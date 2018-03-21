Catalonia fails to vote in new president as third pro-independence candidate loses secessionist support | News | DW | 23.03.2018

Catalonia's political limbo continued on Thursday after far-left separatist lawmakers withdrew their support for the latest candidate for the regional presidency.

Jordi Turull, a former Catalan government spokesman, fell short of an absolute majority in the 135-seat Catalan parliament required to win. Sixty-four lawmakers voted in favor, 65 against and four abstained.

Read more: Catalan separatists march in Barcelona calling for split from Spain

The far-left CUP party, which supports Catalonia's split from Spain, announced shortly before the election that its four lawmakers would abstain.

The parliament is set to hold a second vote on Turull's candidacy within the next 48 hours. The 51-year-old Turull only needs a simple majority to win that vote, but a lack of legislative support could stop him from progressing.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Rich ancient heritage Catalonia has been settled by the Phoenicians, the Etruscans and the Greeks, who were mainly in the coastal areas of Rosas and Empuries (above). Then came the Romans, who built more settlements and infrastructure. Catalonia remained a part of the Roman Empire until it was conquered by the Visigoths in the fifth century.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Counties and independence Catalonia was conquered by Arabs in 711 AD. The Frankish king Charlemagne stopped their advance at Tours on the Loire River and, by 759, the north of Catalonia was once again Christian. In 1137, the counties that made up Catalonia entered an alliance with the Crown of Aragon.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Autonomy and the war of succession In the 13th century, the institutions of Catalan self-administration were created under the banner of the Generalitat de Catalunya. After the unification of the Crown of Aragon with that of Castile in 1476, Aragon was largely able to keep its autonomic institutions. However, the Catalan revolt — from 1640 to 1659 — saw parts of Catalonia ceded to present-day France.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Remembrance of defeat After the conquest of Barcelona on September 11, 1714, by the Bourbon King Phillip V, Catalan instuitutions were dissolved and self-administration came to an end. Every year, on September 11, Catalans commemorate the end of their right to autonomy.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Federal ideas in wider republic After the abdication of King Amadeo I of Spain, the first Spanish Republic was declared in February 1873. It lasted barely a year. The supporters of the Republic were split – one group supporting the idea of a centralized republic, the others wanting a federal system. Pictured here is Francisco Pi i Maragall, a supporter of federalism and one of five presidents of the short-lived republic.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Failed attempt Catalonia sought to establish a new state within the Spanish republic, but this only served to exacerbate the differences between republicans, ultimately dividing and weakening them. In 1874, the monarchy and the House of Bourbon (led by King Alfonso XII, pictured here) took the helm.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Catalan Republic Between 1923 — with the support of the monarchy, the army and the church — General Primo de Rivera declared a dictatorship. Catalonia became a center of opposition and resistance. After the end of the dictatorship, the politician Francesc Macia (pictured here) successfully pressed for important rights of autonomy for Catalonia.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history The end of freedom In the Second Spanish Republic, Catalan lawmakers worked on the Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia. This was approved by the Spanish parliament in 1932. Francesc Macia was elected president of the Generalitat of Catalonia by the Catalan parliament. However, the victory of Franco at the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939) put an end to all that.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Loss of liberties The Franco regime ruled with an iron rod. Political parties were banned and the Catalan language and culture were surpressed.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history New autonomy by statute After the first parliamentary elections that followed the end of the Franco dictatorship, the Generalitat of Catalonia was provisionally restored. Under the democratic Spanish constitution of 1978, Catalonia was given a new Statute of Autonomy just a year later.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history New and different statute The new Statute of Autonomy recognized the autonomy of Catalonia and the importance of the Catalan language. In comparison to the 1932 statute, it was enhanced in the fields of culture and education but curtailed when it came to the realm of justice. Pictured here is Jordi Pujol, the long-time head of the government of Catalonia after the dictatorship.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Stronger self-awareness A desire for independence has grown stronger in recent years. In 2006, Catalonia was given a new statute that broadened the Catalan government's powers. However, it lost these after a complaint by the conservative Popular Party to the Constitutional Court of Spain.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history First referendum A referendum on independence was already envisaged for November 9, 2014. The first question was "Do you want Catalonia to become a state?" In the case of an affirmative answer, the second question was posed: "Do you want this state to be independent?" However, the Constitutional Court suspended the vote.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Clash of the titans Since January 2016, Carles Puigdemont has been president of the Catalan government. He proceeded with the separatist course of his predecessor Artur Mas and called the new referendum for October 1, 2017. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed this as unconstitutional. Author: Richard Connor



Legal challenges

Turull is set to appear before a judge on Friday as part of a probe into his role in the region's independence drive in October.

Police had arrested Turull for a short time on charges of rebellion and sedition but released him on bail in exchange for his accepting central government control of Catalonia.

The judge could order Turull's rearrest or alternatively declare him ineligible to become president. The Spanish government has already said it will not allow anyone involved in the independence campaign to take over the regional president post.

Read more: Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont warns of 'repeat elections' as top court blocks successor

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The declaration As the world watched, Catalonia's parliament voted 70 to 10 for the region to declare its independence from Spain. "Our legitimate parliament has taken a very important step. This is the people's mandate," Puigdemont said after the decision. Dozens of opposition lawmakers from the Socialist Party, Citizens Party and Popular Party had walked out of the parliament chamber to boycott the vote.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The despair Within an hour of the Catalan vote, the Spanish Senate in Madrid passed a bill to trigger Article 155 of the Spanish constitution. The measure will allow the central government to suspend Catalonia's autonomy. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would sack Catalonia’s government and set new regional elections for December 21.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The dismissal European leaders were quick to condemn the independence declaration. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the Union "doesn't need any more cracks," while EU Council President Donald Tusk said Madrid "remains our only interlocutor." Leaders in Germany, France, Italy and the UK voiced their support for Madrid. The US also chimed in, saying "Catalonia is an integral part of Spain."

