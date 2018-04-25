Jazz Live: Rita Marcotulli and Luciano Biondini

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn.
In this last of six concert recordings, pianist Rita Marcotulli and accordionist Luciano Biondini relate musical stories of humor and melancholy and impress the audience with their virtuoso interplay. This concert is made up of pieces from their album "La Strada Invisibile."
World-class stars and up-and-coming artists are in the 2018 season, including pianist Django Bates, Bonn's own trumpet star Nils Wülker and the band Inkognito. (29.11.2017)
