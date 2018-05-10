 German, French, UK foreign ministers to meet over Iran deal: EU | News | DW | 11.05.2018
News

German, French, UK foreign ministers to meet over Iran deal: EU

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and the UK will meet in Brussels next Tuesday to discuss the Iran nuclear deal. The Iranian foreign minister is due to join the group later.

Maas, Le Diran, Johnson(Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

EU foreign ministers of Germany, France and UK meeting in April

The EU's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, is to host a meeting of the German, French and UK foreign ministers next Tuesday in Brussels, where they will discuss the future of the Iran nuclear deal following the withdrawal of the United States earlier this week, the European External Action Service said in a statement on Friday.

The group of Germany's Heiko Maas, France's Jean-Yves Le Drian and Britain's Boris Johnson is then to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, it said.

The meeting comes amid widespread concern within the bloc at US President Donald Trump's decision on Tuesday to take his country out of the deal, seen by many as crucial for the security of the region.

Merkel: US decision 'damages trust'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday expressed "great regret" at the US move, saying that it "damaged trust in the international order" when a country unilaterally withdrew from an agreement that had been unanimously approved by the UN Security Council.

Read more: What is the Iran nuclear deal?

tj/ng (AFP, Reuters)

