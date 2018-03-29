 India: Thousands of bags misplaced at Delhi airport | News | DW | 29.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

India: Thousands of bags misplaced at Delhi airport

A failure of the baggage handling system has caused hundreds of pieces of luggage not to be loaded on to flights. Airport authorities have blamed power banks and lighters for the snag.

Passengers seen in the arrival hall at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi

Thousands of bags have been misplaced at the Delhi airport due to a failure of the airport's baggage handling system, India's ANI news agency reported.

The airport staff had to deal with increased numbers of "dangerous goods" such as power banks and lighters in checked luggage that impacted the baggage handling, ANI tweeted, citing a Delhi airport spokesperson.

Read moreThe world's best airports  2018

Vistara Airlines, which was among the airlines affected, said bags could not be loaded on to flights as the Delhi airport was facing "challenges with the baggage handling system post check-in."

It was not clear exactly how many passengers had been affected due to the snag, which led to long queues and flight delays.

Passengers took to Twitter to share their plight.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is one of the busiest in the world with more than 50 million annual passengers.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

The world's best airports 2018

Singapore Changi Airport was named the world's best airport at the 2018 World Airport Awards. At this year's Skytrax survey, airports worldwide were once again awarded in various categories. Here is the 2018 ranking: (22.03.2018)  

Berlin's new airport: a potted history

The long-awaited Berlin (BER) airport is set to open in October 2020, bosses have announced. But after a series of delays, is this the beginning of the end, or merely the end of the beginning? (15.12.2017)  

Where frequent flyers can eat delicious food

A good meal can ease the pain of a long layover overseas. RewardExpert sought out to find out which international airports serve the best food. (15.02.2018)  

Opinion: Tear down Berlin's unfinished airport and start over!

Why can't Berlin finish big public projects? German engineering has become a cliche and they can seemingly build anything on four wheels, but when it comes to four walls it's a different story, says DW's Timothy Rooks. (01.03.2018)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Flight chaos opens travel season in the US  

Related content

Indien Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier | Besuch Jama Masjid

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier celebrates diversity in India 24.03.2018

The German head of state is in India at a time of religious tension. He aims to promote mutual understanding, and is visiting sites that are holy to Hindus, Buddhists and Muslims. Katharina Kroll reports from New Delhi.

Steinmeier bei Modi 08.09.2014 Neu Delhi

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit India 21.03.2018

German President Steinmeier's upcoming India visit is expected to boost economic cooperation between the two countries. Post Brexit, India's reliance on France and Germany has been increasing. Murali Krishnan reports.

Frankreich Macron und Modi in Paris

France's Macron seeks closer India ties amid global uncertainty 08.03.2018

Climate change, maritime security and nuclear cooperation will be key topics during French President Emmanuel Macron's maiden visit to New Delhi. Murali Krishnan reports.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 