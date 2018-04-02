 Nigeria to launch probe into 2007, 2015 elections over SCL-Cambridge Analytica | News | DW | 02.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Nigeria to launch probe into 2007, 2015 elections over SCL-Cambridge Analytica

Cambridge Analytica affiliate SCL Elections is to be investigated for improper involvement in elections and personal data-hacking of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Charges may follow, a government spokesman said.

President Muhammadu Buhari at his inauguration in May 2015

A Nigerian government committee is looking into claims that Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL), which is linked to UK-based firm Cambridge Analytica, organized anti-election rallies to dissuade opposition supporters from voting in 2007, Garba Shehu, a spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari, said on Monday.

The committee is also looking into claims that Buhari's personal data was hacked in 2015 when he was an opposition candidate in the elections, which he went on to win.

The investigation will examine whether the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) broke Nigerian law "or infringed on the rights of other parties and their candidates."

PDP candidate Umaru Yar'Adua won the 2007 vote but died in 2010 and was succeeded by his deputy, Goodluck Jonathan. Jonathan's name was not on the list of 73 party members and officials accused by the Buhari government last Friday of looting government coffers between 2011 and 2015.

Read more: African users opine on Facebook's data scandal

Election campaigns from US to UK and Africa

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of improperly accessing data from Facebook to target voters ahead of the US presidential election in November 2016 and Britain's referendum on leaving the European Union in June 2016.

Read moreWhat role did Cambridge Analytica play in the Brexit vote?

"Global election management agency" SCL was set up in 1993 by Nigel Oakes, who serves as its CEO, to mine and analyze data which is then used to develop communications to target key audience groups with the aim of modifying behavior in line with the client's goals.

Christopher Wylie answers questions in Britain's House of Commons

Christopher Wylie answered questions in Britain's House of Commons

Whistle-blower Wylie

Canadian whistle-blower Christopher Wylie, who was a research director at SCL in 2014, released documents, including an SCL brochure, to a committee of the British House of Commons last week. The SCL brochure indicated that an option of bribing Nigerian voters in 2007 was discarded because the company believed voters had a contempt for politicians and would take the money and then vote for someone else.

Instead, according to the brochure presented by Wylie, the advice was to persuade opposition voters not to vote at all "by organizing anti-election rallies on the day of polling in opposition strongholds" conducted by local religious figures.

European Union observers reported the election fell "far short" of basic standards.

Read moreFacebook's Cambridge Analytica data scandal: What you need to know

Newspapers showing the 2015 election result in Abuja

Buhari won the 2015 election despite all campaigns against him

Disinformation campaign 2015

In his testimony, Wylie said SCL and its partners interfered in elections in Nigeria and Kenya and the Caribbean.

Wylie said the Canadian consulting firm which he helped to launch — AggregateIQ — had worked with Cambridge Analytica in a disinformation campaign during the 2015 presidential election in Nigeria to discredit Buhari.

AIQ distributed "incredibly anti-Islamic and threatening" videos via social media portraying Muslims as violent and claiming Buhari would impose sharia law on the whole country, Wylie said.

Despite the campaign, Buhari won the 2015 elections and is still in power.
Watch video 03:48

Fighting corruption in Nigeria: What has Buhari achieved?

jm/tj (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

African users opine on Facebook's data scandal

Facebook is the most popular social media network in Africa, with millions joining in recent years. But is the Cambridge Analytica data scandal deterring Africans from using the social media giant? (26.03.2018)  

What role did Cambridge Analytica play in the Brexit vote?

The whistleblower at the heart of the Facebook scandal believes the UK wouldn't have voted for Brexit without Cambridge Analytica's intervention. DW looks at the ties between the Brexit campaign and consulting company. (27.03.2018)  

Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data scandal: What you need to know

A data analytics company has harvested information from more than 50 million Facebook users. That data was used to "change audience behavior" and advance political projects like Brexit and Donald Trump's White House bid. (21.03.2018)  

Nigeria's Buhari claims historic victory

Nigerian opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday took a historic victory in presidential elections, receiving congratulations from incumbent Goodluck Jonathan, his campaign organization said. (31.03.2015)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fighting corruption in Nigeria: What has Buhari achieved?  

Related content

Christopher Wylie

What role did Cambridge Analytica play in the Brexit vote? 27.03.2018

The whistleblower at the heart of the Facebook scandal believes the UK wouldn't have voted for Brexit without Cambridge Analytica's intervention. DW looks at the ties between the Brexit campaign and consulting company.

Afrika, Elfenbeinküste, Digitalisierung durch das Smartphone

African users opine on Facebook's data scandal 26.03.2018

Facebook is the most popular social media network in Africa, with millions joining in recent years. But is the Cambridge Analytica data scandal deterring Africans from using the social media giant?

Facebook Datenschutz (Symbolbild)

Opinion: While privacy concerns persist, Facebook also contributes to democracy 21.03.2018

The media are awash with news about Facebook’s failure to protect users' data. But this ignores the social media giant's positive aspects, writes DW’s Wanjiku Mwaura.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 