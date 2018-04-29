 ′Music in Times of Tragedy′: How music raises awareness about the Holocaust | Music | DW | 30.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

'Music in Times of Tragedy': How music raises awareness about the Holocaust

"My project shows that music and art can give people something to live and hope for," says Israeli pianist and composer Amit Weiner about his project that revives the works of composers who were murdered by the Nazis.

  • Erwin Schulhoff (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Erwin Schulhoff

    Born in Prague in 1894, Erwin Schulhoff was a protege of Antonin Dvorak. "He saw in Schulhoff the next big promise of the European musical scene," said Amit Weiner, who founded the project "Music in Times of Tragedy." His music combined many avant-garde styles with jazz." Schulhoff was a professor of music in Prague before he was murdered in 1942 in a concentration camp.

  • Gideon Klein (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Gideon Klein

    The youngest Jewish composer murdered during the Holocaust, Gideon Klein was only 26 when he perished in the Fürstengrube sub-camp near Auschwitz. His oeuvre fuses Jewish themes with modern composition techniques. In 1940, he was offered a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music in London. "This could have saved his life, but he was not allowed to travel from Prague," explained Weiner.

  • Hans Krasa (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Hans Krasa

    "I find it very interesting that Krasa's music is always so happy and optimistic. Even the music he wrote in Theresienstadt is very lively," said Weiner about the Czech composer and author of the children's opera "Brundibar," who died in 1944 in Auschwitz. "Even in such dark times and horrible conditions, he saw hope and was optimistic about the future."

  • Ilse Weber (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Ilse Weber

    The Czech poet had published several books of fairy tales in German before being transported to Theresienstadt in 1942. Weber started writing songs when she worked in the camp's children's hospital, and her music survived only thanks to her husband Willi, who discovered her songs after the war. Ilse and their son, Tommy, were murdered in Auschwitz in 1944.

  • Mordechai Gebirtig (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Mordechai Gebirtig

    "He was not a professional musician — in fact, he was a carpenter who did not even know how to read notes. All the songs he composed were written down by his friend, a clockmaker," said Weiner about Gebertig, who, despite being just an avid amateur, remains one of the most popular singer-songwriters in Israel. The Polish composer died in the Cracow ghetto in 1942.

  • Pavel Haas (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Pavel Haas

    Prior to his deportation to Theresienstadt, Pavel Haas had written film scores and orchestrations but also destroyed much of his work. "He was very depressed at first, but composers such as Klein or Krasa encouraged him to keep on writing," said Weiner. Paradoxically, the work he created in Theresienstadt surpassed what he had done before the war. He was murdered in Auschwitz in 1944.

  • Viktor Ullmann (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Viktor Ullmann

    "If he hadn't been imprisoned and later murdered in Auschwitz in 1944, I am sure he would have become one of the most important musical forces of the 20th century," said Weiner about the Austrian Jewish composer who had been appointed conductor of the Prague State Opera before the war. The three years he spent in Theresienestadt were paradoxically the most prolific years of his career.

    Author: Jan Tomes


  • Erwin Schulhoff (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Erwin Schulhoff

    Born in Prague in 1894, Erwin Schulhoff was a protege of Antonin Dvorak. "He saw in Schulhoff the next big promise of the European musical scene," said Amit Weiner, who founded the project "Music in Times of Tragedy." His music combined many avant-garde styles with jazz." Schulhoff was a professor of music in Prague before he was murdered in 1942 in a concentration camp.

  • Gideon Klein (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Gideon Klein

    The youngest Jewish composer murdered during the Holocaust, Gideon Klein was only 26 when he perished in the Fürstengrube sub-camp near Auschwitz. His oeuvre fuses Jewish themes with modern composition techniques. In 1940, he was offered a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music in London. "This could have saved his life, but he was not allowed to travel from Prague," explained Weiner.

  • Hans Krasa (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Hans Krasa

    "I find it very interesting that Krasa's music is always so happy and optimistic. Even the music he wrote in Theresienstadt is very lively," said Weiner about the Czech composer and author of the children's opera "Brundibar," who died in 1944 in Auschwitz. "Even in such dark times and horrible conditions, he saw hope and was optimistic about the future."

  • Ilse Weber (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Ilse Weber

    The Czech poet had published several books of fairy tales in German before being transported to Theresienstadt in 1942. Weber started writing songs when she worked in the camp's children's hospital, and her music survived only thanks to her husband Willi, who discovered her songs after the war. Ilse and their son, Tommy, were murdered in Auschwitz in 1944.

  • Mordechai Gebirtig (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Mordechai Gebirtig

    "He was not a professional musician — in fact, he was a carpenter who did not even know how to read notes. All the songs he composed were written down by his friend, a clockmaker," said Weiner about Gebertig, who, despite being just an avid amateur, remains one of the most popular singer-songwriters in Israel. The Polish composer died in the Cracow ghetto in 1942.

