 John Bolton: The conservative hawk tapped by Trump | News | DW | 23.03.2018
News

John Bolton: The conservative hawk tapped by Trump

The new national security adviser and the president share a disdain for the current Iran nuclear deal despite broad support among allies. And Bolton could have a belligerent influence on a host of other issues as well.
Watch video 00:40

Bolton on NSA's role

US President Donald Trump has chosen "war hawk" John R. Bolton to become national security adviser, replacing Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster. A veteran of the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, Bolton also served as US Ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush from August 2005 to December 2006.

During his break from politics, Bolton penned a memoir titled "Surrender Is Not An Option," worked with a number of neoconservative think tanks, and as a commentator for the Fox News network.

Here’s where Bolton stands on the issues:

The Iraq War: Bolton is well-known for his support of the conflict, even after a number of Bush administration officials expressed regret over their involvement. As Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Affairs under Bush from 2001 to 2005, Bolton has been accused of manipulating the intelligence about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction that led to the 2003 invasion.

US Marines use heavy equipment as they prepare to bring down a statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad, in 2003.

US Marines use heavy equipment to bring down a statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad, in 2003

North Korea: The new national security adviser has long been a proponent of a military response to provocation from Pyongyang. During a speech in Seoul in 2003, on the eve of six-nation talks about North Korea’s nuclear program, Bolton called then-leader Kim Jong Il a "tyrannical dictator."

Russia: Bolton is a longstanding critic of the Kremlin. More recently, he has refuted allegations that the Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russians, though he does believe that Moscow interfered in the US election. When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to build new nuclear weapons earlier in March, Bolton wrote on Twitter that "there needs to be a strategic response to Russia's new nuclear missiles to show our allies in Europe that we will not let Russia push the U.S. or its allies around."
Watch video 00:38

Trump chooses Bolton as national security adviser

Iran nuclear deal: Bolton’s animosity to the deal is well known. He has even advocated forcing regime change in Tehran. With his fellow anti-Iran hawk Mike Pompeo being elevated to Secretary of State, the future of the landmark diplomatic deal could be in serious doubt.

Read more:What is the Iran nuclear deal? 

Bolton is also known for his support of keeping the controversial prison at Guantanamo Bay open, of moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and of supporting Taiwan in order to increase pressure on Beijing.

The European Union: After leaving US politics for a time in 2005, Bolton spent some time in Ireland actively campaigning against further EU integration. Speaking in Dublin in 2008, Bolton said that the Lisbon Treaty, which outlines how the EU should function, "will further enhance the power of institutions in Brussels without extending democratic authority to people." He also called enhanced EU cooperation "a mistake."

‘America First on steroids’

The appointment of the former Bush administration employee has shocked many, especially considering President Trump has routinely suggested that he thinks the Iraq War was a mistake:

In South Korea, conservative lawmaker Kim Hack-young called the appointment "worrisome news."

"North Korea and the United States need to have dialogue, but this only fuels worries over whether the talks will ever happen," said Kim.

Risk consultancy firm the Eurasia Group said that with the elevation of Bolton and Pompeo, the US’ foreign policy is now effectively "America First on steroids."

Bolton himself appeared keen to defuse the rhetoric in an interview with Fox News, saying: "Frankly, what I have said in private now, is behind me."

  • H.R. McMaster (Imago/photothek/F. Gaertner)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    H.R. McMaster

    In a tweet on March 22, US President Trump announced he was replacing H.R. McMaster with John Bolton as his national security adviser. A respected general, McMaster said he would retire from the US Army and public service. McMaster's departure was not a complete surprise as he and Trump are reported to have had conflicting views on a number of US policies.

  • Rex Tillerson, former Secretaty of State (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Ernst)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Rex Tillerson

    A former Exxon executive, Tillerson had served as secretary of state for a little over a year. Donald Trump ousted Tillerson in order to form a "new team" ahead of talks with North Korea, adding that he and Tillerson "disagreed on things." The relationship between them is said to have deteriorated after Tillerson reportedly called Trump a "moron" in October 2017.

  • New York Gary Cohn Goldman Sachs (Getty Images/D. Angerer)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Gary Cohn

    A Goldman Sachs veteran, Gary Cohn served as Donald Trump's top economic adviser at the head of the National Economic Council. He helped push through controversial tax reforms in 2017. However, Cohn stepped down in March 2018 after failing to persuade Trump to give up his idea of imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

  • Hope Hicks (Reuters/L. Millis)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Hope Hicks

    Hope Hicks resigned from her post as the White House Communications Director in late February 2018. A day before resigning, she testified before US lawmakers on Russian interference. She admitted to telling "white lies" for Donald Trump, but not related to Russia. The White House insisted her resignation was not linked to the testimony. The 29-year-old was among Trump's closest aides.

  • US Rob Porter in the Oval Office (Getty Images/AFP/N. Kamm)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Rob Porter

    The White House staff secretary handed in his resignation after his ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. Despite resigning, Rob Porter denied the allegations as "simply false." Trump initially defended Porter, and the US media questioned if and how Porter passed his background check for the job. Recently, reports surfaced of a romance between Porter and Trump's longtime aide Hope Hicks.

  • Stephen Bannon

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Stephen Bannon

    He played a key role in getting Donald Trump into the White House, but even chief strategist Stephen Bannon was ousted within a year. Bannon was a champion of economic nationalism and Trump's "America First" strategy. After the fallout of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville mid-Aigust, Bannon agreed to leave the administration.

  • White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Martinez Monsivais)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Anthony Scaramucci

    The 53-year-old former hedge fund investor nicknamed the "Mooch" was communications director for just 10 days. The colorful New Yorker filled a dream role that had been vacant for months, but was forced out on the same day that straight-shooting former Marine Corps general John Kelly became chief of staff. Trump was displeased with his infamous expletive-laden rant against other senior staff.

  • USA Walter M. Shaub Jr., U.S. Office of Government Ethics (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J.S. Applewhite)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Walter M. Shaub Jr.

    Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, resigned in July 2017 after clashing with the White House over Trump's complicated financial holdings. Shaub reportedly called Trump's administration a "laughing stock."

  • USA Reince Priebus neuer Stabchef im Weißen Haus (Reuters/M. Segar)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Reince Priebus

    Reince Priebus, the former White House chief-of-staff, was forced out just six months into his tenure after a public feud with Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director. Priebus was reportedly among those West Wing staffers who opposed the hire of Scaramucci.

  • Sean Spicer tritt zurück USA (Reuters/K.Lamarque)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Sean Spicer

    Sean Spicer, who had a fraught relationship with the president and the press, resigned after telling Trump he vehemently disagreed with the selection of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director.

  • USA Michael Dubke, Kommunikationsdirektor Weißes Haus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Walsh)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Michael Dubke

    Michael Dubke, the former White House communications director, was asked to leave in May 2017 over what was perceived as his poor handling of the allegations involving Russian involvement in the US election.

  • James Comey (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. S. Applewhite)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    James Comey

    US President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey - allegedly over how he handled the Clinton emails investigation. Critics, however, believe the FBI's probe into Trump's campaign ties with Russia was the real reason.

  • USA Michael Flynn beim Briefing im Weißen Haus in Washington (Reuters/C. Barria)

    'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties

    Michael Flynn

    Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned in February 2017 after revelations that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the US before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

