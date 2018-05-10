Iran's nuclear deal deadline on meeting agenda

Germany's deputy foreign minister says a deadline issued to Europe by Iran to safeguard its interests in the nuclear deal needs to be debated. Iran, Germany, France and the UK will meet on Tuesday to discuss the matter.
German Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth on Monday said that it would be "necessary" to discuss the proposed 45-60 day deadline Iran has given Europe to provide "guarantees" to safeguard Iran's interests after the US' withdrawal from a nuclear accord reached in 2015.
It will be necessary to discuss "whether we really make progress with such dates and with such deadlines," Roth said.
Roth made the comments in Brussels ahead of a meeting due to take place there between Iran, France, Germany and Britain on Tuesday to discuss the nuclear deal. The EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini will also attend.
Read more: Why the Iran nuclear deal's collapse is a disaster for North Korea
Following US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the agreement, an Iranian official was quoted on the parliament's website as saying, "The Europeans have between 45 and 60 days to give the necessary guarantees to safeguard Iranian interests and compensate the damages caused by the US pullout."
The comments were attributed to Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as reported by Seyyed Hossein Naghavi, spokesman of the parliament's foreign affairs commission.
Europe will help Iran
Roth said Europe was willing "to assume greater economic responsibility in Iran" if Tehran continued to follow the agreement that is intended to prevent the construction of nuclear weapons by Tehran through international controls.
He also acknowledged that the US sanctions against Iran could affect European companies, which shows "how difficult" the situation was to resolve, said Roth.
Read more: What is the Iran nuclear deal?
On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington still wants to work with Europe to counter Iran's "malign behavior."
Iran signed the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, the EU, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
Iran 'seeking assurances'
Meanwhile on Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was in Mosvcow where he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Zarif said he was seeking "assurances” from the nuclear deal's backers following the withdrawal of the US.
"The final aim of these negotiations is to seek assurances that the interests of the Iranian nation will be defended," Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a press conference with Lavrov in Moscow.
Lavrov, meanwhile, said Russia and Europe had a duty to "jointly defend their legal interests" in relation to the deal.
On the weekend, Zarif's diplomatic tour saw him arrive in Beijing where he met his Chinese counterpart. Following the meeting Zarif said he was hopeful of forging a "clear future design" for the accord.
law/msh (AFP, dpa)
The Iran nuclear deal was a historic diplomatic achievement to prevent Tehran's pathway to a bomb. Here's our brief breakdown of what you need to know about the deal. (06.10.2017)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has offered to work with European leaders to negotiate a new Iran nuclear deal after the US exited the accord. However, the threat of penalties for European firms in Iran remains. (14.05.2018)
Iran's foreign minister accused the US of failing to live up to the nuclear deal. Threats won't result in a new deal, Iran said, adding that the US would be held responsible if it fails to honor the agreement. (03.05.2018)
The UN’s nuclear watchdog has said Iran remains within the limits on its nuclear activities set by a 2015 deal with six world powers. How this might affect deteriorating relations between Tehran-Washington is unclear. (31.08.2017)
Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal could have serious implications for ties between Tehran and Kabul, which heavily relies on US support. Will Iran pressure the US by ramping up support for the Taliban? (10.05.2018)
The foreign ministers of Germany, France and the UK will meet in Brussels next Tuesday to discuss the Iran nuclear deal. The Iranian foreign minister is due to join the group later. (11.05.2018)