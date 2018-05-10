 North Korea suspends talks with South, threatens to cancel Trump talks | News | DW | 15.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

North Korea suspends talks with South, threatens to cancel Trump talks

Pyongyang said it had no choice but to cancel today’s high-level talks with Seoul, citing joint South Korean-US military exercises. South Korean news outlets report that a summit with Donald Trump is also under threat.

US F-16s landing in South Korea (picture-alliance/Yonhap/Hong Gi-Won)

In a surprise move, North Korea canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time. Pyongyang said the joint US-South Korean military exercise called Max Thunder was a provocation and not in the spirit of warming North-South relations, and thus it had no other choice but to call off the talks.

The meeting was set up to work out steps for implementing a declaration agreed to during the North-South summit between the two countries on April 27. Issues addressed in the declaration include formally ending the Korean War and working toward the "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency has reported that Pyongyang is also threatening to cancel the much-publicized meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump scheduled to take place in Singapore, on June 12.

js/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Read more: From Little Rocket Man to denuclearization: A timeline of US-North Korea relations under Kim Jong Un
Watch video 02:51

Koreas pledge to pursue final peace, denuclearization

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

South Korea and US launch lower key army drills as tensions ease

An annual joint military exercise involving US and South Korean troops has kicked off. But the drill is not as high-profile as usual, amid an easing of diplomatic tensions on the Korean Peninsula. (01.04.2018)  

North Korea denuclearization: can Pyongyang be trusted?

Despite the diplomatic advances of recent weeks, there's little trust in Japan for the North Korean regime. Pyongyang is critical of Tokyo's firm stance on "maximum pressure" and is desperate for sanctions to be relaxed. (09.05.2018)  

Kim-Trump summit: is the world expecting too much from it?

Developments to date on the Korean Peninsula have been swift and positive, but the real test of peace and security in Northeast Asia hinges on what each side is willing to cede ground on when the two leaders meet. (08.05.2018)  

North and South Korean leaders make nuclear pledge

After a historic summit, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in have committed to achieving "a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula." The two plan to meet again in May to further discuss reducing tensions. (27.04.2018)  

From Little Rocket Man to denuclearization: A timeline of US-North Korea relations under Kim Jong Un

The US has hailed the repatriation of three former prisoners by Pyongyang. How North Korea went from threatening the US with nuclear war to seeking dipolmatic talks. (10.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Koreas pledge to pursue final peace, denuclearization  

Related content

Donald Trump to meet Kim Jong-un in Singapore 11.05.2018

Singapore has been chosen as the location for a historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12th.

Bildkombo Kim Jong Un und Donald Trump

Donald Trump to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un on June 12 10.05.2018

US President Donald Trump announced he would meet the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un next month in Singapore. The two leaders will "both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump said in a tweet.

Nordkorea Flaggen

From Little Rocket Man to denuclearization: A timeline of US-North Korea relations under Kim Jong Un 10.05.2018

The US has hailed the repatriation of three former prisoners by Pyongyang. How North Korea went from threatening the US with nuclear war to seeking dipolmatic talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 