 South Korea and US launch lower key army drills as tensions ease | News | DW | 01.04.2018
News

South Korea and US launch lower key army drills as tensions ease

An annual joint military exercise involving US and South Korean troops has kicked off. But the drill is not as high profile as usual, amid an easing of diplomatic tensions on the Korean peninsula.

US and South Korean ships (picture-alliancedpa/AP Photo)

The United States and South Korea began annual joint army drills on Sunday that this year will feature fewer large-scale weapons and be shortened in a reflection of recently easing tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the Foal Eagle training involved some 300,000 South Korean soldiers alongside more than 11,500 US troops.

But the drills, which were delayed to avoid a clash with the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February, will be held for only a month instead of the usual almost two.

Yonhap said the US aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines that have previously raised North Korea's ire would also be missing this year, with both Seoul and Washington preparing for meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks.

South Korean President Moon Jae In is scheduled to meet Kim on April 27, and US President Donald Trump is expected to have his meeting before the end of May.

North Korean cheerleaders (picture-alliance/APA/picturedesk/H.K. Techt)

The North Korean cheerleaders made their presence clearly felt in Pyeongchang

Reconciliatory gestures

The start of the Foal Eagle drills comes the same day as a historic concert by South Korean pop stars in Pyongyang, seen as a peace gesture ahead of the inter-Korea summit.

The thaw in diplomatic ties comes partly as a result of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, which saw North Korean athletes competing alongside their South Korean counterparts, while Kim's powerful sister also attended in a gesture of reconciliation.

The two Koreas remain technically at war after a 1950-1953 conflict ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty. North Korea has since sparked major global security concerns with its nuclear weapons program and often belligerent rhetoric.

However, Kim has pledged not to carry out any missile or nuclear tests ahead of the meetings with Moon and Trump, and has even spoken of North Korea's potential denuclearization during a trip to Beijing last week.

  • Kim Jong Un's New Year's address 2017

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

  • Hwasong-14 public viewing (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages'

    North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

  • North Korean rocket test (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened

    Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

  • Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Anderson)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury'

    Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

  • North Korea shoots a rocket over Japan

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test

    Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

  • Pyongyang celebrates successful nuclear test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test

    North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

  • Trump's first speech at the UN General Assembly (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man'

    In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

  • North Korea rocket test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test

    North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

  • Kim Jong Un (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button?

    Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

  • Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo Jong (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Ju-sung)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing?

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • North Korean delegation meets South Korean delegation (Reuters/Yonhap/Reuters/Yonhap/South Korean Presidential Blue House)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 6, 2018: Momentum builds

    South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

  • Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/Wong Maye-E)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 9, 2018: Trump agrees

    Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


tj/rc (dpa, AFP)

