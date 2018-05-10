Jailed Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim released

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim received a royal pardon on Wednesday, opening the way for him to possibly one day become prime minister.

Anwar joined forces with his once bitter foe Mahathir Mohamad in a four-party alliance to win a shocking victory in the May 9 elections, ending more than 60 years of rule by the Basiran National coalition and ousting Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Mahathir, 92, was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday.

King Muhammad V pardoned Anwar after Mahathir said Friday the royal palace would undo homosexual sodomy charges against the imprisoned leader of People's Justice Party (PKR).

Anwar was once a protégé of Mahathir, who was previously prime minister from 1981 to 2003. The two had a falling out over the handling of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, resulting in Anwar being sacked as deputy prime minister.

Anwar was then sentenced to five years in prison for sodomy and corruption in what he and rights groups called a politically motivated attack.

He was freed in 2004, but then jailed again for five-years in 2015 for sodomy, in what his supporters considered an attempt by Najib to end his political career.

Anwar, 70, was set to be released from jail at the beginning of June, but without the royal pardon he would have faced a five year ban in politics.

Post-election power plays

Mahathir, the oldest head of government in the world, has agreed to eventually hand power to Anwar.

However, on Tuesday the prime minister said he planned to stay on for "an initial stage, maybe lasting one or two years."

"I will play a role in the background even when I step down," he said.

Meanwhile, there are signs of early tensions between Mahathir and Anwar's PKR, which won the most seats in the four-party alliance that ended Basiran National's entrenched rule. PKR is demanding a proportionate number of positions.

"I expect him to play the same role as the leaders of the other three parties. There will be no special powers given except as are given to ministers or deputy ministers or deputy prime ministers," Mahathir said.

So far only three ministers have been appointed, in addition to Mahathir and Anwar's wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as deputy prime minister.

Separately, Malaysia and six countries are investigating defeated prime minster Najim over corruption at the state fund 1MDB. He has been barred from leaving the country.

cw/rc (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

