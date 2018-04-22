Germany scraps Echo music awards after anti-Semitism controversy

Germany's music recording companies have scrapped the Echo awards after best-album winners used anti-Semitic lyrics. The decision came the day of planned rallies across Germany in solidarity with Jewish communities.
Organizers of the Echo music awards announced on Wednesday that the event would be scrapped following the controversy.
Previous award winners had returned their awards in protest at the lyrics used by rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang.
On Wednesday, rallies were taking place across Germany in solidarity with Jewish communities after a series of anti-Semtic incidents.
