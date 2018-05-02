 Nobel Prize in literature will not be awarded in 2018: Swedish Academy | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 04.05.2018
Culture

Nobel Prize in literature will not be awarded in 2018: Swedish Academy

The Swedish Academy has said it will postpone this year's Nobel Prize in Literature but plans to award it next year. The decision makers cited the "crisis" around sex abuse that has caused some Academy members to resign.

  • Sara Danius (Getty Images/AFP/J. Ekstromer)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal

    Until this year, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

  • Autor Salman Rushdie (Imago/I Images/D. Haria )

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie

    While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

  • Bob Dylan holding a speech (picture alliance/dpa/V.Bucci)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan

    He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

  • Thomas Mann with a cigar (picture-alliance/dpa/Bifab)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann

    Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

  • Elfriede Jelinek (Imago/Leemage/S. Bassouls)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek

    When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

  • Boris Pasternak (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak

    The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

  • Dario Fo (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    'Not literature': Dario Fo

    When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not real literary figure with an international standing." The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

  • Sir Winston Churchill with cigar and dog (picture-alliance/AP-Photo)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill

    Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

  • Frankreich Jean-Paul Sartre Philosoph (picture alliance/AP Images)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre

    The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

  • Joseph Rudyard Kipling ca. 1905 (Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling

    Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)


The Swedish Academy, which organizes the Nobel Prize in Literature, announced Friday that it will not award the 2018 honor due to sex abuse allegations that have raised turmoil among the academy members and cast critical light upon the prestigious annual award.

"The present decision was arrived at in view of the currently diminished academy and the reduced public confidence in the Academy," the academy's press release read.

The group's permanent secretary, Anders Olsson, said: "We find it necessary to commit time to recovering public confidence in the academy before the next laureate can be announced."

Read more: How a #MeToo scandal is rocking the Nobel literature academy

He added that the cultural institution also made the decision to delay the 2018 award "out of respect for previous and future literature laureates, the Nobel Foundation and the general public."

The academy said it intended to bestow the 2018 literature award in 2019.

Nobel Prize Foundation onboard with the delay

The Nobel Prize Foundation, which manages the assets for the row of Nobel Prizes, said it backed the decision to postpone this year's literature prize.

"The crisis in the Swedish Academy has adversely affected the Nobel Prize," Carl-Hendrik Heldin, president of the foundation's board, said in a statement.

The decision of the academy "underscores the seriousness of the situation and will help safeguard the long-term reputation of the Nobel Prize. None of this impacts the awarding of the 2018 Nobel Prizes in other prize categories," he added.

However, Heldin underscored that the academy should now undertake all it can to recover its integrity in the aftermath of the sex scandal: "The Nobel Foundation presumes that the Swedish Academy will now put all its efforts into the task of restoring its credibility as a prize-awarding institution and that the Academy will report the concrete actions that are undertaken."

The Nobel Prize Foundation was created in 1900 to administer the will investor Alfred Nobel, which funds the prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace. The institution's rules allow a prize to be postponed for a year. 

Read more: The Nobel Prizes - what you need to know

#MeToo scandal engulfs the academy

The Swedish Academy's decision to delay the 2018 award and bestow it in 2019 — alongside that year's winner — came after the cultural and linguistic body had been engulfed by crisis at the end of last year following revelations of alleged rampant sex abuse perpetrated by a high-profile figure associated with the organization. 

In November, a Swedish newspaper published testimonies of 18 women who claimed to have been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by Jean-Claude Arnault, the French husband of academy member Katarina Frostenson and an influential voice on the Swedish cultural scene.

Arnault has also been accused of leaking the names of literature prize winners.

Sara Danius stands in front of press microphones (Getty Images/AFP/J. Ekstomer)

Sara Danius, the first woman to serve as premanent secretary of the Academy, stepped down in the wake of the sex scandal

The revelations threw the academy into turmoil, causing several members of the 18-person group to disassociate themselves or resign, including Sara Danius, the first female head of the academy that was founded in 1786. Frostenson also stepped down. 

While the academy has admitted that "unacceptable behavior in the form of unwanted intimacy" took place internally, the admission has not been enough to stem the fallout to the group's damaged reputation.

"The Academy needs time to regain its full complement, engage a larger number of active members and regain confidence in its work," the body said in its press release on Friday. 

The academy has chosen the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature starting in 1901. Japanese-born British author Kazuo Ishiguro won the prize last year

The Swedish Academy pointed out that this year is not the first time it has decided to delay the prize: the group declared a "reserved prize" in 1915, 1919, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1936 and 1949, with five of those postponed prizes being awarded at the same time as the following year's prize.

