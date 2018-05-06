Hezbollah and allies set for majority in Lebanon elections

Preliminary results from Lebanon's parliamentary elections on Monday suggested that the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its political allies would secure a simple majority.

Such an outcome would not only cement the Shiite group's dominance in Lebanon, but also underline Tehran's growing influence in the area and likely draw ire from its regional rivals, namely Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Hezbollah has grown in strength and regional influence since joining the war in Syria in 2012 in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Its growing influence in turn reflect Iran's territorial ascendancy in the Middle East, which stretches through and Iraq and Syria to Beirut.

Hezbollah, which was founded in the 1980s to fight against Israel, has been branded a terrorist group by the US.

If confirmed, the preliminary results could put at risk billions of dollars in US military help to Lebanon, as well as international aid and loans the country needs to revive its stagnant economy.

The election marks the first vote under the new proportional system, which replaced the structure where the winning party would carry all the seats in a particular district.

'Hezbollah equals Lebanon'

A member of the Israeli government said that the preliminary results confirmed the Israeli government's perception; that Lebanon and Hezbollah were equals.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett said on Twitter that following these results, "the State of Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign State of Lebanon and Hezbollah."

The right-leaning minister also said that Israel would hold Lebanon responsible for any possible Hezbollah action that would originate from its territory.

'Voting operations were very slow'

Following a day of voting on Sunday, the Lebanese government said only 49.2 percent of voters took part in the long-delayed election for the country's 128-seat parliament.

Observers reported a higher turnout in some areas of Lebanon that are known as the strongholds of the Hezbollah movement.

Announcing the turnout figures on Sunday evening, the country's interior minister, Nouhad Machnouk, said the new electoral system had caused difficulties at the polls.

"This is a new law and voters were not familiar with it, nor were the heads of polling stations," Machnouk said in a news conference. "Voting operations were very slow."

Machnouk said a total of 7,300 complaints from the polling stations had been filed with the Interior Ministry, but did not provide details.

Other sources reported fistfights breaking out at numerous polling stations around the country, as rival parties accused each other of ballot stuffing. In the district of Choueifat south of Beirut, a crowd rebelled against a station supervisor and smashed a ballot box. Security forces also intervened in the clash between rival Christian parties in the eastern town of Zahle.

