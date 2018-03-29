Russian Foreign Ministry summons envoys of Germany, France, Italy

Ambassadors from several European and Western nations were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday amid a diplomatic crisis triggered by the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal that has seen a number of countries expel Russian diplomats and a quid pro quo response from Moscow.

The German, French, Italian, British, Swedish, Belgian, Dutch, Australian, Canadian, Czech, Croatian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish, Slovakian and Ukrainian ambassadors were among the national envoys seen at the ministry building in the Russian capital.

The Ministry had said it would summon the envoys of Western states who had taken "unfriendly steps" toward Russia over the poisoning. "The envoys will be handed protest notes and told about the Russian side's retaliatory measures."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Ex-Russian spy poisoned On March 4, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in the British town of Salisbury. Authorities said both were in a critical condition after being exposed to an "unknown substance." Skripal was a former general of Russian military intelligence who had been convicted in Russia for spying for the UK.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Russia denies involvement Russia denied any knowledge of the poisoning, which echoed the murder of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. "We see that such a tragic situation happened," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on March 6. "But we don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Nerve agent suspected On March 7, British police said they suspected a very rare nerve agent was behind the poisoning of Skripal. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. "I can also confirm that we believe the two people originally who became unwell were targeted specifically."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded UK promises retaliation British police said more than 21 people had sought medical treatment as a result of the nerve agent attack. On March 8, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons that enormous resources were being used to determine who was behind the attack. Rudd called the use of a chemical nerve agent on British soil a "brazen and reckless" act that would be answered with all possible force.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded May gives Russia a deadline On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the poisoning. May said the Russian government had either ordered the attack or lost control of the Russian-produced chemical nerve agent Novichok. She gave Moscow until midnight on Tuesday to explain its Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded EU supports UK On March 13, vice president of the European Commission European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the EU would stand in solidarity with Britain after London accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack. When asked if the EU might impose sanctions of Russia if it was agreed Moscow was responsible for the attack, Dombrovskis said: "Of course, the UK can count on EU solidarity in this regard."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Russia calls UK bluff Russia failed to respond to May’s midnight deadline for an explanation of its suspected involvement in the poisoning. On March 14, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London said Moscow would not respond "until it receives samples of the chemical substance." May had said a "full range" of retaliatory measures would be considered if Moscow did not give a "credible response" by the deadline.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded UK announces expulsions of diplomats After Russia failed to give an explanation, May announced on March 14 that the UK would expel 23 Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers." May also said the UK would suspend all high-level bilateral contact with Russia. The biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would "fundamentally degrade Russian intelligence capability for years to come," May said.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded France, Germany, UK, US blame Russia On March 15, the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and US released a joint statement that demanded "complete disclosure" from Russia saying there is "no plausible alternative" to Moscow's involvement. The statement said the attack using "a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia" constituted "an assault on UK sovereignty" that threatened "the security of us all."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Russia expels British diplomats In retaliation to the UK, Russia said it would also expel 23 British diplomats, giving them the same one-week deadline. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would also close the British Council in Russia, and might take further measures against Britain in the event of more "hostile steps" from London. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had said Moscow would "of course" respond with expulsions.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Putin dismisses claims as 'nonsense' "It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup," Putin said on March 19. "It's quite obvious that if it were a military-grade nerve agent, people would have died on the spot." Putin said Moscow "destroyed all our chemical weapons under international oversight unlike some of our partners."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded UK says Novichok was used On March 20, UK scientists determined Skripal was poisoned using a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The family of compounds, which were developed in the 1970s and 80s, comprise numerous nerve agents. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. Novichok-5 and Novichok-7 are supposed to be the most dangerous.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Mass Russian diplomat expulsions A number of EU countries teamed together on March 26 and simultaneously announced they would be expelling Russian diplomats. Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Ukraine all announced they would be expelling Russian envoys. The US followed suit with the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Poison on front door UK police found the highest concentration of the nerve agent on the front door of the Skripal's family home in Salisbury. They believe that is where Skripal and his daughter must have first come into contact with the poison. It was likely mixed in with a "gloopy substance" smeared on the door handle. Author: Louisa Wright



The British ambassador, Laurie Bristow, has been told his embassy must reduce the number of staff members to a level matching the number of Russian staff in the UK, the ministry said. Bristow himself made no comment as he left the ministry on Friday.

Britain's Foreign Office described the decision as "regrettable" but it had been anticipated. In a statement issued on Friday, it said there was no alternative to the conclusion that the Russian state had been responsible for the attempted "assassination of two people on British soil."

Italy was told two diplomats had a week to leave the country. Two Dutch diplomats are also being expelled. Four Polish diplomats and one Swedish envoy have been sent home. Diplomats who represent the former Soviet republics of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were also told to go leave; three from Lithuania and one each from the other two republics.

'Open to dialogue'

German Ambassador Rudiger von Fritsch (top photo) said after his meeting at the Ministry that Russia still had to answer questions about the attack on Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the southern English city of Salisbury in early March, but that Berlin was ready to talk with Russia.

"Germany's interest in having a good relationship with Russia remains. We remain open to dialogue," von Fritsch told reporters.

"In the face of the grave incident in Salisbury, it is up to the Russian government to do everything it can to provide clarity and transparency and to answer legitimate questions," he added.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Friday also voiced Russia's willingness to engage in talks despite its having been "forced" to retaliate after more than 150 Russian diplomats were expelled by two dozen countries, including many EU nations and the US, and NATO.

Yulia Skripal was visiting her father in England when the attack occurred

Tit-for-tat expulsions

Moscow has said it would expel the same number of diplomats from each country that ordered Russian diplomats out. Germany expelled four, the United States 60 and Britain 23.

The expulsions came in solidarity with Britain, which accuses the Russian state of having perpetrated a chemical weapons attack on the Skripals. Russia denies the allegations.

Sergei Skripal remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital in Salisbury, while his daughter is reported to be much improved and able to communicate.

The poison used in the attack was of a type first manufactured in laboratories in the former Soviet Union.

