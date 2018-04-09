 Violent winds topple stone pillars at Taj Mahal complex | DW Travel | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Violent winds topple stone pillars at Taj Mahal complex

A storm has destroyed two ancient pillars at the entryways of India’s probably most famous landmark, the Taj Mahal. Yet, the monument remained open to the public on Thursday.

Taj Mahal durch Sturm beschädigt (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Sharma)

"Two decorative pillars collapsed last night amid high-velocity winds. One of the pillars stood at the royal gate, and the other at the southern gate," an official from the Archaeological Survey of India said. The damaged pillars were about 3 to 4.5 metres in length. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Taj Mahal (DW/S. Bandopadhyay)

The royal gate

Bhuvan Vikrama, the regional head of the Archaeological Survey of India said the damage was minor and will be repaired soon. "The two small turrets, which are decorative features, came down during the storm that had winds reaching up to 130 kilometres per hour," Vikrama said.

Taj Mahal (picture-alliance/David Ebener)

10,000-plus tourists visit the 17th-century mausoleum every day

There was no damage to the main marble structure or the four big minarets which surround it. The stunning white Taj Mahal was built in the mid-17th century by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his third and favourite queen, Mumtaz Mahal. It draws an estimated 7 million to 8 million visitors annually.

(dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

A viewer video from India

Check-in viewer Camilo Amaya has sent us videos from his trip around India. Highlights include the Taj Mahal mausoleum, the holy city of Varanasi, and Jaipur - known as the Pink City. (22.05.2017)  

Related content

Taj Mahal at the heart of a debate 02.11.2017

India’s most famous monument and one of the Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal is under threat from Hindu nationalists who want it demolished. They say it was built by a Muslim and does not reflect Indian culture.

Abschiebung von Ausländern am Flughafen Berlin-Schönefeld Stempel abgeschoben

Fewer deportations from Germany due to lack of travel documents 26.03.2018

The number of migrants who cannot be deported rose in Germany in 2017. Authorities often struggle to obtain the relevant travel documents from their countries of origin, according to a report.

Israel Palästina Karfreitags-Prozession in der Altstadt von Jerusalem

Israel denies Easter travel permits to Gaza Christians 30.03.2018

On Good Friday, hundreds of pilgrims retraced the last journey of Jesus in the Old City of Jerusalem. Many Christians in Gaza, however, are still waiting for permits to take part in the Easter festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 