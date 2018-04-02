Yemen rebels hit Saudi tanker in Red Sea, Saudi Arabia claims

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen claimed Houthi rebels attacked an oil tanker in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

The Houthi rebels have intensified attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks following the third anniversary of the war in Yemen.

Minor damage

The Saudi-led coalition said in a statement that:

The oil tanker suffered minor damage from a Houthi attack.

The ship was international waters, west of the Hodeida port.

It was able to continue its journey escorted by a warship affiliated with the alliance.

A threat to Europe's oil

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said the "terrorist attack" threatened the Gulf-Europe oil trade in the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait.

The Houthis said in a text message to Reuters news agency they had actually been targeting a battleship "in response to the bombardment of displaced people in Hodeidah." Twelve civilians from the same family were killed in an airstrike in Hodeidah on Monday.

Major gateway: The port of Hodeida is a major entry point to Yemen for relief supplies and other commercial goods.

Stepped up attacks: Yemen's Houthi rebels have scaled up attacks outside of its borders, recently launching a series of ballistic missiles towards airports and urban centers in Saudi Arabia.