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The dispute Barcelona and Madrid had been in a standoff since 93 percent of voters opted for Catalan independence in an October 1 referendum marred by police violence. Spain said the poll was illegal and stressed the low voter turnout of 43 percent. It subsequently threatened to suspend the region's autonomy if Catalan leaders did not stop their drive for independence.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The defiance Many had expected tensions to ease on October 26 when Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was expected to call snap elections to bow to a key Spanish government demand. But Puigdemont refused, saying that he did not have enough "guarantees" from Madrid. Instead, he called on the Catalan parliament to decide on how to respond to Spain's threat to suspend the region's autonomy.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The dream Tens of thousands of pro-independence protesters had taken to the streets of Barcelona ahead of the independence declaration to demand the region's secession and the release of two leaders of pro-independence organizations, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez. Independence has divided Catalonia. Many who supported continued unity with Spain refused to vote in the October 1 referendum.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The delight The pro-independence crowds outside the Catalan parliament immediately rejoiced after hearing the independence declaration. Many people were draped in the "Estelada" flag associated with Catalan independence. Some reportedly called for the Spanish flag to be removed from the Catalan government palace as regional lawmakers arrived from the parliament. (Author: Alexander Pearson) Author: Alexander Pearson



Call for dialogue

Turull adopted a measured tone in a speech ahead of the vote. He did not mention the word "independence" and called for dialogue with the Spanish government.

"We ask to sit at the same table to resolve politically the problems we face," he said.

CUP lawmakers had nevertheless called for a candidate committed to pushing for the region's independence.

Read more: Protesters mock Catalan independence bid with secession call of their own

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Police 'forced' to use violence Security forces used batons and fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowds. Many were injured. "We were forced to do what we did not wish to do," said Spanish government delegate to Catalonia, Enric Millo. "Puigdemont and his team are solely responsible" for the violence, he added.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Comparing Rajoy to Franco Supporters of an independent Catalonia have long accused the central government of denying the will of the people. At this Barcelona rally ahead of the Sunday vote, one of the protesters holds up a picture of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco kissing the current Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Face to face Anti-independence protesters also took to the streets of Barcelona to show their support for a united Spain. In this photo from Saturday, one of them is shouting at a member of the Catalan regional police force, called Mosso d'Esquadra.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Stocking up on ballot boxes Ahead of the referendum, activists distributed voting material and paraphernalia despite the government ban. The Catalan authorities in Barcelona said that the vote would be legally binding.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Viva Espana Rajoy's government has rejected the independence referendum as unconstitutional and pledged to shut down voting. Many opponents of Catalan separatism gathered in Madrid on Sunday, chanting "Viva Espana" and "Catalonia is Spain."

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Waiting for daybreak Spanish authorities deployed thousands of extra police to the region. They received orders to prevent voting and seize ballot boxes. Security forces patrolled the polling stations in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Keeping polls open Activists decided to camp out at the polling stations in case police tried to shut the venues down.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Separatist leader manages to vote Reports of violence started coming in early on Sunday. Scuffles broke out near the city of Girona, where Catalan regional leader Carles Puigdemont was due to cast his ballot. The police raided the polling station, forcing Puigdemont to vote at a different location.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Barcelona raid Pro-independence protesters tried to prevent the police from confiscating ballots and ballot boxes. Catalan officials say that, despite Madrid's efforts, 73 percent of about 6,000 polling stations were open on Sunday.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Give them flowers Pro-independence activists were instructed to "practice passive resistance" while attempting to delay the security forces from disrupting the vote. The movement supplied their protesters with red carnations to give to the officers. However, police reported they were also pelted with stones.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Battling for ballots On Sunday morning, Catalan officials said people could also use ballots they printed at home, and vote at any open polling station if their designated booth was closed.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures 'Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state?' While a June poll indicated that a majority of Catalans would be in favor of remaining within Spain, it also showed that independence supporters were far more likely to vote on a referendum. Madrid's crackdown is sure to fan the flames of the independence movement. Author: Darko Janjevic



Third time the charm?

Turull is the third candidate to be forwarded by Catalonia's separatist parties after former regional President Carles Puigdemont and pro-independence campaigner Jordi Sanchez both withdrew their bids.

Puigdemont, who led the failed independence drive, has been in self-imposed exile in Belgium since the Spanish government charged him with rebellion and sedition.

Sanchez has been in jail since Spain arrested him over his role in the controversial independence campaign.

Read more: Catalan independence: Challenges ahead for Puigdemont and secessionist political unity

Watch video 00:26 Share Puigdemont arrives in Copenhagen Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2rIfj Puigdemont arrives in Copenhagen

Clock is ticking

Thursday's vote kicked off a two-month time window for the regional parliament to install a new president or call new elections.

Until then, the Spanish government is set to continue using constitutional powers invoked after the independence crisis to directly rule the region.

Separatist parties have been trying to elect a president and form a new regional government since defending their absolute majority in the Catalan parliament in regional elections in December.

Read more: Carles Puigdemont gives up candidacy for Catalan presidency

amp/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP)