 Yemen rebels hit Saudi tanker in Red Sea, Saudi Arabia claims | News | DW | 03.04.2018
News

Yemen rebels hit Saudi tanker in Red Sea, Saudi Arabia claims

Yemen's Houthi rebels have reportedly caused minor damage to a Saudi oil tanker in international waters. The rebel group have recently stepped up attacks outside their borders.

A view of Yemen's rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen claimed Houthi rebels attacked an oil tanker in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

The Houthi rebels have intensified attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks following the third anniversary of the war in Yemen.

Read more: Yemen faces 'catastrophic' conditions, says UN
Watch video 00:29

UN chief calls for ‘action’ to end Yemen conflict

Minor damage

The Saudi-led coalition said in a statement that:

  • The oil tanker suffered minor damage from a Houthi attack.
  • The ship was international waters, west of the Hodeida port.
  • It was able to continue its journey escorted by a warship affiliated with the alliance.

Read more: Yemen Houthi rebels rally against Saudi bombing in Sanaa

A threat to Europe's oil

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said the "terrorist attack" threatened the Gulf-Europe oil trade in the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait.

The Houthis said in a text message to Reuters news agency they had actually been targeting a battleship "in response to the bombardment of displaced people in Hodeidah." Twelve civilians from the same family were killed in an airstrike in Hodeidah on Monday.

Major gateway: The port of Hodeida is a major entry point to Yemen for relief supplies and other commercial goods.

Stepped up attacks: Yemen's Houthi rebels have scaled up attacks outside of its borders, recently launching a series of ballistic missiles towards airports and urban centers in Saudi Arabia.

Read more: Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile over Riyadh 

aw/jm (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Watch video 01:14

What is happening in Yemen?

