Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi rebel missiles from Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels fired missiles at Saudi Arabia's capital, in an apparent attempt to target the defense ministry. The recent increase in Houthi attacks could escalate tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Saudi Arabia's air defense forces on Wednesday said they had intercepted three ballistic missiles fired at the capital Riyadh and two other cities by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The three rockets were shot down above Riyadh and the southern cities of Jizan and Najran, according to state media.
Read more: How did Yemen's Houthis obtain ballistic missiles?
Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition armed forces said two drones had been shot down in Jizan and the nearby city of Abha.
The Houthis claimed they were targeting the defense ministry in Riyadh and a Saudi Aramco distribution facility in Najran.
The Houthi rebels in Yemen have increased their attacks recently, action that could amplify tension between Saudi Arabia, which backs the Yemeni government, and Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels.
Read more: Opinion: Suffering in Yemen is on Saudi leaders' hands
It is the fourth time in five months that missiles have been fired over Riyadh.
The Houthis have said the missile attacks on Saudi Arabia are in retaliation for air raids on Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition. The kingdom's main ally is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but the coalition also includes eight other mostly Sunni Arab states. It receives logistical and intelligence support from the US, UK and France.
In March, one man was killed in Riyadh by debris when the military shot down several missiles.
law/ (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Even after launching missiles at Saudi Arabia's capital, the origin of the Houthis' arsenal remains disputed. But arms researcher Pieter Wezeman told DW the missiles were likely not in Yemen before the war. (20.12.2017)
Yemen's catastrophic famine shows how disastrous the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran is for the entire Middle East, says guest commentator Rainer Hermann from Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. (09.11.2017)
The rights group said selling weapons to Saudis had a devastating effect on civilians in Yemen. Germany announced it would not backtrack on the sale of patrol boats to Saudi Arabia. (23.03.2018)
The West must use its diplomatic leverage to ensure the Saudis bring the Yemen conflict to an end, Keith Vaz, British MP and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Yemen, told DW. (20.03.2018)
Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia in which at least one person died. Saudi armed forces said they intercepted a missile over the capital city Riyadh. (26.03.2018)
Supporters of Houthi rebels staged a massive rally in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, to mark the third anniversary of the Saudi-led bombing campaign. The rebels said the missiles they fired at Riyadh were a "message." (26.03.2018)