Germany, other countries, expel Russian diplomats over Skripal poisoning | News | DW | 26.03.2018

Germany announced Monday it is expelling four Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Russia is "yet to provide an explanation over the Salisbury attack," the Foreign Ministry tweeted. "We also want to show a sign of solidarity with the UK."

Expelled in droves

European Council President Donald Tusk said 14 EU countries would be taking similar measures.

"Additional measures, including further expulsions within the common EU framework, are not to be excluded in the coming days and weeks," said Tusk.

France and Poland have said that, like Germany, they plan to expel four diplomats. The Czech Republic and Lithunia three, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands two, and Latvia one. Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko said that Kyiv would expel 13, adding that Russia had demonstrated "its dismissive attitude not only to the sovereignty of independent states, but also to the value of human life."

The US swiftly followed suit by expelling 60 Russian diplomats from within its borders, and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the move was in response to "Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom." She added that the decision will hinder "Russia's ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America's national security."



Moscow promises retaliation

"The reciprocity principle will work in every such case," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response, according to state news agency TASS.

The UK has already ordered 23 Russian diplomats to leave the country, prompting a retaliatory dismissal of British diplomatic staff by Moscow. The EU has also recalled its ambassador to Russia.

On March 4, Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found extremely ill on a park bench in Salisbury, England, where Skripal has been living since he was freed from Russian custody in a 2010 "spy swap" with the US. The pair remain critically ill in a local hospital.

Moscow has consistently denied playing a role in the poisoning despite mounting evidence to the contrary, a position UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described to DW as "increasingly bizarre."

A history of political poisonings Sergei Skripal Sergei Skripal, a 66-year-old former Russian spy, was found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in the British city of Salisbury after he was exposed to what police said was an unknown substance. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the situation "tragic" but said, "We don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

A history of political poisonings Kim Jong Nam The estranged half-brother of Kim Jong Un was killed on February 13, 2018 at Kuala Lumpur airport after two women allegedly smeared the chemical nerve agent VX on his face. In February, a Malaysian court heard that Kim Jong Nam had been carrying a dozen vials of antidote for the deadly nerve agent VX in his backpack at the time of the poisoning.

A history of political poisonings Alexander Litvinenko Former Russian spy Litvinenko had worked for the Federal Security Service (FSB) before he defected to Britain, where he became a journalist and wrote two books of accusations against the FSB and Putin. He became ill after meeting with two former KGB officers and died on November 23, 2006. A government inquiry found he was killed by radioactive polonium-210 which it alleged the men put in his tea.

A history of political poisonings Viktor Kalashnikov In November 2010, doctors at Berlin's Charité hospital discovered high levels of mercury had been found in a Russian dissident couple working in Berlin. Kalashnikov, a freelance journalist and former KGB colonel, had 3.7 micrograms of mercury per litre of blood, while his wife had 56 micrograms. A safe level is 1-3 micrograms. Viktor reportedly told German magazine Focus that "Moscow poisoned us."

A history of political poisonings Viktor Yushchenko Ukrainian opposition leader Yushchenko became sick in September 2004 and was diagnosed with acute pancreatis caused by a viral infection and chemical substances. The illness resulted in facial disfigurement, with pockmarks, bloating and jaundice. Doctors said the changes to his face were from chloracne, which is a result of dioxin poisoning. Yushchenko claimed government agents poisoned him.

A history of political poisonings Khaled Meshaal On September 25, 1997, Israel's intelligence agency attempted to assassinate Hamas leader Meshaal, under orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Two agents sprayed a poisonous substance into Meshaal's ear as he walked into the Hamas offices in Amman, Jordan. The assassination attempt was unsuccessful and not long afterward the two Israeli agents were captured.

A history of political poisonings Georgi Markov In 1978, Bulgarian dissident Markov was waiting at a bus stop after a shift at the BBC when he felt a sharp jab in his thigh. He turned to see a man picking up an umbrella. A small bump appeared where he felt the jab and four days later he died. An autopsy found he'd been killed by a small pellet containing a 0.2-milligram dose of ricin. Many believe the poisoned dart was fired from the umbrella.

A history of political poisonings Grigori Rasputin On December 30, 1916, mystic and spiritual healer Rasputin arrived at Yusupov Palace in St Petersburg at the invitation Prince Felix Yusupov. There, Prince Yusupov offered Rasputin cakes laced with potassium cyanide but he just kept eating them. Yusupov then gave him wine in a cyanide-laced wine glasses, but still Rasputin continued to drink. With the poison failing, Rasputin was shot and killed. Author: Louisa Wright