  • Pavel Haas (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Pavel Haas

    Prior to his deportation to Theresienstadt, Pavel Haas had written film scores and orchestrations but also destroyed much of his work. "He was very depressed at first, but composers such as Klein or Krasa encouraged him to keep on writing," said Weiner. Paradoxically, the work he created in Theresienstadt surpassed what he had done before the war. He was murdered in Auschwitz in 1944.

  • Viktor Ullmann (Yad Vashem)

    Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

    Viktor Ullmann

    "If he hadn't been imprisoned and later murdered in Auschwitz in 1944, I am sure he would have become one of the most important musical forces of the 20th century," said Weiner about the Austrian Jewish composer who had been appointed conductor of the Prague State Opera before the war. The three years he spent in Theresienestadt were paradoxically the most prolific years of his career.

    Author: Jan Tomes


Ancient Romans used to say that when the guns roar, the muses are silent. Amit Weiner's project "Music in Times of Tragedy," however, proves the old proverb wrong. It revives the oeuvre of the Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust and shows that despite the atrocities the prisoners in the ghettos and extermination and concentration camps had to endure, their spirits were not as easy to break as the Nazi would have hoped.

Weiner admits that he is personally invested in the project, and not just because he is a composer and pianist himself. "I come from the third generation of Holocaust survivors," he recalled. "The entire family of my grandfather, Israel Weiner, was murdered. His parents, siblings, aunts and uncles — they all perished," he said, adding that the Holocaust has always been a subject he wanted to explore in depth.

Read moreThe cello saved her life: Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

"In 2012, just a year after I graduated from Bar Ilan University in Tel Aviv, I approached Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, and asked them if I could volunteer for them," recalled Weiner about the origins of his project.

Yad Vashem allowed Weiner to delve into their archives, where he discovered the immense heritage Jewish composers and musicians left behind in the ghettos and camps.

When music is more important than food

The scale of cultural life inside the camp walls surprised Weiner even himself. "While researching, I came across a story from the Jewish ghetto in Vilnius, Lithuania," he said. "Music was forbidden there, but the prisoners managed to smuggle in a piano. How? They dismantled it, carried it piece by piece, and then assembled it again," he said. "When you think about it. They could have smuggled in medicine or food but chose a musical instrument instead. That shows how important music was for the prisoners."

Read moreEnough is enough! Artists on anti-Semitism in Germany

Deutschland KZ-Gedenkstätte Sachsenhausen (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Settnik)

Former concentration camp Sachsenhausen, now a memorial site

In other cases, prisoners would hide instruments in sewer systems and take them out at night to perform. "It fascinates me how much music was actually performed in those dire conditions, especially in Theresienstadt concentration camp in Czechoslovakia, but also in ghettos and other camps," Weiner pointed out.

Jazz, folk and opera all thrived in the Holocaust

But do not imagine plaintive melodies and mournful lyrics — music performed during the Holocaust comes in a whole variety of styles. As Weiner explained, prisoners would play jazz compositions, folk and guitar songs or even sing a cappella. "Some of them were sad, of course, but others very joyous and even in the style of cabaret," he noted.

As for original compositions, the diversity is just as stunning. Jewish composers would conceive classical pieces, modern classical music in the style of Arnold Schönberg, Stravinsky or Bartok, or even operatic works. Weiner also highlighted the children's opera "Brundibar" written by Czech composer Hans Krasa, which was performed 55 times in Theresienstadt.

Likewise, he pointed out Austrian Jewish composer Viktor Ullmann, who had been appointed conductor of the Prague State Opera before the war.

"If he hadn't been imprisoned and later murdered in Auschwitz, I am sure he would have become one of the most important musical forces of the 20th century," said Weiner.

Read more: 75 years on: the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in film 

Ilse Weber (Yad Vashem)

Composer Ilse Weber was a folk singer who wrote her own songs while working in a hospital in Theresienstadt

Further, he mentioned female composer Ilse Weber, a rarity during the Holocaust. "She was a folk singer and wrote all of her songs when she worked as a nurse in the children's hospital in Theresienstadt," Weiner said. "Her songs lived on only thanks to her husband, who miraculously survived the Holocaust and returned to the camp after the war and looked all over the place to find her music," Weiner said.

Eventually, Weber's husband gathered together more than 100 songs and published them under the name "Theresienstadt." Ilse Weber had died in Auschwitz together with their son.

Raising awareness through music

Despite Weiner's on-going effort and research, much of the music written in during the Holocaust seems to be lost for good. He now features six to eight composers in his concerts that he has staged since 2012.

"The first show took place on Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel and it was intended for teenagers from all parts of the country," recalled Weiner. "You see, we study the Holocaust from a very early age, but we always focus on the struggle and dying and never on cultural life. The truth is, however, that culture existed even in the Holocaust, and it always was one of the Nazi's main objectives to eliminate it."

Gedenkstätte Auschwitz-Birkenau | Reise zum Jahrestag des Völkermords an Sinti und Roma (DW/A. Grunau)

Auschwitz-Birkenau in 2018

Needless to say, the students' reactions were overwhelming — and it did not take long for the international community to take notice. Weiner now regularly tours countries such as Nepal, China, Vietnam and Myanmar and spreads awareness about the Holocaust to audiences that might not have ever heard about it before.

