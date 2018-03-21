John Bolton to replace H.R. McMaster as Donald Trump′s national security adviser | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 22.03.2018

In a country fixated on which senior Trump adviser will be the next to get the boot, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster's departure does not come as a major surprise. The United States' top advisor on national security had been on thin ice for an eternity in the Trump era of news cycles.

Thanking the president for his friendship, McMaster said he has filed a retirement request.

"After 34 years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the US Army effective this summer, after which I will leave public service," McMaster said in a statement. "Throughout my career, it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary servicemembers and dedicated civilians."

Ahead of the announcement, Nahal Toosi, who covers US foreign policy for the news organization Politico, said there had been speculation for months that Trump was going to fire McMaster. "[He] has been called the Schrödinger's Cat of national security advisers for months," she said, referring to the paradox in physics in which a cat in a box is considered both alive and dead.

Drifting out of Trump's orbit and out of a job

McMaster and Trump were always an unlikely team in terms of style. McMaster is a career military officer and academic with a Ph.D. in military history, and Trump considers himself a straight-talking, convention-defying outsider.

McMaster and Trump reportedly clashed over policy in the past

The two also appear to have irreconcilable differences in terms of their personalities. Trump prefers casual banter to the orderly updates he received from his national security adviser. According to the Washington Post, which reported in mid-March that the president had told his chief of staff he was ready to sack McMaster, "The president has complained that McMaster is too rigid and that his briefings go on too long and seem irrelevant."

Read more: White House stability under john Kelly 'Depends on if people fall in lie or not'

McMaster had held his title since February 20, 2017 – far longer than most thought possible. So why is he out of a job now?

North Korea could be a factor. Trump credits his possible upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un to his administration's tough military posturing. When asked why the North Koreans were potentially ready to come to the table, the US president answered: "Me."

Many critics of Trump's efforts at engagement believe it would be unwise to meet the North Koreans without setting clear terms for any negotiations. McMaster favored a particularly hardline approach.

"[McMaster] opposed any sort of talks with North Korea early on. He was really keen on putting this major pressure campaign almost to the point of bringing the North to its knees before the US was willing to talk to them," Toosi said.

Spring cleaning at the White House

McMaster's retirement comes amid a string of high-profile departures and rumors of a further shakeup among top US officials.

Several of those on their way out the door had tried to rein in Trump on certain issues. Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn announced his resignation in early March. A week later Secretary of State Rex Tillerson returned home early from an official visit to Africa after being unceremoniously sacked.

Read more: Opinion: With Tillerson's firing, White House loses a voice of reason

Little appears to be certain in Trump's White House, including whether Chief of Staff John Kelly will keep his job for long

Theories as to why Trump has been removing his top staff abound. Does he feel disempowered by Chief of Staff John Kelly's attempts to grapple with the reported chaos in the White House? Has he lost loyalists whispering in his ear and been left to trust his gut feeling? Or is he just feeling more confident in the second year of his presidency and seeking to reshuffle his inner circle to line up with him ideologically? It's crucial to take any analyses of Trump's motivations with a grain of salt. One of the few identifiable trends in his decision-making is the fact that he is a mercurial leader with erratic preferences.

One thing seems certain – Trump has been relishing the uncertainty gripping both his staffers and media pundits. He even joked about his love of the chaos at an annual dinner in March, saying, "The question everyone keeps asking is, 'Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?'"

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties H.R. McMaster In a tweet on March 22, US President Trump announced he was replacing H.R. McMaster with John Bolton as his national security adviser. A respected general, McMaster said he would retire from the US Army and public service. McMaster's departure was not a complete surprise as he and Trump are reported to have had conflicting views on a number of US policies.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Rex Tillerson A former Exxon executive, Tillerson had served as secretary of state for a little over a year. Donald Trump ousted Tillerson in order to form a "new team" ahead of talks with North Korea, adding that he and Tillerson "disagreed on things." The relationship between them is said to have deteriorated after Tillerson reportedly called Trump a "moron" in October 2017.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Gary Cohn A Goldman Sachs veteran, Gary Cohn served as Donald Trump's top economic adviser at the head of the National Economic Council. He helped push through controversial tax reforms in 2017. However, Cohn stepped down in March 2018 after failing to persuade Trump to give up his idea of imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Hope Hicks Hope Hicks resigned from her post as the White House Communications Director in late February 2018. A day before resigning, she testified before US lawmakers on Russian interference. She admitted to telling "white lies" for Donald Trump, but not related to Russia. The White House insisted her resignation was not linked to the testimony. The 29-year-old former model was among Trump's closest aides.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Rob Porter The White House staff secretary handed in his resignation after his ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. Despite resigning, Rob Porter denied the allegations as "simply false." Trump initially defended Porter, and the US media questioned if and how Porter passed his background check for the job. Recently, reports surfaced of a romance between Porter and Trump's longtime aide Hope Hicks.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Stephen Bannon He played a key role in getting Donald Trump into the White House, but even chief strategist Stephen Bannon was ousted within a year. Bannon was a champion of economic nationalism and Trump's "America First" strategy. After the fallout of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville mid-Aigust, Bannon agreed to leave the administration.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Anthony Scaramucci The 53-year-old former hedge fund investor nicknamed the "Mooch" was communications director for just 10 days. The colorful New Yorker filled a dream role that had been vacant for months, but was forced out on the same day that straight-shooting former Marine Corps general John Kelly became chief of staff. Trump was displeased with his infamous expletive-laden rant against other senior staff.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Walter M. Shaub Jr. Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, resigned in July 2017 after clashing with the White House over Trump's complicated financial holdings. Shaub reportedly called Trump's administration a "laughing stock."

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Reince Priebus Reince Priebus, the former White House chief-of-staff, was forced out just six months into his tenure after a public feud with Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director. Priebus was reportedly among those West Wing staffers who opposed the hire of Scaramucci.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Sean Spicer Sean Spicer, who had a fraught relationship with the president and the press, resigned after telling Trump he vehemently disagreed with the selection of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Michael Dubke Michael Dubke, the former White House communications director, was asked to leave in May 2017 over what was perceived as his poor handling of the allegations involving Russian involvement in the US election.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties James Comey US President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey - allegedly over how he handled the Clinton emails investigation. Critics, however, believe the FBI's probe into Trump's campaign ties with Russia was the real reason.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Michael Flynn Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned in February 2017 after revelations that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the US before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.



DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.