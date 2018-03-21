The world′s best airports 2018 | DW Travel | DW | 22.03.2018

The airport has held the top spot since 2013, making it the first airport to take the title for the sixth consecutive year. Airports in Asia dominated the top spots, with Seoul's Incheon International Airport, Tokyo's Haneda Airport and Hong Kong International Airport taking second, third and fourth spots respectively.

Germany's Munich airport was the best European airport on the list, coming in at sixth position, with Frankfurt Airport coming tenth. Other European airports in the top 10 were London's Heathrow Airport and Zurich Airport in eighth and ninth positions respectively.

Singapore Changi Airport

Changi airport is one of the largest transport hubs in Asia, handling 62.2 million passengers in 2017 and serving 100 airlines flying to more than 400 cities worldwide. Lee Seow Hiang, the airport's chief executive, called it a "significant achievement," and said it would "continue to deliver the best passenger experience for all who travel through Changi Airport."

The ranking was based on responses by 13.73 million international air travellers over a six month period from August 2017 to February 2018 and covered more than 500 airports in total. The independent survey assessed traveller experiences across areas including check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration.

1. Singapore Changi International Airport (SIN)

2. Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN)

3. Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND)

4. Hong Kong International Airport (HKG)

5. Doha Hamad (DOH)

6. Munich International Airport (MUC)

7. Centrair Nagoya (NGO)

8. London Heathrow (LHR)

9. Zurich Kloten International Airport (ZRH)

10. Frankfurt International Airport (FRA)

