Scores dead in dust storms in Northern India

Dust and rain storms hit northern India on Wednesday, with the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab most affected.

At least 72 people were killed, many by collapsing roofs and falling trees. More than 100 people were injured.

The Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, home to the Taj Mahal monument, was one of the worst hit, according to media reports. In April, a storm had destroyed two ancient pillars at the entryways of India’s most famous landmark.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his condolences, wishing "an early recovery to injured."

Dust storms with high winds are common during the summer in northern and eastern India. Wednesday's rainstorm caught people by surprise, however, as the monsoon season is still more than six weeks away.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds were expected Thursday across northern India, the Meteorological Department said in its forecast.

