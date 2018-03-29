 Salisbury nerve agent attack: Russian spy′s daughter Yulia Skripal ′improving′ | News | DW | 29.03.2018
News

Salisbury nerve agent attack: Russian spy's daughter Yulia Skripal 'improving'

The daughter of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned in a nerve agent attack along with her father, is said to be recovering. Meanwhile, police cordoned off a play area near Skripal’s home.

Yulia Skripal - Daughter of Russian spy Sergei Skripal (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Facebook/Y. Skripal)

The health of the daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was "improving rapidly," the Salisbury District Hospital said on Thursday.

"I'm pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal. She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day," the hospital's Medical Director Christine Blanshard said in a statement.

The 33-year-old woman was said to be "no longer in a critical condition" and in a stable condition.

Read more:  Novichok nerve agents – Russia's dangerous 'new' poison

The hospital said 66-year-old Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy who was convicted of being a double agent for Britain, remained in a critical but stable condition.

A court was told last week that Yulia Skripal was unable to communicate in any meaningful way and that her father was unable to communicate at all.

Read more: Spy assassinations: The top 5 deadly poisons

Some 250 counterterrorism police are said to be investigating the attack, believed to be the first use of a nerve agent in Western Europe. The toxin used in the incident is said to be the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok.

Skripal was jailed by a Russian court in 2006 but later traded to Britain as part of a high-profile spy-swap.

Poisoned via a door handle?

Police on Wednesday said they believed that the toxin had been deployed against Skripal at his home, where his daughter was staying while visiting him.

  • Sergei Skripal (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Ex-Russian spy poisoned

    On March 4, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in the British town of Salisbury. Authorities said both were in a critical condition after being exposed to an "unknown substance." Skripal was a former general of Russian military intelligence who had been convicted in Russia for spying for the UK.

  • Dmitry Peskov (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/M. Metzel)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia denies involvement

    Russia denied any knowledge of the poisoning, which echoed the murder of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. "We see that such a tragic situation happened," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on March 6. "But we don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

  • Salisbury soldiers wearing protective clothing (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/A. Matthews)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Nerve agent suspected

    On March 7, British police said they suspected a very rare nerve agent was behind the poisoning of Skripal. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. "I can also confirm that we believe the two people originally who became unwell were targeted specifically."

  • UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd (picture-alliance/empics/A. Matthews)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK promises retaliation

    British police said more than 21 people had sought medical treatment as a result of the nerve agent attack. On March 8, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons that enormous resources were being used to determine who was behind the attack. Rudd called the use of a chemical nerve agent on British soil a "brazen and reckless" act that would be answered with all possible force.

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    May gives Russia a deadline

    On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the poisoning. May said the Russian government had either ordered the attack or lost control of the Russian-produced chemical nerve agent Novichok. She gave Moscow until midnight on Tuesday to explain its Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

  • British and European Union flags (picture-alliance/empics/Y. Mok)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    EU supports UK

    On March 13, vice president of the European Commission European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the EU would stand in solidarity with Britain after London accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack. When asked if the EU might impose sanctions of Russia if it was agreed Moscow was responsible for the attack, Dombrovskis said: "Of course, the UK can count on EU solidarity in this regard."

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia calls UK bluff

    Russia failed to respond to May’s midnight deadline for an explanation of its suspected involvement in the poisoning. On March 14, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London said Moscow would not respond "until it receives samples of the chemical substance." May had said a "full range" of retaliatory measures would be considered if Moscow did not give a "credible response" by the deadline.

  • A plane in London that was to return Russian diplomats (picture alliance/TASS/dpa/I. Dmitryachev)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK announces expulsions of diplomats

    After Russia failed to give an explanation, May announced on March 14 that the UK would expel 23 Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers." May also said the UK would suspend all high-level bilateral contact with Russia. The biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would "fundamentally degrade Russian intelligence capability for years to come," May said.

  • A European Union flag in London (picture alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pezzali)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    France, Germany, UK, US blame Russia

    On March 15, the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and US released a joint statement that demanded "complete disclosure" from Russia saying there is "no plausible alternative" to Moscow's involvement. The statement said the attack using "a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia" constituted "an assault on UK sovereignty" that threatened "the security of us all."

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zemlianichenko)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia expels British diplomats

    In retaliation to the UK, Russia said it would also expel 23 British diplomats, giving them the same one-week deadline. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would also close the British Council in Russia, and might take further measures against Britain in the event of more "hostile steps" from London. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had said Moscow would "of course" respond with expulsions.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (Getty Images/AFP/M. Klimentyev)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Putin dismisses claims as 'nonsense'

    "It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup," Putin said on March 19. "It's quite obvious that if it were a military-grade nerve agent, people would have died on the spot." Putin said Moscow "destroyed all our chemical weapons under international oversight unlike some of our partners."

  • British soldiers in gas masks (Getty Images/C.J. Ratcliffe)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK says Novichok was used

    On March 20, UK scientists determined Skripal was poisoned using a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The family of compounds, which were developed in the 1970s and 80s, comprise numerous nerve agents. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. Novichok-5 and Novichok-7 are supposed to be the most dangerous.

  • The Russian flag seen through wire (Reuters/G. Garanich)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Mass Russian diplomat expulsions

    A number of EU countries teamed together on March 26 and simultaneously announced they would be expelling Russian diplomats. Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Ukraine all announced they would be expelling Russian envoys. The US followed suit with the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.

  • Police officer at the Skripal house in Salisbury (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/F. Augstein)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Poison on front door

    UK police found the highest concentration of the nerve agent on the front door of the Skripal's family home in Salisbury. They believe that is where Skripal and his daughter must have first come into contact with the poison. It was likely mixed in with a "gloopy substance" smeared on the door handle.

    Author: Louisa Wright


"We believe the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent from their front door," said Dean Haydon, Britain's counterterror police chief. "Traces of the nerve agent have been found at some of the other scenes detectives have been working at over the past few weeks, but at lower concentrations to that found at the home address."

The highest concentration of the toxin was said to have been on a door handle at Skripal's home. A play area near to the house was cordoned off as a precaution on Thursday.

Investigators had previously sealed off a bench where the Skripals were found, a pub that they had visited and the grave of the former spy's wife. A policeman who was involved in the response to the incident was left seriously ill and has indicated that he will suffer lasting damage to his health.

The incident has caused a diplomatic furor, with Britain expelling 23 Russian diplomats and Russia responding in kind.

Two dozen countries have expelled Russian diplomats as a result of the attack, responsibility for which London has laid squarely at Moscow's door. Russia strongly denies the accusation. The US has expelled the largest number of diplomatic staff – 60 in all.

