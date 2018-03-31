Russian diplomats return home amid Skripal poisoning row

Russia sent two planes to the US on Saturday to collect dozens of Russian diplomats in the expanding row over the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy poisoning in Britain.

Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said 171 people including "all diplomats" and family members would leave on Saturday.

In St. Petersburg, workers at the US Embassy spent the day loading boxes and bags from the foreign outpost into trucks as part of a tit-for-tat departure of 60 American personnel. Russian officials had demanded the consulate close down by Saturday midnight.

Britain's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Moscow had told it to reduce its diplomatic staff inside Russia by more than 50 people, giving the UK one month to reduce its staff to match the new size of the Russian mission in London.

British Defense Minister Gavin Williamson on Saturday thanked international allies for their backing, saying the world needed to stay vigilant against Russia's evolving tactics.

"The world's patience with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's repeated pattern of malign behaviour has worn thin," Williamson wrote in a Sunday Telegraph column.

"Putin is using growing hybrid capabilities to subvert, undermine, and influence countries around the world.

"It's vital for UK defence to keep evolving to meet the threats of tomorrow to keep our country safe and protect the hard-earned freedoms and way of life we enjoy today."

Expulsions expand

In all, more than 150 Russian diplomats have been ordered out of the US, EU member states and NATO affiliate nations in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia in early March in the English city of Salisbury.

An initial batch of expulsions earlier this month saw Britain throw out 23 Russian diplomats while suspending high-level contact; Russia expelled 23 British diplomats in return.

Australia, which was told to withdraw two of its diplomats from Russia, said on Saturday that it, too, was expelling two Russian diplomats.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull described the expelled Russians as "undeclared intelligence officers."

However, Bulgaria, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said late Friday it expected more proof about the nerve agent attack and wanted to maintain communications with Moscow.

Russian plane searched in London?

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in London accused British authorities of searching an Aeroflot plane at one of London's airports.

In a press release posted to Twitter, the embassy called the alleged search a "blatant provocation."

British officials denied the claim.

"Please be advised that Metropolitan Police are not conducting a search of an Airbus inbound from Moscow at Heathrow," police had tweeted, without giving further details.

Security Minister Ben Wallace also added: "It is routine for (Britain's border agency) to search aircraft to protect the UK from organised crime and from those who attempt to bring harmful substances like drugs or firearms into the country."

The Russian Embassy said UK officials had failed to provide appropriate clarification and that it had sent a diplomatic note demanding an explanation.

"The incident at Heathrow is in one way or another connected with the hostile policy that the UK government is conducting with regard to Russia," it said in its press release.

Britain considering request

The British Foreign Office on Friday continued to insist that the attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was a Russian attempt to assassinate "two people on British soil" in breach of international law.

On Saturday, the Foreign Office added that it was still considering Moscow's request for consular access to Yulia Skripal, who had been visiting from Russia when the attack occurred.

Daughter 'talking'

Salisbury District Hospital said she was "improving rapidly" and was now in a stable condition. British BBC broadcasting said she was conscious and talking.

The 66-year-old Sergei Skripal, a former double agent, remained in a critical but stable condition, the hospital said.

The spy row amounts to the biggest wave of tit-for-tat expulsions in recent memory.

Sergei Skripal moved to Britain in 2010 during a spy swap after selling secrets to the British.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Ex-Russian spy poisoned On March 4, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in the British town of Salisbury. Authorities said both were in a critical condition after being exposed to an "unknown substance." Skripal was a former general of Russian military intelligence who had been convicted in Russia for spying for the UK.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Russia denies involvement Russia denied any knowledge of the poisoning, which echoed the murder of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. "We see that such a tragic situation happened," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on March 6. "But we don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Nerve agent suspected On March 7, British police said they suspected a very rare nerve agent was behind the poisoning of Skripal. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. "I can also confirm that we believe the two people originally who became unwell were targeted specifically."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded UK promises retaliation British police said more than 21 people had sought medical treatment as a result of the nerve agent attack. On March 8, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons that enormous resources were being used to determine who was behind the attack. Rudd called the use of a chemical nerve agent on British soil a "brazen and reckless" act that would be answered with all possible force.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded May gives Russia a deadline On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the poisoning. May said the Russian government had either ordered the attack or lost control of the Russian-produced chemical nerve agent Novichok. She gave Moscow until midnight on Tuesday to explain its Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded EU supports UK On March 13, vice president of the European Commission European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the EU would stand in solidarity with Britain after London accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack. When asked if the EU might impose sanctions of Russia if it was agreed Moscow was responsible for the attack, Dombrovskis said: "Of course, the UK can count on EU solidarity in this regard."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Russia calls UK bluff Russia failed to respond to May’s midnight deadline for an explanation of its suspected involvement in the poisoning. On March 14, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London said Moscow would not respond "until it receives samples of the chemical substance." May had said a "full range" of retaliatory measures would be considered if Moscow did not give a "credible response" by the deadline.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded UK announces expulsions of diplomats After Russia failed to give an explanation, May announced on March 14 that the UK would expel 23 Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers." May also said the UK would suspend all high-level bilateral contact with Russia. The biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would "fundamentally degrade Russian intelligence capability for years to come," May said.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded France, Germany, UK, US blame Russia On March 15, the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and US released a joint statement that demanded "complete disclosure" from Russia saying there is "no plausible alternative" to Moscow's involvement. The statement said the attack using "a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia" constituted "an assault on UK sovereignty" that threatened "the security of us all."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Russia expels British diplomats In retaliation to the UK, Russia said it would also expel 23 British diplomats, giving them the same one-week deadline. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would also close the British Council in Russia, and might take further measures against Britain in the event of more "hostile steps" from London. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had said Moscow would "of course" respond with expulsions.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Putin dismisses claims as 'nonsense' "It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup," Putin said on March 19. "It's quite obvious that if it were a military-grade nerve agent, people would have died on the spot." Putin said Moscow "destroyed all our chemical weapons under international oversight unlike some of our partners."

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded UK says Novichok was used On March 20, UK scientists determined Skripal was poisoned using a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The family of compounds, which were developed in the 1970s and 80s, comprise numerous nerve agents. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. Novichok-5 and Novichok-7 are supposed to be the most dangerous.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Mass Russian diplomat expulsions A number of EU countries teamed together on March 26 and simultaneously announced they would be expelling Russian diplomats. Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Ukraine all announced they would be expelling Russian envoys. The US followed suit with the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded Poison on front door UK police found the highest concentration of the nerve agent on the front door of the Skripal's family home in Salisbury. They believe that is where Skripal and his daughter must have first come into contact with the poison. It was likely mixed in with a "gloopy substance" smeared on the door handle. Author: Louisa Wright



