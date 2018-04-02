Yemen rebels hit Saudi tanker in Red Sea, Saudi Arabia claims

Yemen's Houthi rebels have reportedly caused minor damage to a Saudi oil tanker in international waters. The rebel group have recently stepped up attacks outside their borders.
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen claimed Houthi rebels attacked an oil tanker in the Red Sea on Tuesday.
The Houthi rebels have intensified attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks following the third anniversary of the war in Yemen.
Minor damage
The Saudi-led coalition said in a statement that:
A threat to Europe's oil
Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said the "terrorist attack" threatened the Gulf-Europe oil trade in the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait.
The Houthis said in a text message to Reuters news agency they had actually been targeting a battleship "in response to the bombardment of displaced people in Hodeidah." Twelve civilians from the same family were killed in an airstrike in Hodeidah on Monday.
Major gateway: The port of Hodeida is a major entry point to Yemen for relief supplies and other commercial goods.
Stepped up attacks: Yemen's Houthi rebels have scaled up attacks outside of its borders, recently launching a series of ballistic missiles towards airports and urban centers in Saudi Arabia.
