How a #MeToo scandal is rocking the Nobel literature academy

The resignation on Friday of three members of the body that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature has stunned the organization. Academy members and authors Peter Englund, Klas Ostergren and Kjell Espmark have withdrawn from its board in protest over the handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by a man married to another member.

In the wake of #MeToo

Sweden's Dagens Nyheter newspaper revealed last November that several members of the Swedish Academy, as well as members' wives and daughters, had allegedly been assaulted by Jean-Claude Arnault, one of the most influential figures in Stockholm's cultural scene. The paper published the testimony of 18 women claiming to have been assaulted or raped by him between 1996 and 2017.

The Academy has since cut all ties with the man, who is also the spouse of poet Katarina Frostenson, one of the Academy's members (the couple is pictured above).

Arnault was reportedly able to silence his alleged victims by threatening to use his ties with the academy and other influential people in the arts to "blacklist" those who dared challenge him, the Dagens Nyheter reported in November.

The academy hired a law firm to investigate the sexual harassment allegations. The law firm was also commissioned to investigate ties between the man, who ran an influential cultural venue called the Forum in Stockholm from 1989 until late 2017, and the 18 members of the organization.

In March, Stockholm's public prosecutor's office announced that part of the investigation into claims of alleged rapes and assaults between 2013 and 2015 had been called off as the statute of limitation had passed or due to lack of evidence.

'I'm leaving the table, I'm out of the game'

Peter Englund, one of the members who will no longer participate in the Academy, said the scandal had deeply divided the Swedish literary scene.

"Over time, a crack that appeared has continued to grow," he said in a letter to the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Along with Englund, members Klas Ostergren and Kjell Espmark decided to step down after the body reportedly voted on Thursday against removing Katarina Frostenson, who has been an Academy member since 1992.

"It is with great sadness that after 36 years working at the Academy, including 17 as chairman of the Nobel Committee, I feel forced to make this decision," Espmark said in a letter to the media.



Academy member and author Klas Ostergren left the Academy on Friday

Esteemed author Klas Ostergren condemned "a betrayal of the founder and his great protector," referring to the Academy's founder, Swedish King Gustav III, and inventor Alfred Nobel, who left some of his fortune to the institution.

He also quoted a line from late-singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen to mark his departure: "I'm leaving the table, I'm out of the game," he told Svenska Dagbladet, saying the last line in English.

Members for life



The Academy has awarded the Nobel Prize in literature since 1901 and its members are appointed for life. Although those who stepped down cannot technically resign, there is nothing forcing them to attend meetings.

However, spokesperson Sara Danius said that after studying the statutes, the Swedish Academy had concluded that in the future it would consider allowing members to officially leave. "The lifetime Academy chair is supposed to offer the members a sense of security, similar to that of US Supreme Court Justice," she said. "But if a member wants to leave the academy, it should be possible."

Danius said she had "considered" resigning as spokeswoman for the Academy but aimed to "continue as long as I have the strength, and will work for what is right."



Of the academy's 18 members, five are no longer active after two women, Kerstin Ekman and Lotta Lotass, went on leave for several years.



A portrait of founder Alfred Nobel from 1893

What's next for the Academy

The committee needs 13 members to make a decision, which is exactly the number it has at the moment. However, there have been calls for the spouse of the accused man, Katarina Frostenson, to leave voluntarily. Her decision may shape the Academy's ability to function.

If she chooses to go, there will be only 12 members. Another member, author Sara Stridsberg, suggested she might also leave in light of current events — most likely if Frostenson does not step down. This would render it unable to perform its primary task of voting.

The possibility remains that one of the members who left could change their mind if the abuse allegations are dealt with.

The resignations, says Bjorn Wiman, the culture editor of Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, are "a disaster" for an academy "in ruins."

