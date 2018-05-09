Malaysia's former strongman Mahathir Mohamad wins historic election victory

Malaysia's ex-strongman Mahathir Mohamad and his allies scored a surprise victory over incumbent Najib Razak, who faces accusations of corruption. The 92-year-old Mahathir is set to become world's oldest prime minister.
Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad publically claimed victory in the tense parliamentary vote on Wednesday, despite official early results showing his coalition trailing behind the Barisan National (BN) party of Prime Minister Najib Razak.
"The election commission is not doing their duty and is holding back the result," Mahathir told reporters, adding that his party's unofficial tally showed the BN coalition far behind.
They "won't be forming the government," Mahithir said.
Read more: Malaysia's new 'fake news' law snares another opposition leader before the vote
Previously, first official results showed the ruling coalition in Malaysia maintaining a slight lead. Electoral officials said BN has so far secured 24 seats so far in the 222-seat parliament, compared to 17 won by the opposition Pakatan Harapan.
However, first results also showed Barisan Nasional losing ground in its traditional strongholds, which could cost it the majority in the final tally.
Talking to reporters after the vote, Mahathir claimed his opposition party won 112 seats and that there was "no way" the government could catch up. He also accused the electoral officials of refusing to sign the forms at polling stations.
"By now we should know who is winning and who is losing, but there is a deliberate attempt to delay by not signing the forms," he said.
Electoral officials ask for patience
Following Mahathir's proclamation, Malaysia's Election Commission said that some results that had gone "viral" were unverified.
"Of course, political parties can declare whoever (they believe has won), but ... please wait," commission chairman Mohd
Hashim Abdullah told reporters shortly after midnight. "We would like to announce it as quickly as possible as well."
The officials added they could not comment on "true results" until the count has been validated.
Urgent delivery for expat votes
On Wednesday, Malaysia took to the polls to vote in a general election that will see voters choose between an opposition led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir or the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Najib, who is accused of corruption.
As the polls closed at 5 pm local time, opposition slammed the electoral commission for not allowing voters in que to cast their ballots. Previously, expat Malaysian were forced to rush their ballots from from abroadafter the Election Commission announced that voters would be sent their ballots via Pos Malaysia's courier service, and they had to be returned within a tight deadline.
Read more: Politicians, party or policies: how will Malaysians pick?
About 15 million Malaysians are eligible to vote in the 2018 election. Even five hours after the vote, the election commission did not pubilsh the final turnout figures.
Read more: Frustrated expat Malaysians hasten to get votes home
Promises for young, against corruption
Although there a number of political parties in Malaysia, the prime minister's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has essentially ruled the country since it gained independence in 1957.
Najib has promised income tax exemptions for young people and public holidays if his coalition is successful, while 92-year-old Mahathir echoed the themes of a campaign that asserted a vote for the opposition would save Malaysia from a corrupt elite.
In Malaysia, Mahathir is known as the country's "Father of Modernization," as he credited with transforming Malaysia into an industrial nation. But his tough stance on dissidents and the press have seen critics call him a "dictator."
law,dj/se (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
