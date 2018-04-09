 German aid worker kidnapped in Niger | News | DW | 12.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German aid worker kidnapped in Niger

A German aid worker has been kidnapped in western Niger near the Mali border. Islamists are believed to be responsible for the kidnapping, according to local media.

Militants of The Movement for the Salvation of Azawad walk at a waypoint while patrolling along the Mali-Niger border in the deserted area in the Meneka region in Mali during an anti jihadist patrol on February 2, 2018.

A German aid worker was kidnapped in western Niger near the town of Ayorou on Wednesday, according to several reports.

An official confirmed to AFP news agency local reports that a worker for the non-governmental organization Help had been kidnapped.

"There was a kidnapping of a German national around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Ayorou as he returned from a visit to the north of the area," Jando Rhichi Algaher told AFP.

Read more: UN to expand sanctions blacklist in Mali amid growing violence

The official said the aid worker and his colleagues were "intercepted by armed individuals on four motorbikes" while making their return trip.

Online news outlet ActuNiger reported that Islamists were believed to be responsible for the kidnapping and that the assailants set fire to vehicles before escaping with the aid worker.

France has deployed around 4,000 soldiers to combat Islamist insurgents in the Sahel region on the southern edge of the Sahara desert.

dv/aw (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Watch video 42:38

New challenges for the German army

DW recommends

UN to expand sanctions blacklist in Mali amid growing violence

France has taken the first steps in targeting people and groups undermining a peace deal in the central African country. