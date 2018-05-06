 Opinion: Hezbollah majority means Lebanon now has the fox guarding the henhouse | Opinion | DW | 07.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Hezbollah majority means Lebanon now has the fox guarding the henhouse

Hezbollah emerged alarmingly strong from Lebanon's parliamentary elections, writes Kersten Knipp. The party is likely to aggravate tensions in the Middle East and take a whole country hostage with its policies.

Supporters of Hezbollah drive in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon (Getty Images/AFP/M. Zayyat)

Supporters of Hezbollah drive in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on Monday's election day

Life is strange sometimes. The war in Syria, in which Lebanon's political and paramilitary party Hezbollah has a hand, affects Lebanon as well. And yet voters there expect Hezbollah – of all groups – to be able to deal with the consequences.

According to preliminary results, Hezbollah and its allies won more than half of the seats in Lebanese parliament.

It looks like the "Party of Allah," as Hezbollah translates in English, is now supposed to clear up the chaos that it had a large part in creating in the first place. The party is expected to find solutions for the problems that Lebanon faces mostly because of the 1.5 million Syrian refugees it now houses.

Read more: What foreign powers want from the Syrian war
Watch video 05:27

Lebanese Defense Minister Yacoub Sarraf discusses controlling Hezbollah

On issues as diverse as housing, food, and the labor market, Lebanon – with its population of roughly six million people – is in no way equipped to deal with such a large number of refugees. By now tens of thousands of Syrians have left Lebanon again, but the UN Refugee Agency recently expressed doubt that they did so voluntarily.

Sure, many people probably voted for Hezbollah hoping the group could put a damper on the corruption that is running rampant in their country. But the main problem is the refugee influx. But in that respect, the Lebanese have put the fox in charge of guarding the henhouse. Most Syrians haven't left their country primarily because of jihadist terror militias like the "Islamic State." They fled the Assad regime, which Hezbollah is supporting with thousands of fighters.

Comrades bearing the image of Hezbollah party leader Hassan Nasrallah stand by the coffin of a fallen Hezbollah soldier killed during battle in Syria (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Zaatari)

Comrades bearing the image of Hezbollah party leader Hassan Nasrallah stand by the coffin of a fallen Hezbollah soldier killed during battle in Syria in 2016

Iran's protege

Hezbollah also stands for another dark development in the Middle East. The party is beholden to Iran, from which it receives up to 800 million dollars (€671 million) every year. Obviously Iran isn't spending that much money for nothing. Hezbollah has to deliver – by making headway in Israel's direction for the mullah regime.

DW's Kersten Knipp

DW's Kersten Knipp

Iran has gotten stronger again because of the nuclear deal. The country invests its power in imperial projects in the Middle East – first and foremost in the fight against Israel, together with Hezbollah.

A large number of Lebanese voters sided with a party that – to put it mildly – hasn't exactly been famous for constructive foreign policy. On the contrary: the party's marches in its strongholds, featuring many children participating in uniform, give you the impression that Hezbollah is advancing a giant ideological project. And there's good reason to doubt that it'll have a happy ending.

Some Israeli politicians have already declared they consider Hezbollah and Lebanon as one and the same from now on. You could say that the Lebanese turned themselves into hostages of their biggest militia, whose triumph is bad news for the region.

Read more: Hezbollah's new 'power' threatens Israel

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 11. April 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Armed factions in Syria

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

Hezbollah's young adherents emboldened after US announcement on Jerusalem

Though barely able to read, these tiny protesters robotically rattle off their enemies' names and call for their deaths. Their mothers insist that early childhood is "the right age to learn" the ideology of hate. (19.12.2017)  

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

The Iran nuclear deal was a historic diplomatic achievement to prevent Tehran's pathway to a bomb. Here's our brief breakdown of what you need to know about the deal. (06.10.2017)  

Hezbollah and allies set for majority in Lebanon elections

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group and allies are expected to take just over half the seats, in Lebanon's first parliamentary election in nine years. The vote dealt a blow to Prime Minister Saad Hariri's legislative bloc. (07.05.2018)  

US imposes sanctions on Hezbollah affiliates

The sanctions have been imposed to limit Iran-backed Hezbollah's finances and rein in Tehran's influence in the Middle East. The US is hoping the sanctions will help squeeze out Hezbollah financer Adham Tabaja. (02.02.2018)  

What foreign powers want from the Syrian war

The Syrian opposition and forces loyal to President Bashar Assad are not the only groups fighting in the conflict. Other countries have also intervened to pursue their own interests. (12.04.2018)  

Hezbollah's new 'power' threatens Israel

The Lebanese Shiite Islamist group Hezbollah has benefited from the war in Syria. Backed by Iran, it has expanded enormously militarily. Its presence in Syria also makes it a threat to neighboring Israel. (26.08.2017)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (30.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lebanese Defense Minister Yacoub Sarraf discusses controlling Hezbollah  

Related content

Wahl im Libanon

Hezbollah and allies set for majority in Lebanon elections 07.05.2018

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group and allies are expected to take just over half the seats, in Lebanon's first parliamentary election in nine years. The vote dealt a blow to Prime Minister Saad Hariri's legislative bloc.

Libanon - Vor der Parlamentswahl

Lebanon votes in first parliamentary election for nine years 06.05.2018

Lebanese voters are to elect the country's first legislature since 2009. The election for control of the 128-strong parliament has been overshadowed by civil war in neighboring Syria.

Wahlen im Libanon

Lebanon election: Can independents offer a real alternative? 05.05.2018

Promising a non-sectarian and honest government, dozens of civil society candidates have entered Lebanon's parliamentary election fray. Who are they and can they mobilize young voters? Anchal Vohra finds out.

ADVERTISEMENT
Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 