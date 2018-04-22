 Germany scraps Echo music awards after anti-Semitism controversy | News | DW | 25.04.2018
News

Germany scraps Echo music awards after anti-Semitism controversy

Germany's music recording companies have scrapped the Echo awards after best-album winners used anti-Semitic lyrics. The decision came the day of planned rallies across Germany in solidarity with Jewish communities.

Echo Prize trophy

Organizers of the Echo music awards announced on Wednesday that the event would be scrapped following the controversy. 

Previous award winners had returned their awards in protest at the lyrics used by rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang. 

On Wednesday, rallies were taking place across Germany in solidarity with Jewish communities after a series of anti-Semtic incidents. 
The dark side of rap

av/jm (dpa)

 

President of German Cultural Council comments on his resignation from Echo board

As a former member of the advisory board for the Echo prize, Christian Höppner accepted the nomination of the controversial rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang. Their popularity demonstrates a deep social rift in Germany. (18.04.2018)  

Echo prize winners return awards amid controversy

The controversy over the awarding of an Echo, the German music industry's most important prize, to a rap duo singing anti-Semitic lyrics has continued to grow, with musicians returning their own honors in protest. (17.04.2018)  

Enough is enough! Artists on anti-Semitism in Germany

The controversy at the German Echo music awards and the recent assault in Berlin are alarming signs of growing anti-Semitism in Germany. Different Jewish musicians tell DW how they interpret the events. (25.04.2018)  

The dark side of rap  

Echo 2018 Helene Fischer und Luis Fonsi

At Germany's Echo music awards it's record sales — and not artistic merit — that count 13.04.2018

Many wonder, how could rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang win an Echo, Germany's most important music award, with their anti-Semitic lyrics? The explanation is simple: the award is based on commercial, not artistic, value.

Deutschland Kundgebung gegen Antisemitismus

Enough is enough! Artists on anti-Semitism in Germany 25.04.2018

The controversy at the German Echo music awards and the recent assault in Berlin are alarming signs of growing anti-Semitism in Germany. Different Jewish musicians tell DW how they interpret the events.

Echo 2018 Kollegah und Farid Bang

Rappers Kollegah, Farid Bang stir controversy at Germany's biggest music awards 12.04.2018

A punk rock vocalist has criticized two award-winning artists for invoking Auschwitz to describe their "defined" bodies. The hip-hop artists have distanced themselves from anti-Semitism after public outrage in Germany.

