Germany, other countries, expel Russian diplomats over Skripal poisoning | News | DW | 26.03.2018

The German Foreign Ministry has said that it will dismiss four Moscow diplomats over the alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy. Several western countries have announced similar moves against the Kremlin.
Germany announced Monday it is expelling four Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
Russia is "yet to provide an explanation over the Salisbury attack," the Foreign Ministry tweeted. "We also want to show a sign of solidarity with the UK."
Read more:"Evidence for culpability points to the Russian state"
Expelled in droves
European Council President Donald Tusk said 14 EU countries would be taking similar measures.
"Additional measures, including further expulsions within the common EU framework, are not to be excluded in the coming days and weeks," said Tusk.
France and Poland have said that, like Germany, they plan to expel four diplomats. The Czech Republic and Lithunia three, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands two, and Latvia one. Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko said that Kyiv would expel 13, adding that Russia had demonstrated "its dismissive attitude not only to the sovereignty of independent states, but also to the value of human life."
Read more: Spy assassinations: The top 5 deadly poisons
The US swiftly followed suit by expelling 60 Russian diplomats from within its borders, and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the move was in response to "Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom." She added that the decision will hinder "Russia's ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America's national security."
Moscow promises retaliation
"The reciprocity principle will work in every such case," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response, according to state news agency TASS.
The UK has already ordered 23 Russian diplomats to leave the country, prompting a retaliatory dismissal of British diplomatic staff by Moscow. The EU has also recalled its ambassador to Russia.
Read more: UK-Russia relations: Crisis or melodrama?
On March 4, Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found extremely ill on a park bench in Salisbury, England, where Skripal has been living since he was freed from Russian custody in a 2010 "spy swap" with the US. The pair remain critically ill in a local hospital.
Moscow has consistently denied playing a role in the poisoning despite mounting evidence to the contrary, a position UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described to DW as "increasingly bizarre."
es/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
