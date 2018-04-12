 Proof of poison gas: Circumstantial evidence is key | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 18.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Science

Proof of poison gas: Circumstantial evidence is key

Is it possible to prove the use of poison gas, even if traces in the environment have disappeared? Yes. The poison leaves behind clear evidence inside victims' bodies.

Syrien Mutmaßlicher Giftgasangriff in Duma (Reuters/White Helmets)

Most traces of a poison gas attack will likely disappear two to three days after the attack itself.

Chlorine gas, for example, is highly oxidative and reacts with many elements, meaning it changes and becomes something else.

A further complication is the fact that, as an element, chlorine exists everywhere — in abundance. It can be found in various salts and in the soil and water. After some time, it is almost impossible to prove its origin as stemming from a military source.

That, of course, does not apply if investigators do manage to find grenades, bombs or other containers which held the substance — or unusually high concentrations in the vicinity of the crime scene.

With Sarin, finding proof of its use in an open environment is similarly difficult. The substance is soluble in water and acids within days or even hours.

Rainfall will make proving anything especially difficult. 

Read more: What traces of chemical weapons could OPCW investigators still find in Syria?

Taking samples from victims

In victims, however, the symptoms of a poison gas attack do constitute firm evidence — even weeks after the poisoning occurred.

Eyewitness accounts, videos and photographic materials can provide circumstantial evidence of a poison gas attack, allowing investigators to come in and take samples from victims — survivors and dead alike.

Blood, urine or tissue will then show characteristic patterns in terms of their medical values. Such measurements constitute hard evidence.

If, for example, a large number of young people have unusually bad liver values, it points to a mass poisoning. The same can be said if huge numbers of people show lung damage.

Infografik so wirkt Sarin auf molekularer Ebene Englisch

A missing enzyme

For a Sarin gas attack, low levels of an enzyme called acetylcholesterase constitute even clearer evidence.

Sarin blocks this enzyme. That results in the body building up extremely high levels of a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine. That neurotransmitter is responsible for transporting electric impulses, and if its levels are too high, muscles will be permanently stimulated, resulting in cramps and eventually the paralysis of the lungs and heart. Victims will suffocate or suffer a cardiovascular collapse.

This is also where the antidote atropine comes in to play. If the antidote helps relieve symptoms, it is a very clear indicator of exposure to poison gas.

Lab tests

Finally, investigators can take probes into a well-equipped forensic laboratory.

With the help of a gas chromatograph, they can look for additional traces of degradation products from Sarin.

The probes can stem from medical samples — blood, urine or tissue — as well as from the environment.

One of the best places to look for residues in the environment is in a place where there is higher-than-average humidity, but not enough to wash the traces away. One good spot, for example, would be the walls of humid basements.

All in all, it is possible to prove the use of poison gas, even if direct chemical proof turns out to be sparse.

It constitutes a jigsaw puzzle, and it includes some circumstantial evidence.

  • Sergei Skripal (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    A history of political poisonings

    Sergei Skripal

    Sergei Skripal, a 66-year-old former Russian spy, was found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in the British city of Salisbury after he was exposed to what police said was an unknown substance. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the situation "tragic" but said, "We don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

  • Kim Jong Nam (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Kambayashi)

    A history of political poisonings

    Kim Jong Nam

    The estranged half-brother of Kim Jong Un was killed on February 13, 2018 at Kuala Lumpur airport after two women allegedly smeared the chemical nerve agent VX on his face. In February, a Malaysian court heard that Kim Jong Nam had been carrying a dozen vials of antidote for the deadly nerve agent VX in his backpack at the time of the poisoning.

  • Alexander Litvinenko (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kaptilkin)

    A history of political poisonings

    Alexander Litvinenko

    Former Russian spy Litvinenko had worked for the Federal Security Service (FSB) before he defected to Britain, where he became a journalist and wrote two books of accusations against the FSB and Putin. He became ill after meeting with two former KGB officers and died on November 23, 2006. A government inquiry found he was killed by radioactive polonium-210 which it alleged the men put in his tea.

  • Viktor Kalashnikov (picture-alliance/dpa/RIA Novosti)

    A history of political poisonings

    Viktor Kalashnikov

    In November 2010, doctors at Berlin's Charité hospital discovered high levels of mercury had been found in a Russian dissident couple working in Berlin. Kalashnikov, a freelance journalist and former KGB colonel, had 3.7 micrograms of mercury per litre of blood, while his wife had 56 micrograms. A safe level is 1-3 micrograms. Viktor reportedly told German magazine Focus that "Moscow poisoned us."

