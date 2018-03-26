 Russian spy Skripal may have been poisoned at home: UK police | News | DW | 28.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Russian spy Skripal may have been poisoned at home: UK police

Police have said the former Russian spy and his daughter came into contact with a nerve agent at their home in Britain. London holds Russia responsible for the poisoning that has raised tensions between the two nations.

Investigators work in the garden of Sergei Skripal's house in Salisbury, southern England

UK police said on Wednesday the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter may have been exposed to a military-grade nerve agent at the front door of their home.

"Specialists have identified the highest concentration of the nerve agent, to-date, as being on the front door of the address," Scotland Yard said in a statement.

"At this point in our investigation, we believe the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent from their front door," said Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. "We are therefore focusing much of our efforts in and around their address."

Read moreWhy are Russia and the West allowed to spy each other?

This is the first time police have offered any suggestion about where the Skripals were poisoned.

  • Sergei Skripal (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Ex-Russian spy poisoned

    On March 4, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in the British town of Salisbury. Authorities said both were in a critical condition after being exposed to an "unknown substance." Skripal was a former general of Russian military intelligence who had been convicted in Russia for spying for the UK.

  • Dmitry Peskov (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/M. Metzel)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia denies involvement

    Russia denied any knowledge of the poisoning, which echoed the murder of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. "We see that such a tragic situation happened," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on March 6. "But we don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

  • Salisbury soldiers wearing protective clothing (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/A. Matthews)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Nerve agent suspected

    On March 7, British police said they suspected a very rare nerve agent was behind the poisoning of Skripal. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. "I can also confirm that we believe the two people originally who became unwell were targeted specifically."

  • UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd (picture-alliance/empics/A. Matthews)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK promises retaliation

    British police said more than 21 people had sought medical treatment as a result of the nerve agent attack. On March 8, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons that enormous resources were being used to determine who was behind the attack. Rudd called the use of a chemical nerve agent on British soil a "brazen and reckless" act that would be answered with all possible force.

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    May gives Russia a deadline

    On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the poisoning. May said the Russian government had either ordered the attack or lost control of the Russian-produced chemical nerve agent Novichok. She gave Moscow until midnight on Tuesday to explain its Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

  • British and European Union flags (picture-alliance/empics/Y. Mok)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    EU supports UK

    On March 13, vice president of the European Commission European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the EU would stand in solidarity with Britain after London accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack. When asked if the EU might impose sanctions of Russia if it was agreed Moscow was responsible for the attack, Dombrovskis said: "Of course, the UK can count on EU solidarity in this regard."

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia calls UK bluff

    Russia failed to respond to May’s midnight deadline for an explanation of its suspected involvement in the poisoning. On March 14, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London said Moscow would not respond "until it receives samples of the chemical substance." May had said a "full range" of retaliatory measures would be considered if Moscow did not give a "credible response" by the deadline.

  • A plane in London that was to return Russian diplomats (picture alliance/TASS/dpa/I. Dmitryachev)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK announces expulsions of diplomats

    After Russia failed to give an explanation, May announced on March 14 that the UK would expel 23 Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers." May also said the UK would suspend all high-level bilateral contact with Russia. The biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would "fundamentally degrade Russian intelligence capability for years to come," May said.

  • A European Union flag in London (picture alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pezzali)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    France, Germany, UK, US blame Russia

    On March 15, the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and US released a joint statement that demanded "complete disclosure" from Russia saying there is "no plausible alternative" to Moscow's involvement. The statement said the attack using "a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia" constituted "an assault on UK sovereignty" that threatened "the security of us all."

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zemlianichenko)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia expels British diplomats

    In retaliation to the UK, Russia said it would also expel 23 British diplomats, giving them the same one-week deadline. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would also close the British Council in Russia, and might take further measures against Britain in the event of more "hostile steps" from London. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had said Moscow would "of course" respond with expulsions.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (Getty Images/AFP/M. Klimentyev)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Putin dismisses claims as 'nonsense'

    "It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup," Putin said on March 19. "It's quite obvious that if it were a military-grade nerve agent, people would have died on the spot." Putin said Moscow "destroyed all our chemical weapons under international oversight unlike some of our partners."

