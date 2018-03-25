 North Korea′s Kim Jong Un visits China in first foreign trip - reports | News | DW | 26.03.2018
News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits China in first foreign trip - reports

Japanese and US media outlets have said that Kim Jong Un has traveled to Bejing, his first trip abroad since coming to power. The move comes ahead of planned talks with South Korea and the US.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has gone on his first foreign visit since assuming power in 2011, sources with knowledge of the trip told Bloomberg news on Monday. This would confirm earlier reports from Japanese media that a high-ranking official from Pyongyang had traveled to Beijing by train.

Nippon News Network had aired footage earlier on Monday of a 21-car train with green paint and yellow stripes, the same design of train used by Kim's late father Kim Jong Il when he visited China in 2011.

There were heightened security measures all around Beijing, including closing off Tiananmen Square — something that usually happens only when Chinese leaders are meeting foreign heads of state in the Great Hall of the People. Changan Avenue, a major artery in the capital, was also closed off.

Read more:Is a Trump-Kim meeting a recipe for disaster? Or so crazy it just might work? 
Watch video 00:51

North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to meet

However, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman told the press that she was unaware of reports that Kim was visiting Beijing.

China has long been the isolated nation's closest supporter. However, ties have become strained after Beijing backed United Nations' sanctions against North Korea for its missile program.

Kim's visit came ahead of planned talks with rivals South Korea and the United States, aimed at soothing tensions that have increased since US President Donald Trump entered the White House. Kim is set to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in next month, which could be followed by a sit-down with Trump.

  • Kim Il Sung signing truce with South Korea (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    A young leader

    Kim Il Sung, the first and "eternal" president of North Korea, took power in 1948 with the support of the Soviet Union. The official calendar in North Korea begins with his birth year, 1912, designating it "Juche 1" after the state's Juche ideology. He was 41 when, as shown here, he signed the 1953 armistice that effectively ended the Korean War.

  • North Korea party congress 1980 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Hero worship

    In the years and decades after the war, Pyongyang's propaganda machine worked hard to weave a mythical narrative around Kim Il Sung. His childhood and the time he spent fighting Japanese troops in the 1930s were embellished to portray him as an unrivaled military and political genius. At the 1980 party congress, Kim announced he would be succeeded by his son, Kim Jong Il.

  • North Korea Kim Il Sung 1992 (Getty Images/AFP/JIJI Press)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Ruling to the end

    In 1992, Kim Il Sung started writing and publishing his memoirs, entitled "Reminiscences: With the Century." Describing his childhood, the North Korean leader claims that he first joined an anti-Japanese rally at 6 years old and became involved with the independence struggle at 8. The memoirs remained unfinished at Kim Il Sung's death in 1994.

  • North Korea Kim Jong Il (Getty Images/AFP/KCNA via Korean News Service)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    In his father's footsteps

    After spending years in the top tiers of the regime, Kim Jong Il took power after his father's death. Kim Jong Il's 16-year rule was marked by famine and economic crisis in an already impoverished country. However, the cult of personality surrounding him and his father, Kim Il Sung, grew even stronger.

  • A flag with the picture of Kim Jong Il at a military parade (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Rising star

    Historians outside North Korea believe Kim Jong Il was born in a military camp in eastern Russia, most likely in 1941. However, the leader's official biography claims it happened on the sacred Korean mountain Paektu, exactly 30 years after his father, on April 15, 1942. A North Korean legend says the birth was blessed by a new star and a double rainbow.

  • Kim Jong Il sitting down with his son and three other family members (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Family trouble

    Kim Jong Il had three sons and two daughters with three different women. This 1981 photo shows Kim Jong Il sitting besides his son Kim Jong Nam, with his sister-in-law and her two children in the background. Kim Jong Nam was eventually assassinated in 2017.

  • Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un at a balcony (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Yu)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Grooming a successor

    In 2009, Western media reported that Kim Jong Il had picked his youngest son, Kim Jong Un, to take over as the head of the regime. The two appeared together at a military parade on 2010, a year before Kim Jong Il passed away.

  • Bronze statues of Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Together

    According to Pyongyang, the death of Kim Jong Il in 2011 was marked by a series of mysterious events. State media reported that ice snapped loudly at a lake on the Paektu mountain during a sudden snowstorm, with a glowing message appearing on the rocks. After Kim Jong Il's death, a 22-meter (72-foot) statue of him was erected next to the one of his father (l.) in Pyongyang.

  • Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang 07.09.2013 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    Mysterious past

    Kim Jong Un mostly stayed out of the spotlight before his ascent to power. His exact age is disputed, but he is believed to have been born between 1982 and 1984. He was reportedly educated in Switzerland. In 2013, he surprised the world by meeting with former NBA star Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang.

  • Kim Jong Un surrounded by crying female soldiers (picture alliance/dpa/Kctv)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    A new cult

    Like the leaders before him, Kim Jong Un is hallowed by the state's totalitarian regime. In 2015, South Korean media reported about a new teacher's manual in the North that claimed Kim Jong Un could drive at the age of 3. In 2017, state media said that a monument to the young leader would be build on Mount Paektu.

  • A propaganda balloon showing a cartoon of Kim Jong Un (picture-alliance/AP/A. Young-joon)

    The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty

    A Kim with a hydrogen bomb

    Altough Kim took power at a younger age and with less of a public profile than his father and grandfather, he has managed to maintain his grip on power. The assassination of his half-brother Kim Jong Nam in 2017 served to cement his reputation abroad as a merciless dictator. The North Korean leader has also vastly expanded the country's nuclear arsenal.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


es/rt (AFP, Reuters)

