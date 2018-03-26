Kim Jong Un pledges 'denuclearization' in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made an unofficial visit China from Sunday to Wednesday, China's state news agency Xinhua reported, ending days of speculation over whether he was aboard an official Beijing-bound train on Sunday.

The visit is Kim's first known trip abroad since assuming power in 2011.

Kim held talks with China's president, Xi Jinping, in Beijing during the visit, during which the Chinese president hosted a banquet to welcome him and his wife Ri Sol Ju, Xinhua said.

"I have had successful talks with General Secretary Xi Jinping on developing relations between the two parties and the two countries, our respective domestic situation, maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and other issues," Kim said at the opening banquet.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula were "developing rapidly," Kim said, according to Xinhua, and he "felt he should come to inform Xi in person the situation out of comradeship and moral responsibility."

Read more: North and South Korea 'suspicious' of China

Security forces escort a limousine through Beijing, sparking speculation that the ruler of North Korea, or a senior official, was visiting China

'Committed to denuclearization

According to Xinhua, Kim told Xi his regime was "committed to denuclearization."

"The issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if South Korea and the US respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realisation of peace," Kim said.

China is Pyongyang's closest ally, but ties have become strained after Beijing backed UN sanctions against North Korea for its missile program.

"The DPRK [North Korea] is willing to have dialogue with the United States and hold a summit of the two countries," Xinhua cited Kim saying during the visit.

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump at a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November

Pre-summit talks

Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said recently they plan to meet at a summit in April for only the third meeting between leaders from both Koreas since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Officials from North and South will meet on March 29 to lay the groundwork for an April summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Seoul said.

The agreement to hold the summit came amid thawing tensions that started before the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in early February.

US President Donald Trump and Kim are also set to meet at a separate summit sometime before the end of May.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said on Monday that Trump's "maximum pressure campaign" had "paid dividends and brought the North Koreans to the table."

Watch video 01:34 Share N Korean convey in Beijing Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2v58M Mysterious N Korean convoy leaves Beijing



jbh/bw (AP, dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.