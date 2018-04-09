Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi rebel missiles from Yemen

Saudi Arabia's air defense forces on Wednesday said they had intercepted three ballistic missiles fired at the capital Riyadh and two other cities by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The three rockets were shot down above Riyadh and the southern cities of Jizan and Najran, according to state media.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition armed forces said two drones had been shot down in Jizan and the nearby city of Abha.

The Houthis claimed they were targeting the defense ministry in Riyadh and a Saudi Aramco distribution facility in Najran.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have increased their attacks recently, action that could amplify tension between Saudi Arabia, which backs the Yemeni government, and Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels.

It is the fourth time in five months that missiles have been fired over Riyadh.

The Houthis have said the missile attacks on Saudi Arabia are in retaliation for air raids on Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition. The kingdom's main ally is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but the coalition also includes eight other mostly Sunni Arab states. It receives logistical and intelligence support from the US, UK and France.

In March, one man was killed in Riyadh by debris when the military shot down several missiles.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Fighting keeps food from the famished The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Displacement: Converging crises More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Cholera: A deadly epidemic In October, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, the WHO said. At least 2,135 people have died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen this year. Although cholera can be easily treated, if left untreated, it can kill within hours. The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned that cholera cases could hit 1 million before the end of the year.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror' In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Peace: An elusive future Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



law/ (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

