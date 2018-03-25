 Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile over Riyadh | News | DW | 25.03.2018
News

Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile over Riyadh

Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia in which at least one person died. Saudi armed forces said they intercepted a missile over Riyahd.

A ballistic missile is seen after it was fired toward the Saudi capital of Riyadh from an undisclosed location in Yemen, in this handout photo released December 19, 2017 by the Houthi movement's War Media

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia on Sunday, state media reported.

Saudi armed forces said they intercepted seven ballistic missiles on Sunday night, including one over the capital Riyadh. Falling fragments from an intercepted missile fell onto a residential neighborhood of Riyadh killing one Egyptian national injuring two other Egyptians the state-run Saudi Press Agency said.

Witnesses reported loud explosions, smoke and bright flashes in the sky shortly before midnight.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, through its SABA news agency. The agency said they had been targeting King Khalid International Airport with a Burkan H2 missile.

It said they had also fired missiles at airports in the southern cities of Abha, Jizan and Najran.

Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya broadcast footage purportedly showing Patriot missile batteries firing at a missile.

Read more: Could Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions shake up the Middle East?

Third anniversary of conflict

Sunday was the third anniversary of the start of the Saudi-led war on the Houthis and their allies.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen since March 2015. About 8.4 million face imminent famine in the country, according to the United Nations.

Houthi rebels have fired multiple missiles into Saudi Arabia since November, all of which have been intercepted. At least one of them targeted Riyadh airport.

"This aggressive and hostile action by the Iran-backed Huthi group proves that the Iranian regime continues to support the armed group with military capabilities," spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition Turki al-Malki said.

"The firing of multiple ballistic missiles towards cities is a serious development."

Read more: Amnesty International slams Western arms sales to Saudi Arabia and allies in Yemen war

aw/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

