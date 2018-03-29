North Korea wants to be in next two Olympics, says IOC chief

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his country will take part in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Saturday after returning from a visit to Pyongyang.

"The commitment was fully supported by the supreme leader of the DPRK in a very open and fruitful discussion I had with him yesterday," Bach told reporters, using North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Bach's visit to the North came amid a growing surprise rapprochement between the two Koreas after last month's Winter Games in the South, which saw competitors from both countries marching together at the opening ceremony and fielding a joint women's ice hockey team.

North Korea's participation in Pyeongyang could mark a turning point

'Dramatic thawing season'

Bach, who also attended a women's football match with the North Korean leader, said that the IOC would propose a "potential joint march" of the two Koreas and other shared activities at the Tokyo Games.

North Korea's official KCNA news agency said Kim had thanked Bach for his "special attention" to the North Korean athletes in Pyeongchang and for the IOC's contribution to a "dramatic thawing season" on the Korean peninsula.

That thaw is to see a summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late April, followed by one with US President Donald Trump planned for May.

Read more: Is a Trump-Kim meeting a recipe for disaster? Or so crazy it just might work?

Relations between communist North Korea and most of the rest of the world — particularly South Korea and the US — have been fraught in recent years, largely owing to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.

In another sign of easing tensions, Kim reportedly pledged his commitment to denuclearization during a trip to China earlier this week.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages' North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury' Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man' In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button? Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing? South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga March 6, 2018: Momentum builds South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga March 9, 2018: Trump agrees Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough. Author: Alexander Pearson



tj/rc (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.