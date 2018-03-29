Russian Foreign Ministry summons envoys of Germany, France, Italy

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned various Western envoys over a diplomatic crisis sparked by a spy poisoning. Moscow has expelled foreign diplomats in a tit-for-tat move but says it is open to normalizing ties.
Ambassadors from several European and Western nations were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday amid a diplomatic crisis triggered by the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal that has seen a number of countries expel Russian diplomats and a quid pro quo response from Moscow.
The German, French, Italian, British, Swedish, Belgian, Dutch, Australian, Canadian, Czech, Croatian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish, Slovakian and Ukrainian ambassadors were among the national envoys seen at the ministry building in the Russian capital.
The Ministry had said it would summon the envoys of Western states who had taken "unfriendly steps" toward Russia over the poisoning. "The envoys will be handed protest notes and told about the Russian side's retaliatory measures."
The British ambassador, Laurie Bristow, has been told his embassy must reduce the number of staff members to a level matching the number of Russian staff in the UK, the ministry said. Bristow himself made no comment as he left the ministry on Friday.
Britain's Foreign Office described the decision as "regrettable" but it had been anticipated. In a statement issued on Friday, it said there was no alternative to the conclusion that the Russian state had been responsible for the attempted "assassination of two people on British soil."
Italy was told two diplomats had a week to leave the country. Two Dutch diplomats are also being expelled. Four Polish diplomats and one Swedish envoy have been sent home. Diplomats who represent the former Soviet republics of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were also told to go leave; three from Lithuania and one each from the other two republics.
'Open to dialogue'
German Ambassador Rudiger von Fritsch (top photo) said after his meeting at the Ministry that Russia still had to answer questions about the attack on Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the southern English city of Salisbury in early March, but that Berlin was ready to talk with Russia.
"Germany's interest in having a good relationship with Russia remains. We remain open to dialogue," von Fritsch told reporters.
"In the face of the grave incident in Salisbury, it is up to the Russian government to do everything it can to provide clarity and transparency and to answer legitimate questions," he added.
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Friday also voiced Russia's willingness to engage in talks despite its having been "forced" to retaliate after more than 150 Russian diplomats were expelled by two dozen countries, including many EU nations and the US, and NATO.
Tit-for-tat expulsions
Moscow has said it would expel the same number of diplomats from each country that ordered Russian diplomats out. Germany expelled four, the United States 60 and Britain 23.
The expulsions came in solidarity with Britain, which accuses the Russian state of having perpetrated a chemical weapons attack on the Skripals. Russia denies the allegations.
Sergei Skripal remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital in Salisbury, while his daughter is reported to be much improved and able to communicate.
The poison used in the attack was of a type first manufactured in laboratories in the former Soviet Union.
tj,jm/sms (Reuters, dpa)
