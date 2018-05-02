 Scores dead in dust storms in Northern India | News | DW | 03.05.2018
News

Scores dead in dust storms in Northern India

At least 72 people were killed as squalls and dust storms tore across parts of northern and India, weeks ahead of the monsoon rains. More thunderstorms are expected.

Storm damage in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India (Getty Images/AFP)

Dust and rain storms hit northern India on Wednesday, with the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab most affected.

At least 72 people were killed, many by collapsing roofs and falling trees. More than 100 people were injured.

The Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, home to the Taj Mahal monument, was one of the worst hit, according to media reports. In April, a storm had destroyed two ancient pillars at the entryways of India’s most famous landmark.

Read more: Why was the Taj Mahal excluded from tourism brochure?

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his condolences, wishing "an early recovery to injured."

Dust storms with high winds are common during the summer in northern and eastern India. Wednesday's rainstorm caught people by surprise, however, as the monsoon season is still more than six weeks away.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds were expected Thursday across northern India, the Meteorological Department said in its forecast.

More thunderstorms with gusting winds are expected across northern India throughout Thursday.

ng/msh (AFP, dpa, AP)

  • Storm in Brooklyn, New York City

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Seven days ahead

    Weather forecasting has improved massively. 40 years ago meteorologists could only predict weather for the next two or three days. Today weather can be predicted reliably for seven days. But forecasters also give monthly and seasonal predictions. These can be tremendously important for agriculture. If a severe storm is predicted ahead of time, farmers can prepare.

  • Welttag der Meteorologie (ECMWF)

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Models and mathematics

    Weather is forecast with the help of supercomputers that predict the weather using complex mathematical models and current weather conditions. Some centers for weather prediction take account of up to 900 million global points. For the prediction, the world is split up into grids with grid points spaced 9 km apart.

  • European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Pooling data across borders

    In 1975 several European states decided to share their data to improve the forecast. They set up the “European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast” (ECMWF). Today the centre has 22 member states, 12 co-operating countries and some of the world's most modern supercomputers.

  • Stormy weather at the seaside

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Taking more elements into account

    Roughly a year and a half ago the centre expanded its weather models. Before, they were based on atmospheric predictions. Now the forecasts take more elements into account, such as ocean and land data. This makes them more reliable. With the weather changing due to climate change, forecasts are changing too. Scientists still cannnot link climate change and weather change exactly.

  • India Cyclone Ockhi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Kakade)

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Life or death predictions

    Scientists are sure that climate change intensifies extreme weather events. Heatwaves are even hotter, hurricanes are more intense. That means weather forecasting today is also about saving lives and protecting property. If the forecasts are more exact and data is available faster, people can prepare better for severe weather events.

  • Thunder and lightning in Görlitz, Germany

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Very hard to predict

    Thunder and lightning are very hard to forecast and becoming more intense. It is impossible to predict exactly where lightning will strike. However, this might well improve. The ECMWF is working on predicting lightning within a 50 km range.

  • Storm Eleanor in France

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    More time to prepare

    In general, weather forecasting will continue to improve. By 2025 reliable weather forecasts might cover 10 days instead of the seven that are possible today. That could well mean three extra days to prepare for storms and extreme weather.

    Author: Lisa Hänel


 