Additionally, no Nobel prizes at all were awarded during the World War II years of 1940-42.

  • Yearly meeting of the Swedish Academy in Stockholm in 2017 (Getty Images/AFP/J. Ekstromer)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    The Swedish Academy is in charge

    The Swedish Academy was founded in 1786 by King Gustav III on the model of the Académie Française. His aim was to promote the Swedish language and literature. Since 1901, the Academy, called "De Aderton" (the eighteen) for its 18 seats, has awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. The jury makes its decision in October, and the award ceremony is held on Alfred Nobel's birthday, on December 10.

  • Streetview of the Swedish Academy in Stockholm (Getty Images/AFP/J. Nackstrand)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    A lengthy procedure

    Appointed for life, the members of the Academy are Swedish authors, literature experts and linguists, historians, as well as a famous lawyer. The preliminary preparations start a year before the winner is picked. The first official action in the selection process usually takes place in September of the previous year.

  • Per Wästberg (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Henriksson)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    The Nobel Committee's role

    Every year, usually in September, the Nobel Committee sends about 700 invitation letters to "persons who are qualified to nominate for the Nobel Prize in Literature," which includes members of the Swedish Academy, former laureates and literature experts. The committee, headed by author Per Wästberg (photo) has six members who are chosen from the ranks of the Nobel Prize Academy for three years.

  • People gathering in the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. (picture alliance/dpa/H. Montgomery)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    The selection process

    The deadline for submissions of nominations in on January 31. The Nobel Committee for Literature evaluates the nominations; by April, the number of candidates is reduced to 15-20 people, and a shortlist of five candidates is selected one month later. From then on, the Swedish Academy takes over the procedure.

  • Hands of a man holding a book (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Endig)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    Reading, debating, deciding

    The Academy then receives the list of five candidates from the Committee. The Academy members spend the summer reading, debating and writing reports. They meet to discuss the literary achievements of the candidates in September.

  • Portrait of Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro in London (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/A. Grant)

    How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

    The winner

    In early October, the Academy members select and announce the winner, who must have received more than half of the votes. In 2017, Japan-born British author Kazuo Ishiguro (photo) took home the award endowed with about 800,000 euros. The remaining nominees are to be kept secret for 50 years.

    Author: Bettina Baumann (ad)


Head of Swedish Academy resigns amid row over sex abuse suspect

Sara Danius has resigned from her position as the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy. The institution, which awards the Nobel Prize for Literature, has come under fire for its handling of a sex abuse scandal. (13.04.2018)  

How a #MeToo scandal is rocking the Nobel literature academy

A sexual abuse scandal has led to resignations at the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Nobel board and the Swedish king slam the turmoil that's damaging the reputation of the prize. (09.04.2018)  

Swedish Nobel Academy confirms 'unacceptable behavior'

After a sexual harassment scandal split the body awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy confirmed "unacceptable behavior" had taken place. The names of laurates were also repeatedly leaked. (20.04.2018)  

The Nobel Prizes - what you need to know

How much do you know about the Nobel Prizes? DW takes a look at who and what are behind one of the most prestigious awards in the world. (06.10.2017)  

Nobel literature academy cuts ties with man accused of sexual assault

The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize in literature, is cutting all ties with a man facing a series of sexual harassment allegations. The influential person had been closely linked with the institution. (24.11.2017)  

Nobel Literature Prize awarded to Kazuo Ishiguro

The Swedish Academy has honored British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro with the prestigious literary award. Ishiguro's best-known works include "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go." (05.10.2017)  

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

One of the most important awards in literature, the Nobel Prize was first given out in 1901. Now the 2018 honor will be postponed. It wasn't the only controversy in the award's history. (04.05.2018)  

How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works

As members of the board have resigned, the Swedish Academy, in charge of awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature, is currently in turmoil. How does the jury work? (12.04.2018)  

Literatur Nobelpreis für Kazuo Ishiguro

Head of Swedish Academy resigns amid row over sex abuse suspect 12.04.2018

Sara Danius has resigned from her position as the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy. The institution, which awards the Nobel Prize for Literature, has come under fire for its handling of a sex abuse scandal.

Katarina Frostensson und Ehemann Jean Claude Arnault

Swedish Nobel Academy confirms 'unacceptable behavior' 20.04.2018

After a sexual harassment scandal split the body awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy confirmed "unacceptable behavior" had taken place. The names of laurates were also repeatedly leaked.

Nobelpreis - Medaille für Literatur, Physik, Chemie und Medizin

How a #MeToo scandal is rocking the Nobel literature academy 09.04.2018

A sexual abuse scandal has led to resignations at the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Nobel board and the Swedish king slam the turmoil that's damaging the reputation of the prize.