"In Europe and Israel, it is a part of our history. But in many countries, especially in South East Asia, people usually do not know anything about it," claimed Weiner, relaying an incident that happened a few years ago at a university in Bangkok, Thailand.

"There was a student who dressed up as Adolf Hitler for some festive occasion. It was not an anti-semitic gesture — he thought Hilter was a comic book character," Weiner said. "I was invited to perform on the campus by the Israeli embassy since music is common to all people, and it is a natural tool for passing on knowledge."

Read moreHow Jewish artists in Berlin experience anti-Semitism

Music as the sign of hope

Nevertheless, "Music in Times of Tragedy" may be more relevant than ever — even in Europe and the US.

"I am still shaken by the anti-Jewish attack in Berlin. How is it possible such a thing can happen in Europe?" he asked, refering to the video from this April that captures two men being assaulted in the German's capital for wearing a kippa.

The news followed a study showing that 41 percent of Americans cannot say what Auschwitz was.

"My project shows that music transcends wars and violence, that music and the arts can give people something to live and hope for," said Weiner, adding: "I think we need that hope again."
Watch video 04:28

Berlin: Young man attacked for wearing a kippa

DW recommends

Anti-Semitic Attack on School Alarms Berlin's Jewish Community

Unknown perpetrators have attacked and vandalized a Jewish nursery school in the German capital. The Jewish community in Berlin is now calling on Germans to join them in a prayer service on Thursday. (27.02.2007)  

How Jewish artists in Berlin experience anti-Semitism

The burning of the Israeli flag at the Brandenburg Gate earlier in December alarmed the Jewish community in Berlin. DW spoke to three Jewish artists about how they reflect on the recent events. (22.12.2017)  

75 years on: the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in film

The uprising by Jewish people entrapped in the Warsaw Ghetto 75 years ago has been well documented in art and literature. Here, a look at how the event has served as fodder in films. (19.04.2018)  

Enough is enough! Artists on anti-Semitism in Germany

The controversy at the German Echo music awards and the recent assault in Berlin are alarming signs of growing anti-Semitism in Germany. Different Jewish musicians tell DW how they interpret the events. (25.04.2018)  

How much Hitler is there in Wagner?

Hitler loved the music of Richard Wagner and was a special guest in Bayreuth. While much has been said about Wagner in the Nazi era, the Bayreuth Festival has launched a new lecture series to dig deeper. (31.07.2017)  

Germany scraps Echo music awards after anti-Semitism controversy

Record companies have scrapped the Echo awards after controversy erupted around anti-Semitic lyrics by the winners for best album. The decision came on a day of solidarity rallies with Jewish communities across Germany. (25.04.2018)  

The cello saved her life: Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

The cellist was deported to Auschwitz, then to Bergen-Belsen. After a music career, she now speaks out about the Nazi atrocities. She commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day with a speech in the Bundestag. (31.01.2018)  

How artists reacted to an unstable postwar world

1945: the world lies in ruins and is only beginning to settle to the reality of the Cold War. The "Postwar" exhibition at the Haus der Kunst in Munich highlights art in the turbulent years after World War II. (14.10.2016)  

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

Amit Weiner's project "Music in Times of Tragedy" revives the oeuvre of the Jewish composers who were murdered by the Nazis but who created timeless music that has survived. (30.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Berlin: Young man attacked for wearing a kippa  

Related content

Jüdische Komponisten während des Holocaust gestorben

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on 30.04.2018

Amit Weiner's project "Music in Times of Tragedy" revives the oeuvre of the Jewish composers who were murdered by the Nazis but who created timeless music that has survived.

Ausstellung Kinder im KZ Bergen-Belsen

Bergen-Belsen concentration camp exhibition focuses on the fate of children 17.04.2018

A new exhibition at the Bergen-Belsen memorial site records how children lived in the concentration camp — and in some cases survived. The curator told DW about the important testimonies that were collected for the show.

Bildergalerie Roman Polanski 80. Geburtstag (Film: Der Painist)

75 years on: the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in film 19.04.2018

The uprising by Jewish people entrapped in the Warsaw Ghetto 75 years ago has been well documented in art and literature. Here, a look at how the event has served as fodder in films.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arts.21

Still - documentary System Error by Florian Opitz (SYSTEM ERROR, Regie: Florian Opitz | Port au Prince Pictures)

What’s become of Marx's capitalism critique?

Hedge funds, high-frequency trading, financial deals worth billions: our economy is still based on the premise of unlimited growth. The documentary 'System Error' reveals how dangerous this fallacy can be. Was Marx right, after all?  

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Erwin Schulhoff (Yad Vashem)

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

Amit Weiner's project "Music in Times of Tragedy" revives the oeuvre of the Jewish composers who were murdered by the Nazis but who created timeless music that has survived.  

Arts

'Castrovalva' by M.C. Escher shows a cliff-side village in Italy Photo: M.C. Escher Company

M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

A fascinating world traveler and master of illusion, M.C. Escher is the focus of "Escher's Journey," a new exhibition at the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden which includes lesser-known works by the famous artist. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  