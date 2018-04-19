Swedish Nobel Academy confirms 'unacceptable behavior'

The controversy which has continued for months surrounding the Swedish Academy "seriously damaged" the reputation of the Nobel Prize in Literature, the prestigious body announced in a statement on Friday.

The scandal started with 18 women publicly accusing well-known photographer Jean-Claude Arnault of sexual misconduct last November. The French-born Arnault is married to a Swedish Academy member Katarina Frostenson and the duo wields significant influence in Sweden's art world.

The women claimed Arnault assaulted or raped them. The accusations, which cover the period between 1996 and 2017, were published in Sweden's reputable Dagens Nyheter newspaper in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Also, according to the paper, Arnault bullied his victims into silence by threatening to use his contacts with the Academy and other influential people to "blacklist" them.

The paper also reported Arnault had repeatedly leaked confidential information from Academy meetings. Arnault denies any wrongdoing.

The photographer's wife, Katarina Frostenson, left the Academy last week, as the body's chief Sara Danius also announced her departure.

How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works The Swedish Academy is in charge The Swedish Academy was founded in 1786 by King Gustav III on the model of the Académie Française. His aim was to promote the Swedish language and literature. Since 1901, the Academy, called "De Aderton" (the eighteen) for its 18 seats, has awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. The jury makes its decision in October, and the award ceremony is held on Alfred Nobel's birthday, on December 10.

How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works A lengthy procedure Appointed for life, the members of the Academy are Swedish authors, literature experts and linguists, historians, as well as a famous lawyer. The preliminary preparations start a year before the winner is picked. The first official action in the selection process usually takes place in September of the previous year.

How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works The Nobel Committee's role Every year, usually in September, the Nobel Committee sends about 700 invitation letters to "persons who are qualified to nominate for the Nobel Prize in Literature," which includes members of the Swedish Academy, former laureates and literature experts. The committee, headed by author Per Wästberg (photo) has six members who are chosen from the ranks of the Nobel Prize Academy for three years.

How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works The selection process The deadline for submissions of nominations in on January 31. The Nobel Committee for Literature evaluates the nominations; by April, the number of candidates is reduced to 15-20 people, and a shortlist of five candidates is selected one month later. From then on, the Swedish Academy takes over the procedure.

How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works Reading, debating, deciding The Academy then receives the list of five candidates from the Committee. The Academy members spend the summer reading, debating and writing reports. They meet to discuss the literary achievements of the candidates in September.

How the jury for the Nobel Prize in Literature works The winner In early October, the Academy members select and announce the winner, who must have received more than half of the votes. In 2017, Japan-born British author Kazuo Ishiguro (photo) took home the award endowed with about 800,000 euros. The remaining nominees are to be kept secret for 50 years. Author: Bettina Baumann (ad)



Report goes to the authorities

On Friday, without referring to Arnault by name, the Academy acknowledged that "unacceptable behavior in the form of unwanted intimacy" took place but that the behavior was "not generally known" among the members of the 18-seat committee. A report prepared by a legal firm engaged to investigate the problem would be "immediately" handed over to authorities. It was "unaware" of any punishable sexual offenses.

The investigation "shows that violations of the Academy's confidentiality rules have occurred regarding the work of the Nobel Prize in Literature," according to the report. This confirms indications that the winners' names were leaked. The source of the leaks was not given.

Still no way to resign

At the same time, the Academy said the work on a short list of potential Nobel Prize leaders was "intact" and continuing as usual.

With several members forced to withdraw from the body or leaving in protest over the scandal, the Academy might face difficulties in securing a quorum to decide on the next Literature winner.

The problem is rife with legal issues, as the members of the body are elected for life and cannot formally resign. The Academy is still ruled by regulations made at the time of its founding in the late 1700s.

Faced with the scandal, King Carl XVI Gustaf recently announced changes that will allow members to resign and be replaced.

dj/jm (AP, dpa, Reuters)

