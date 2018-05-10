 North Korea to abandon Trump nuclear meeting ′if cornered′ | News | DW | 16.05.2018
News

North Korea to abandon Trump nuclear meeting 'if cornered'

North Korea has said that it will "reconsider" next month's summit with the United States if talks pertaining to denuclearization are "one sided." The comments come a day after a joint US-South Korea military exercise.

Südkorea TV Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Young-joon)

North Korea will reconsider a summit with the United States if there are "one-sided" talks on nuclear weapons, Kim Kye Gwan said, the country's vice foreign minister, in a statement to the country's state-run KCNA News agency Wednesday.

North Korea suspended talks with the South on Tuesday after a joint US-South Korea military exercise. North Korea's Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet on June 12 in Singapore to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

What Kim said

  • "We are no longer interested in a negotiation that will be all about driving us into a corner and making a one-sided demand for us to give up our nukes and this would force us to reconsider whether we would accept the North Korea-US summit meeting."
  • "We already expressed our willingness for a denuclearized Korean peninsula and repeatedly declared that the US must end its hostile DPRK policy and nuclear threats as preconditions."
  • "We will appropriately respond to the Trump administration if it approaches the North Korea-US summit meeting with a truthful intent to improve relations."
  • Vice Foreign Minister Kim criticized recent comments from Trump's top security adviser, John Bolton, about how North Korea should follow the "Libyan model" of nuclear disarmament and provide "a complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement."
  • The vice foreign minister also criticized US comments suggesting North Korea should abandon not only nuclear weapons but also its biological and chemical weapons.

dv/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

