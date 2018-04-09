 Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 kids since 2013: UN | News | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 kids since 2013: UN

The UN says more than 1,000 children have been kidnapped by Islamist group Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria since 2013. The announcement came ahead of the fourth anniversary of the abduction of 276 girls from Chibok.

Four girls who were kidnapped from Dapchi

Nigerian extremist group Boko Haram have abducted over 1,000 children over the past five years, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Friday.

The militants' aim is to spread fear and show power, the agency said.

"Children in northeastern Nigeria continue to come under attack on a shocking scale," UNICEF Nigeria head Mohamed Malick Fall said. "These repeated attacks against children in schools are unconscionable."

Boko Haram, which translates roughly to "Western education is forbidden," has staged frequent raids on schools since launching an Islamist insurgency in the country's northeast in 2009. Its violent campaign to carve out an Islamic state there has claimed more than 20,000 lives and displaced over 2 million people.

Read moreNigeria fails to protect schools from Boko Haram's attacks

UNICEF said it had verified at least 1,000 kidnapping cases, but warned the actual figure could be much higher. It added that the group had also killed at least 2,295 teachers and destroyed more than 1,400 schools.

Read moreOpinion: Chibok girls freed, Boko Haram undefeated
Watch video 12:00

Terrorists target schoolgirls in Nigeria

Four years after Chibok

UNICEF's announcement came as Nigeria prepares to mark four years since the kidnapping of 276 girls from their school in the town of Chibok on April 14, 2014. The incident sparked outrage around the world and led to a high-profile social media campaign under the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls. Over 100 of those pupils are still missing.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was elected in 2015 on a promise to stamp out Boko Haram's insurgency. Although the military has had some success in reclaiming territory from the militants, the group continues to carry out frequent suicide bombings, as well as attacks on security targets and schools.

Read moreAre Nigerian authorities withholding information on missing Dapchi schoolgirls?

In February, the group kidnapped more than 100 girls from another school in the northeastern town of Dapchi. Most of them have since been rescued.
Watch video 01:32

Boko Haram frees abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

nm/rt (AFP, Reuters)  

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

UN warns of world's worst humanitarian crisis in Boko Haram region

Up to 80,000 children will die in northeastern Nigeria without much-needed humanitarian assistance, a senior UN official said. Boko Haram's insurgency has left tens of thousands dead, and millions more displaced. (30.09.2016)  

Are Nigerian authorities withholding information on missing Dapchi schoolgirls?

Dozens of girls are still missing several days after Boko Haram attacked their school in Dapchi, northeast Nigeria. Their disappearance sparked fears of a repeat of the 2014 kidnapping of more than 200 girls in Chibok. (22.02.2018)  

Opinion: Chibok girls freed, Boko Haram undefeated

82 of the Chibok schoolgirls seized three years ago have just been released. It's reason for jubilation, says Thomas Mösch who detects nonetheless a jarring note. (08.05.2017)  

Nigeria finds missing Chibok girl after almost four years

The Nigerian army rescued one of the 276 girls who was captured by Boko Haram terrorists at her school in 2014. Although dozens have been released, some 100 are still held captive by the Islamists. (04.01.2018)  

Nigeria: Suicide bombings kill 13 in Maiduguri

Suicide bombings carried out by as many as three attackers have killed 13 people in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri. The attack follows army claims that Boko Haram insurgents are nearing defeat. (23.10.2017)  

Dozens of girls freed from suspected Boko Haram kidnapping

Nigeria's military has said it rescued scores of girls who went missing after a militant attack on a school earlier this week. Their abduction was similar to the case of the 276 Chibok girls, who were taken in 2014. (21.02.2018)  

Nigeria fails to protect schools from Boko Haram's attacks

Nigerian forces have repeatedly failed to thwart Boko Haram's attacks on schools. More than 100 girls were taken in a recent attack. Fear could prevent others from attending school, Adrian Kriesch reports from Dapchi. (26.02.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Boko Haram frees abducted Nigerian schoolgirls  

Nigerian family grieves over abducted schoolgirl  

Terrorists target schoolgirls in Nigeria  

Related content

Nigeria Mädchenschule in Dapchi

Nigeria fails to protect schools from Boko Haram's attacks 25.02.2018

Nigerian forces have repeatedly failed to thwart Boko Haram's attacks on schools. More than 100 girls were taken in a recent attack. Fear could prevent others from attending school, Adrian Kriesch reports from Dapchi.

Bauer Goni Issa Abba besprüht in Rann sein kleines Feld mit Pflanzenschutzmittel

Nigeria: Fighting hunger and Boko Haram 18.10.2017

The militant Islamist group Boko Haram has been terrorizing parts of northeast Nigeria for years. The violence is pushing the region to the brink of a hunger crisis.

Syrien Bürgerkrieg - Kind mit Munition

UNICEF: 2017 a 'nightmare year' for children caught in war zones 28.12.2017

According to UNICEF, 2017 was one of the worst years for children caught in conflicts and besieged areas. From being deployed as human shields to acting as suicide bombers, children have become targets on a huge scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 