Spain charges 13 Catalan politicians with rebellion | News | DW | 23.03.2018

Spanish Supreme Court on Friday ordered 25 Catalan leaders be tried for rebellion, embezzlement and disobeying the state — charges which could earn the secessionist politicians up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Judge Pablo Llarena backed his ruling by stating that secessionists had been planning ways to split with Spain for the past six years. He described the case as "an attack on the constitutional state ... of unusual gravity and persistence."

Of the 25 people charged, 13 will face charges of rebellion.

Read more: Catalonia fails to vote in new president as third pro-independence candidate loses secessionist support

Tough run: Jordi Turull lost his Catalan presidency bid and was jailed soon after

Five jailed

Llarena also ordered that five of the politicians be placed in preventive detention without bail. Among them was, who earlier in the day had failed in his bid to become Catalonia's regional president. While he theoretically could be elected in a simple majority vote on Saturday, it was unclear whether the vote could go ahead with Turull in prison.

The other politicians who entered preventive detention included ex-parliamentary speaker Carme Forcadell and three former members of the regional government.

Llarena's prison orders being the total number of jailed separatist Catalan leaders to nine. Catalan ex-Vice President Oriol Junqueras, the region's former Interior Minister Joaquim Forn, and two prominent leaders of pro-independence civil organizations. Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, were imprisoned in the aftermath of last October's contested independence referendum.

While the fresh round of imprisonment for Catalan separatist politicians could further fire up supporters of the region's split from Spain, who have referred to the politicians as "political prisoners," the move also means even more key secessionist figures are politically incapacitated, which could weaken the movement.

However, the judge warned that the strategy to secede is "dormant and awaiting resumption" once pro-secessionists take control of the regional parliament.

Read more: Challenges ahead for Puigdemont and secessionist political unity

Watch video 00:50 Rally in Barcelona mocks Catalan separatist movement

Another one heads abroad

Marta Rovira, the General Secretary of the left-wing, pro-independence Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), also received a preventive prison order. However, she chose to flee the country to live "in exile," as she stated in a letter. Spanish media reporting she had headed to Switzerland.

In fleeing Spain, she joins various other Catalan politicians who have headed over the borders to avoid being taken into custody. Most prominent among them is Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia's ex-president, who has been living in Belgium since October.

After his decision to leave Spain, Madrid issued an arrest warrant for Puigdemont but subsequently dropped it.

But on Friday, Llarena issued fresh orders for European and international arrest warrants for Catalan politicians abroad, including Puigdemont and Rovira.

Puigdemont remained unshaken about the new warrant. "Let's see what happens tomorrow, what happens today. Every day things change," he said in Helsinki, where he was visiting. He also accused the judge of wading into political waters.

"It is not right for a judge to do politics," Puigdemont said.

The Catalan drive for independence came to a head at the end of 2017 after an independence referendum that Spain had declared unconstitutional took place. Since then, the central government in Madrid has sought to neutralize the secessionist drive by taking direct control of the region and calling for new elections in December, which delivered a parliamentary majority to separatist parties but failed to earn a majority of popular support. Catalans remain divided on whether or not to split from Spain.

Read more: Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont warns of 'repeat elections' as top court blocks successor

cmb/aw (EFE, AP, Reuters)