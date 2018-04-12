 Gunmen kidnap German in Nigeria | News | DW | 16.04.2018
News

Gunmen kidnap German in Nigeria

The German national was working at a construction site in northern Nigeria. Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria.

Policemen seen standing guard at Dajin Falgore of Doguwa local area during the handing over of the recovered cattles and sheeps from rustlers to the governor in Kano. Archive image from November 2, 2015. (Imago/Zuma Press)

Five armed men kidnapped a German national and killed a policeman in northern Nigeria, police said on Monday.

Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a vehicle carrying workers to a construction site run by construction company Dantata & Sawoe in Kano city, abducting the German national working for the firm and killing a police escort, said police spokesman Magaji Musa Majia.

Read more: German aid worker kidnapped in Niger 

"The attackers killed one police sergeant attached to the special protection unit on escort duty and abducted ... a German national working with the company," the spokesman said. "A manhunt for the abductors is ongoing."

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria. Armed criminal groups in the oil-producing south have regularly kidnapped oil-workers, wealthy people and family members of government ministers to extract payments.

Read more: Nigeria: Kidnapped schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram 

Karte Nigeria Kano Dakasoye

Kidnapping has increasingly spread to the north, where cattle rustlers have turned to the practice after a government crackdown on livestock theft.

Northeastern Nigeria is also the scene of a long-running war between the military and Boko Haram militants, who have abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013, according to UNICEF.  

Read more: Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 kids since 2013: UN 

cw/msh (AFP, dpa)

