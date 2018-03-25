 Germany, other countries, expel Russian diplomats over Skripal poisoning | News | DW | 26.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany, other countries, expel Russian diplomats over Skripal poisoning

The German Foreign Ministry has said that it will dismiss four Moscow diplomats over the alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy. Several western countries have announced similar moves against the Kremlin.

Russian embassy in Berlin

Germany announced Monday it is expelling four Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Russia is "yet to provide an explanation over the Salisbury attack," the Foreign Ministry tweeted. "We also want to show a sign of solidarity with the UK."

Read more:"Evidence for culpability points to the Russian state"  

Expelled in droves

European Council President Donald Tusk said 14 EU countries would be taking similar measures.

"Additional measures, including further expulsions within the common EU framework, are not to be excluded in the coming days and weeks," said Tusk.

France and Poland have said that, like Germany, they plan to expel four diplomats. The Czech Republic and Lithunia three, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands two, and Latvia one. Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko said that Kyiv would expel 13, adding that Russia had demonstrated "its dismissive attitude not only to the sovereignty of independent states, but also to the value of human life."

Read more: Spy assassinations: The top 5 deadly poisons

The US swiftly followed suit by expelling 60 Russian diplomats from within its borders, and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the move was in response to "Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom." She added that the decision will hinder "Russia's ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America's national security."
 
Watch video 02:06

Nerve agent Novichok links Russia to Skripal poisoning

Moscow promises retaliation

"The reciprocity principle will work in every such case," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response, according to state news agency TASS.

The UK has already ordered 23 Russian diplomats to leave the country, prompting a retaliatory dismissal of British diplomatic staff by Moscow. The EU has also recalled its ambassador to Russia.

Read more: UK-Russia relations: Crisis or melodrama?

On March 4, Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found extremely ill on a park bench in Salisbury, England, where Skripal has been living since he was freed from Russian custody in a 2010 "spy swap" with the US. The pair remain critically ill in a local hospital.

Moscow has consistently denied playing a role in the poisoning despite mounting evidence to the contrary, a position UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described to DW as "increasingly bizarre."

  • Sergei Skripal (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    A history of political poisonings

    Sergei Skripal

    Sergei Skripal, a 66-year-old former Russian spy, was found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in the British city of Salisbury after he was exposed to what police said was an unknown substance. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the situation "tragic" but said, "We don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

  • Kim Jong Nam (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Kambayashi)

    A history of political poisonings

    Kim Jong Nam

    The estranged half-brother of Kim Jong Un was killed on February 13, 2018 at Kuala Lumpur airport after two women allegedly smeared the chemical nerve agent VX on his face. In February, a Malaysian court heard that Kim Jong Nam had been carrying a dozen vials of antidote for the deadly nerve agent VX in his backpack at the time of the poisoning.

  • Alexander Litvinenko (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kaptilkin)

    A history of political poisonings

    Alexander Litvinenko

    Former Russian spy Litvinenko had worked for the Federal Security Service (FSB) before he defected to Britain, where he became a journalist and wrote two books of accusations against the FSB and Putin. He became ill after meeting with two former KGB officers and died on November 23, 2006. A government inquiry found he was killed by radioactive polonium-210 which it alleged the men put in his tea.

  • Viktor Kalashnikov (picture-alliance/dpa/RIA Novosti)

    A history of political poisonings

    Viktor Kalashnikov

    In November 2010, doctors at Berlin's Charité hospital discovered high levels of mercury had been found in a Russian dissident couple working in Berlin. Kalashnikov, a freelance journalist and former KGB colonel, had 3.7 micrograms of mercury per litre of blood, while his wife had 56 micrograms. A safe level is 1-3 micrograms. Viktor reportedly told German magazine Focus that "Moscow poisoned us."

  • Viktor Yushchenko (Getty Images/AFP/M. Leodolter)

    A history of political poisonings

    Viktor Yushchenko

    Ukrainian opposition leader Yushchenko became sick in September 2004 and was diagnosed with acute pancreatis caused by a viral infection and chemical substances. The illness resulted in facial disfigurement, with pockmarks, bloating and jaundice. Doctors said the changes to his face were from chloracne, which is a result of dioxin poisoning. Yushchenko claimed government agents poisoned him.

  • Exiled Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal (Getty Images/AFP/A. Sazonov)

    A history of political poisonings

    Khaled Meshaal

    On September 25, 1997, Israel's intelligence agency attempted to assassinate Hamas leader Meshaal, under orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Two agents sprayed a poisonous substance into Meshaal's ear as he walked into the Hamas offices in Amman, Jordan. The assassination attempt was unsuccessful and not long afterward the two Israeli agents were captured.

