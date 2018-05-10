 Smoky wine: A taste of climate change | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 14.05.2018
extreme weather

Smoky wine: A taste of climate change

As the planet heats up, wildfires in wine country are becoming more frequent and more intense, forcing vintners to get creative. And you can taste that.

USA Kalifornien Waldbrände (Reuters/G. Blevins)

David O'Reilly produces wine in Washington state's Yakima Valley. Originally from Ireland, he has come to know the land here intimately, planting each grape species in the soil type and microclimate that suits it best – whether that's the cool north side of a hill or the dry rocky earth where his Syrah, Grenache and Mourvedre vines thrive.

These subtly different environments contribute to a wine's unique flavor. But now, O'Reilly has to contend with with impacts of global warming on the taste, too. Last summer, wildfires swept down the western United States, forcing entire communities to evacuate, burning homes and scorching the land.

Ring of fire

In July, an errant firework landed on a dry, grassy hillside close to O'Reilly's vineyards, starting a fire than It spread across the arid landscape.

Weingut Yakima Valley, USA ( Eilis O'Neill)

David O'Reilly has been growing grapes on his Yalta Valley land for the last 15 years

"It looked like this long glowing snake going up the hill," O'Reilly recalls. "There's no light pollution out here in the country, so that's all you saw. You just slowly watched it creeping across the hill."

Flames soon encircled O'Reilly's land. Firefighters worked through the night to keep them from reaching his hilltop house, and his neighbors' homes. But several rows of grapevines burned to the ground.

And even the grapes that survive such a fire can be ruined if they're contaminated by smoke, changing how the fruit tastes.

It's a problem more and more winemakers around the world could be facing.
Watch video 01:25

Climate change threatens French wine

The US is the fourth-largest wine-producing country in the world – after France, Italy, and Spain – and more than 90 percent of US wine comes from the fire-prone West Coast.

Wine regions feel the burn

Over recent years wine-producing countries Portugal, Australia and Chile have also been hit by extreme fires. Unfortunately, the conditions grapes thrive in are also perfect to feed a fire.

"Most of the wine-grape-growing regions in the world are all dry regions," says Greg Jones, a wine climatologist at Linfield College, Oregon.

And climate change will only make the problem worse.

Over year after year of very hot summers and dry winters, flammable plant material builds up. "And then all you have to do is have one strike that starts a fire, and then you've got a problem," Jones says. "That's what we saw this past year in many places in the world."

Such experiences have led Australian winemakers to develop various techniques to deal with "smoke taint."

Grape skins, which hold most of the unwanted flavor, are removed as early as possible, and a different fermentation process used. In the most extreme cases, O'Reilly says, vintners use osmosis to try to extract the taint.

Australien Canberra Weinlese (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Coch)

Australian vintners have ways to deal with smoke taint

When life gives you smoked grapes...

In 2002, when O'Reilly first bought his land in Yakima Valley, a fire hit right at harvest time. "Smoke inundated the vineyard for well over a week," he says, "so it permeated through the skins of the grape, and I was debating whether or not to even bottle it."

In the end, he turned the situation to his advantage. "I decided to embrace it, and so I put this little strip label on it. I explained the smoky flavors were from the fire, and everyone loved it."

O'Reilly says when it was first bottled, his smoky Shiraz "almost tasted like someone had put a little dab of liquid mesquite in there."

When the fire skirted his vineyards last summer, the grapes were still green and hard and O'Reilly hoped they wouldn't be tainted. But it looks like he might just have to get used to marketing his wine as taste of climate change.

"We were tasting in the cellar," O'Reilly says, "All of a sudden, it's starting to come out – there's a little bit of a smoky note in our wines this year."

  • Australien | Black Saturday Buschfeuer 2009 in Victoria (Getty Images)

    Black Saturday

    Record temperatures, record fires

    The Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria were the deadliest in Australia's history. They came on the heels of a record heat wave — with scorching temperatures reaching the mid-40s Celcius for several days before the blazes started. In the dry heat, all it took was a spark to ignite an apocalyptic firestorm.

  • Australien | Black Saturday Buschfeuer 2009 in Victoria (Getty Images/AFP/W. West)

    Black Saturday

    Many fires to fight

    As many as 400 individual fires broke out on February 7, 2009. When it was all over, they had killed 75 people and razed 2500 homes. Whole towns had been annihilated. In many cases, people who had lost everything did not return to rebuild.

  • Australien | Black Saturday Buschfeuer 2009 in Victoria - Betroffener David Barton (David Barton)

    Black Saturday

    Post-traumatic stress

    David Barton's home in Marysville, Victoria, burned down during the Black Saturday bushfires. He and his then-wife survived but the traumatic experience still haunts him and contributed to the eventual failure of his marriage. He wasn't alone. Many other couples who lived through the events split up. Eventually, he returned to Marysville alone.

  • Australien | Black Saturday Buschfeuer 2009 in Victoria (Getty Images/S. Henderson)

    Black Saturday

    Walls of fire

    Fanned by strong winds, the firefronts of bushfires can grow to more than 100 meters high. In such extreme situations, flight is the only option. Those who tried to defend their homes using their garden hoses during the Black Saturday fires were later found dead in their yards, some with melted garden hoses still in their hands.

  • A man on a quad inspects a still smoking forest after a bushfire burned much of it down.

    Black Saturday

    Thank you, climate change

    Bushfire weather in Australia has become more frequent over the past 30 years and Australia's climate comission has concluded that: "The intensity and seasonality of large bushfires in south-east Australia appears to be changing, with climate change a possible contributing factor."

  • Australien | Black Saturday Buschfeuer 2009 in Victoria (Getty Images/AFP/W. West)

    Black Saturday

    Not a new phenomenon

    But fires as such are not a new phenomenon on the world's driest inhabited continent. And since they have always been a fact of life, Australia's fauna and flora have adapted to these conditions. Species that can deal with fires and their aftermath have thrived.

  • Eukalyptus Baum Blätter Australien (CC BY 2.0: John Tann/flickr)

    Black Saturday

    Resist and fuel

    Eucalyptus is one such species. The trees are true survivors when it comes to bushfires. But they don't just survive, they even promote fires. In fact, eucalyptus leaves contain an oil with such a high degree of octane that it can be used as fuel. The eucalyptus fares better in blazes than other trees, so fires help it eliminate competition.

  • Raubvogel, Black Kite (Milvus migrans) (picture-alliance)

    Black Saturday

    Firestarter

    Several birds of prey, including the Black Kite take this a step further. They pick up burning branches from existing fires and drop them elsewhere to start new ones. As the flames spread, they drive small rodents and birds out of hiding, making it easy for the "firehawks" to catch them.

  • Three months after the devastating bushfire of 2009, new green sprouts in an otherwise still charred and desolate landscape.

    Black Saturday

    Quick rebirth

    Many fire-resistant plants, including some eucalyptus, posess a lignotuber. This thick woody section at their base contains buds from which new stems can sprout. They also store starch, which provides fuel for the plants to grow when they cannot photosynthesize. This allows them to rebound quickly after a fire.

    Author: Harald Franzen


