.

  • EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The dismissal

    European leaders were quick to condemn the independence declaration. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the Union "doesn't need any more cracks," while EU Council President Donald Tusk said Madrid "remains our only interlocutor." Leaders in Germany, France, Italy and the UK voiced their support for Madrid. The US also chimed in, saying "Catalonia is an integral part of Spain."

  • A woman is surrounded by Spanish police on October 1 during the Catalan independence referendum.

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The dispute

    Barcelona and Madrid had been in a standoff since 93 percent of voters opted for Catalan independence in an October 1 referendum marred by police violence. Spain said the poll was illegal and stressed the low voter turnout of 43 percent. It subsequently threatened to suspend the region's autonomy if Catalan leaders did not stop their drive for independence.

  • Catalan President Carles Puigdemont speaks to reporters on October 26

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The defiance

    Many had expected tensions to ease on October 26 when Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was expected to call snap elections to bow to a key Spanish government demand. But Puigdemont refused, saying that he did not have enough "guarantees" from Madrid. Instead, he called on the Catalan parliament to decide on how to respond to Spain's threat to suspend the region's autonomy.

  • Supports of independence protest outside of the Cataln parliament in Barcelona.

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The dream

    Tens of thousands of pro-independence protesters had taken to the streets of Barcelona ahead of the independence declaration to demand the region's secession and the release of two leaders of pro-independence organizations, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez. Independence has divided Catalonia. Many who supported continued unity with Spain refused to vote in the October 1 referendum.

  • Supporters of independence rejoice outside of the Catalan parliament in Spain

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The delight

    The pro-independence crowds outside the Catalan parliament immediately rejoiced after hearing the independence declaration. Many people were draped in the "Estelada" flag associated with Catalan independence. Some reportedly called for the Spanish flag to be removed from the Catalan government palace as regional lawmakers arrived from the parliament. (Author: Alexander Pearson)

    Author: Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

Catalonia fails to vote in new president as third pro-independence candidate loses secessionist support

Far-left lawmakers appeared to see a lack of commitment to the pro-independence cause in Jordi Turull. The 51-year-old had called for dialogue with the Spanish government ahead of the vote. (23.03.2018)  

Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont warns of 'repeat elections' as top court blocks successor

Self-exiled leader Puigdemont has blamed "the enormous irresponsibility of the state" for a political impasse in Catalonia. The Supreme Court has blocked the release of his possible successor, citing repeat offenses. (09.03.2018)  

Catalan independence: Challenges ahead for Puigdemont and secessionist political unity

Exiled independence leader Carles Puigdemont's decision to tap an imprisoned MP to be Catalonia's next president could be the start of new woes for the movement — and for him. DW takes a look at an unclear future. (03.03.2018)  

Catalonia declares independence from Spain

The Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain on October 27 after a month-long standoff with Madrid. Within the hour, the Spanish Senate had ordered the central government to impose direct rule on the region. (27.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rally in Barcelona mocks Catalan separatist movement  

Related content

Katalonien Parlamentssitzung Amtseinsetzung Turull

Catalonia fails to vote in new president as third pro-independence candidate loses secessionist support 23.03.2018

Far-left lawmakers appeared to see a lack of commitment to the pro-independence cause in Jordi Turull. The 51-year-old had called for dialogue with the Spanish government ahead of the vote.

Dänemark Carles Puigdemont

Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont warns of 'repeat elections' as top court blocks successor 09.03.2018

Self-exiled leader Puigdemont has blamed "the enormous irresponsibility of the state" for a political impasse in Catalonia. The Supreme Court has blocked the release of his possible successor, citing repeat offenses.

Belgien Carles Puigdemont in Brüssel

Carles Puigdemont gives up candidacy for Catalan presidency 01.03.2018

Carles Puigdemont has abandoned his bid to be reappointed Catalonia's regional president and tapped an imprisoned politician to succeed him instead. Madrid, however, still sees problems with Puigdemont's solution.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 