  • British soldiers in gas masks (Getty Images/C.J. Ratcliffe)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK says Novichok was used

    On March 20, UK scientists determined Skripal was poisoned using a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The family of compounds, which were developed in the 1970s and 80s, comprise numerous nerve agents. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. Novichok-5 and Novichok-7 are supposed to be the most dangerous.

  • The Russian flag seen through wire (Reuters/G. Garanich)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Mass Russian diplomat expulsions

    A number of EU countries teamed together on March 26 and simultaneously announced they would be expelling Russian diplomats. Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Ukraine all announced they would be expelling Russian envoys. The US followed suit with the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.

    Author: Louisa Wright


Britain holds Russia responsible for the poisoning — a charge that Moscow denies. The attack has created another major crisis in relations between Moscow and Western governments, which have expelled scores of Russian diplomats.

Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia have been in a critical condition since March 4 when they were found unconscious on a public bench in the English city of Salisbury.

Investigators sealed off the public bench, a pub and restaurant the two visited, and the grave of the former spy's wife.

Read moreEU majority stands with United Kingdom in its fight with Russia

'Precautionary searches'

Police say the investigations could go on for months. Around 500 witnesses have been identified and police are looking through more than 5,000 hours of surveillance camera footage.

"Those living in the Skripals' neighbourhood can expect to see officers carrying out searches as part of this but I want to reassure them that the risk remains low and our searches are precautionary," Haydon said.

ap/bw (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Watch video 12:04

Boris Johnson: "Russia's position in Skripal case is increasingly bizarre."

DW recommends

Opinion: Vladimir Putin's diplomatic catastrophe

The Kremlin will continue fighting the West without rules, and a diplomatic boycott will not stop it, writes Russian journalist Konstantin Eggert. Retreat would signify defeat, as far as Moscow is concerned. (27.03.2018)  

NATO cuts Russia diplomatic mission amidst spy poisoning row

NATO has announced the expulsion of seven Russian employees from Moscow's observer mission to the organization. The Kremlin has said it is the target of Western "blackmail" over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal. (27.03.2018)  

EU majority stands with United Kingdom in its fight with Russia

Seventeen EU countries have announced that they will expel Russian diplomats. Yet how sustainable is solidarity with the UK — and what other measures could come next? Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (27.03.2018)  

Why are Russia and the West allowed to spy each other?

The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK, US and several other NATO states has cast a light on the world of espionage. DW looks at why spies are allowed to even operate in a targeted country in the first place. (28.03.2018)  

Russian spy critically ill in UK after 'unknown substance' exposure

In a case with echoes of the Alexander Litvinenko poisoning, British police are trying to identify a substance that hospitalized a former Russian double agent. Authorities have conducted a major decontamination effort. (05.03.2018)  

Germany, other countries expel Russian diplomats over Skripal poisoning

The German Foreign Ministry has said it will dismiss four Moscow diplomats over the alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy. Fifteen other EU states, along with other Western countries, have announced similar moves. (26.03.2018)  

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

The poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has caused a standoff between Russia and the UK. Russia has denied knowledge of the poisoning but that hasn't stopped other countries taking action. (26.03.2018)  

A history of political poisonings

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has made headlines after he was found unconscious from exposure to an unknown substance in the UK. The use of poison in assassinations has a long history. (06.03.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Boris Johnson: "Russia's position in Skripal case is increasingly bizarre."  

Related content

England Giftanschlag auf Sergej Skripal in Salisbury

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded 26.03.2018

The poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has caused a standoff between Russia and the UK. Russia has denied knowledge of the poisoning but that hasn't stopped other countries taking action.

NATO joins in mass expulsion of Russian diplomats 27.03.2018

NATO is expelling seven diplomats from Russia's mission to the alliance. The move is a further international response to the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Britain. More than 20 nations have ordered Russian diplomats out of their countries.

Russland Die Basilius-Kathedrale ist durch ein Tor am Roten Platz im Zentrum von Moskau zu sehen

Germany, other countries expel Russian diplomats over Skripal poisoning 26.03.2018

The German Foreign Ministry has said it will dismiss four Moscow diplomats over the alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy. Fifteen other EU states, along with other Western countries, have announced similar moves.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 