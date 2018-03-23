 Iran and North Korea: The return of John Bolton′s ′axis of evil′? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 23.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Iran and North Korea: The return of John Bolton's 'axis of evil'?

President Trump's new security adviser has built a reputation as a foreign policy hardliner, who has advocated military action against North Korea and Iran. What does his appointment mean for the future of US policy?

John Bolton (Imago/Zumapress)

In January 2002, former US President George W. Bush characterized Iran, Iraq and North Korea as "rogue states" in an "axis of evil." At the time, John Bolton was the US undersecretary of state for arms control and international security.

In May 2002, Bolton gave a speech titled "Beyond the axis of evil," during which he placed Syria, Libya and Cuba on the "axis" and promised that the US would "take all necessary measures" to eliminate terrorist threats from these countries. Now, 16 years later, Bolton has the ear of President Donald Trump as his national security adviser.

Read more: John Bolton: The conservative hawk tapped by Trump

Attack instead of negotiate?

By appointing Bolton as his national security adviser, Trump has installed an extreme proponent of regime change in Iran, and if necessary a violent regime change.

In 2015, shortly before the signing of the Iranian nuclear deal, Bolton had demanded that Iran be bombed rather than global powers trying to deter Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.
Watch video 01:16

Who is John Bolton?

Bolton has reportedly maintained contacts with the People's Mujahedin of Iran, a political militant organization in exile that advocates the violent overthrow of the Iranian regime.

The group has been accused of launching several terrorist attacks in Iran. During the 1980s war between Iran and Iraq, the People's Mujahedin group fought along former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

In the early 2000s, it was declared to be global terrorist group by the EU and the US, but its name was later removed from their lists. Some people claim the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) backs the People's Mujahedin to destabilize the Shiite regime in Iran.

Read more: Opinion: John Bolton's rise could be death knell for Iran deal

One year ago, President Trump's new national security adviser spoke at the Mujahedin's Persian New Year celebration in Tirana, Albania, calling the global powers' nuclear deal with Iran a mistake.

So far, the Iranian government has not commented on Bolton's appointment. It is also unclear how Iran's hardliners would react to it.

The appointments of foreign policy "hawks" – Bolton as security adviser and Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State – strongly suggests that President Trump is close to withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal sealed by his predecessor Barack Obama. The landmark agreement needs to be renewed around mid-May.

Read more:

Iran nuclear deal under pressure as Pompeo heads to State Department

Could Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions shake up the Middle East?
Watch video 00:38

Trump chooses Bolton as national security adviser

Trump-Kim meeting in jeopardy?

Even among North Korean "hawks," John Bolton is considered to be a hardliner. The US president's new security advisor recently said on a Washington-based radio that the proposed meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "diplomatic shock and awe."

He is also known as an advocate of using a military strike on North Korea. In an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal in February, Bolton said that North Korea's nuclear weapons development posed an "imminent threat" and that the United States had a legal basis to conduct a first strike North Korea.

"Given the gaps in US intelligence about North Korea, we should not wait until the very last minute," wrote Bolton.

Bolton's worldview elicits controversy among North Korea experts with the assumption that Pyongyang's nuclear weapons development is not based on self-defense, but rather a plan to forcibly unite North and South Korea under the North Korean flag.
Watch video 00:50

Benjamin Netanyahu: Iran 'is the greatest threat to our world'

In Seoul, the US personnel switch is being met with indignation. Bolton's predecessor, H. R. McMaster, was comparatively moderate, prudent and seen by South Korea as a trustworthy partner. After the switch to Bolton, there are many voices asking if the proposed summit can even take place.

Kim Hack Yong, director of the National Defense Committee, said Bolton's appointment was "worrying news."

A South Korean official speaking on condition of anonymity said, "Our position is such that if a new path opens up, we will have to take it."

Bolton is known in Seoul for having extensive knowledge about the Korean Peninsula and is seen as a close confidant of President Trump.

In Pyongyang, Bolton has been called a "human scum" and a "bloodsucker" after he criticized the regime in 2003 over its catastrophic human rights record.

Read more: 'US must not cross red line' during possible Trump-Kim meeting

  • Kim Jong Un's New Year's address 2017

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

  • Hwasong-14 public viewing (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages'

    North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

  • North Korean rocket test (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened

    Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

  • Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Anderson)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury'

    Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

  • North Korea shoots a rocket over Japan

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test

    Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

  • Pyongyang celebrates successful nuclear test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test

    North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

  • Trump's first speech at the UN General Assembly (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man'

    In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

  • North Korea rocket test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test

    North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

  • Kim Jong Un (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button?

    Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

  • Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo Jong (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Ju-sung)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing?

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • North Korean delegation meets South Korean delegation (Reuters/Yonhap/Reuters/Yonhap/South Korean Presidential Blue House)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 6, 2018: Momentum builds

    South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

  • Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/Wong Maye-E)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 9, 2018: Trump agrees

    Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

John Bolton: The conservative hawk tapped by Trump

The new national security adviser and the president share a disdain for the current Iran nuclear deal despite broad support among allies. And Bolton could have a belligerent influence on a host of other issues as well. (23.03.2018)  

Opinion: John Bolton's rise could be death knell for Iran deal

Even by US President Trump standards, replacing H.R. McMaster with hardliner John Bolton is risky, writes DW's Michael Knigge. And it doesn't bode well for key global issues such as the Iran deal. (23.03.2018)  

Donald Trump replaces US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo

CIA Director Mike Pompeo will become the next US secretary of state, after President Donald Trump fired Rex Tillerson following a series of public policy rifts on North Korea, Russia and Iran. (13.03.2018)  

'US must not cross red line' during possible Trump-Kim meeting

British MEP Nirj Deva tells DW the success of the possible Trump-Kim meeting would depend on Washington's preparation for talks. Deva has been engaged in high-level talks with North Korean officials on behalf of the EU. (20.03.2018)  

Iran nuclear deal under pressure as Pompeo heads to State Department

The replacement of Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo at the State Department spells trouble for the Iran nuclear deal. DW spoke to four experts on what the shake-up means for the Iran nuclear deal and ties with Europe. (13.03.2018)  

Could Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions shake up the Middle East?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has stated that the Kingdom could develop nuclear weapons if Iran also does so. What would this mean for the Middle East and how would Israel and Egypt view such an arms race? (20.03.2018)  

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

North Korea's "rocket man" and America's "dotard" once threatened to fire nuclear weapons at each other. Now they want to discuss peace. DW charts the major events in the Trump-Kim story. (09.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Who is John Bolton?  

Trump chooses Bolton as national security adviser  

Benjamin Netanyahu: Iran 'is the greatest threat to our world'  

Related content

USA neuer Sicherheitsberater John Bolton

John Bolton: The conservative hawk tapped by Trump 23.03.2018

The new national security adviser and the president share a disdain for the current Iran nuclear deal despite broad support among allies. And Bolton could have a belligerent influence on a host of other issues as well.

Who is John Bolton? 23.03.2018

Donald Trump’s new national security adviser is known for his aggressive foreign policy approach. Having spent the last decade airing hardline views on Fox News, John Bolton is likely to advocate a confrontational stance towards North Korea and Iran.

H.R. McMaster

John Bolton to replace H.R. McMaster as Donald Trump's national security adviser 22.03.2018

US President Donald Trump has announced that neo-conservative John Bolton will replace H.R. McMaster as national security adviser. The respected general is replaced by a hawk who advocated for war with Iraq in 2003.

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 