  • Viktor Yushchenko (Getty Images/AFP/M. Leodolter)

    A history of political poisonings

    Viktor Yushchenko

    Ukrainian opposition leader Yushchenko became sick in September 2004 and was diagnosed with acute pancreatis caused by a viral infection and chemical substances. The illness resulted in facial disfigurement, with pockmarks, bloating and jaundice. Doctors said the changes to his face were from chloracne, which is a result of dioxin poisoning. Yushchenko claimed government agents poisoned him.

  • Exiled Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal (Getty Images/AFP/A. Sazonov)

    A history of political poisonings

    Khaled Meshaal

    On September 25, 1997, Israel's intelligence agency attempted to assassinate Hamas leader Meshaal, under orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Two agents sprayed a poisonous substance into Meshaal's ear as he walked into the Hamas offices in Amman, Jordan. The assassination attempt was unsuccessful and not long afterward the two Israeli agents were captured.

  • Georgi Markov (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/Stringer)

    A history of political poisonings

    Georgi Markov

    In 1978, Bulgarian dissident Markov was waiting at a bus stop after a shift at the BBC when he felt a sharp jab in his thigh. He turned to see a man picking up an umbrella. A small bump appeared where he felt the jab and four days later he died. An autopsy found he'd been killed by a small pellet containing a 0.2-milligram dose of ricin. Many believe the poisoned dart was fired from the umbrella.

  • Grigori Rasputin (picture-alliance/ IMAGNO/Austrian Archives)

    A history of political poisonings

    Grigori Rasputin

    On December 30, 1916, mystic and spiritual healer Rasputin arrived at Yusupov Palace in St Petersburg at the invitation Prince Felix Yusupov. There, Prince Yusupov offered Rasputin cakes laced with potassium cyanide but he just kept eating them. Yusupov then gave him wine in a cyanide-laced wine glasses, but still Rasputin continued to drink. With the poison failing, Rasputin was shot and killed.

    Author: Louisa Wright


DW recommends

What traces of chemical weapons could OPCW investigators still find in Syria?

As OPCW wait to start a fact-finding mission in Douma, will there still be enough evidence to gather? DW spoke with a toxicology expert about what inspectors will be looking for — and what chemicals may have been used. (18.04.2018)  

Syria: Chemical weapons experts await UN security team clearance to enter Douma

Syria's state news agency had reported that experts from the OPCW had already entered the site of an alleged chemical attack. But Syria's UN ambassador said only a UN security team has so far entered the besieged town. (18.04.2018)  

Novichok nerve agents – Russia's dangerous 'new' poison

Double agent Sergei Skripal was poisoned with a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. (13.03.2018)  

Russia accuses UK of organizing alleged Syria gas attack

Russia's military said it has "proof" that Britain directly participated in staging a fake chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma. The UK fiercely denied the claim, calling it "fake news." (13.04.2018)  

US investigating possible sarin gas attacks in Syria: Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

The investigation follows fresh reports of sarin being used in the war-torn country. Last April, the US launched an airstrike against Syria's government after more than 80 were killed in a sarin attack in a rebel town. (03.02.2018)  

VX nerve agent 10 times more poisonous than sarin

Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, was assassinated with a rather exotic, and highly toxic, nerve agent. Banned by international law, VX can kill people who inhale it in minutes. (24.02.2017)  

A history of political poisonings

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has made headlines after he was found unconscious from exposure to an unknown substance in the UK. The use of poison in assassinations has a long history. (06.03.2018)  

Related content

Syrien Raketenangriff

Missiles fired at military airport in Homs: Syrian media 09.04.2018

Syria and its main ally Russia have accused Israel of carrying out a missile strike that killed 14 people on a Syrian air base. It took place amid an international outcry over a suspected poison gas attack two days ago.

Niederlande OPCW-Sondersitzung zu mutmaßlichem Giftgaseinsatz in Duma

US, UK accuse Russia of interfering in OPCW Douma investigation 16.04.2018

Russia has been accused of obstructing an investigation into alleged chemical weapons use in Syria. Moscow fired back, saying a team from the OPCW were expected to arrive in Douma on Wednesday.

Britische Armee Soldaten in Schutzanzügen Gasmasken

Novichok nerve agents – Russia's dangerous 'new' poison 13.03.2018

Double agent Sergei Skripal was poisoned with a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention.

ADVERTISEMENT