  • Georgi Markov (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/Stringer)

    A history of political poisonings

    Georgi Markov

    In 1978, Bulgarian dissident Markov was waiting at a bus stop after a shift at the BBC when he felt a sharp jab in his thigh. He turned to see a man picking up an umbrella. A small bump appeared where he felt the jab and four days later he died. An autopsy found he'd been killed by a small pellet containing a 0.2-milligram dose of ricin. Many believe the poisoned dart was fired from the umbrella.

  • Grigori Rasputin (picture-alliance/ IMAGNO/Austrian Archives)

    A history of political poisonings

    Grigori Rasputin

    On December 30, 1916, mystic and spiritual healer Rasputin arrived at Yusupov Palace in St Petersburg at the invitation Prince Felix Yusupov. There, Prince Yusupov offered Rasputin cakes laced with potassium cyanide but he just kept eating them. Yusupov then gave him wine in a cyanide-laced wine glasses, but still Rasputin continued to drink. With the poison failing, Rasputin was shot and killed.

    Author: Louisa Wright


es/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Salisbury spy poisoning: Vladimir Putin rejects claims as 'nonsense'

Fresh off an electoral victory, the Russian president has dismissed allegations that Moscow poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal in the UK. The EU has called on Moscow to provide "complete disclosure" of its Novichok program. (19.03.2018)  

Germany rules out Russia World Cup boycott over nerve agent attack

Berlin is walking a fine line in the row between London and Moscow over a nerve agent attack on an ex-spy. Germany has accepted Russia was "probably" behind the attempted murder but stopped short of direct confrontation. (16.03.2018)  

Blaming Russia for nerve agent attack, EU to recall ambassador to Moscow

The EU will recall its ambassador to Russia for consultations in response to a nerve agent attack on an ex-double agent in England. Several EU member states are also considering expelling Russian diplomats. (23.03.2018)  

Moscow slams Boris Johnson for comparing Russia's World Cup to Nazi Olympics

Johnson said comparing this summer's World Cup in Russia to the 1936 Berlin Olympics was "right." Nazi leader Adolf Hitler wanted the 1936 Olympics in Berlin to show the supposed racial superiority of the German race. (21.03.2018)  

Russia will expel British diplomats in tit-for-tat move: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow will expel British diplomats from the country. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said Russia's Vladimir Putin likely ordered the Salisbury attack himself. (16.03.2018)  

Boris Johnson: Russia's position in Skripal case is 'increasingly bizarre'

In an exclusive interview with DW's Zhanna Nemtsova, UK Foreign Secretary Johnson explains why London thinks Russia is responsible for the attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal, citing "bitter" experiences with the Kremlin. (20.03.2018)  

"Evidence for culpability points to the Russian state"

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson renewed his allegation that it was extremely likely that Vladimir Putin personally gave the order to use the nerve agent to attack the former spy Sergei Skripal.   (20.03.2018)  

Spy assassinations: The top 5 deadly poisons

UK investigators have not yet confirmed what substance poisoned Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in a shocking attack that has left them both in critical condition. DW looks at five possibilities. (09.03.2018)  

Russia to expel 23 British diplomats in spy-poisoning row

Russia says 23 British diplomats must leave the country within a week amid a row with London over a nerve-agent attack. The Foreign Ministry said it would also close the British Council in Russia. (17.03.2018)  

UK-Russia relations: Crisis or melodrama?

Tensions between Westminster and Moscow continue to escalate after the attempted murder of an ex-spy. Sarah Bradbury gauges the reaction of Russians and Russia experts in London and finds a relative sense of calm. (16.03.2018)  

A history of political poisonings

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has made headlines after he was found unconscious from exposure to an unknown substance in the UK. The use of poison in assassinations has a long history. (06.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Nerve agent Novichok links Russia to Skripal poisoning  

Related content

Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz 2018 | Wolfgang Ischinger

Sergei Skripal case adds to West's 'massive trust deficit' against Russia 14.03.2018

Building trust with Russia? Tensions with the UK are having the opposite effect, says security expert Wolfgang Ischinger. The double agent's poisoning case is wreaking havoc on relations between London and Moscow.

EU-Gipfel in Brüssel Theresa May

Blaming Russia for nerve agent attack, EU to recall ambassador to Moscow 23.03.2018

The EU will recall its ambassador to Russia for consultations in response to a nerve agent attack on an ex-double agent in England. Several EU member states are also considering expelling Russian diplomats.

DW Interview mit Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson: Russia's position in Skripal case is 'increasingly bizarre' 20.03.2018

In an exclusive interview with DW's Zhanna Nemtsova, UK Foreign Secretary Johnson explains why London thinks Russia is responsible for the attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal, citing "bitter" experiences with the Kremlin.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 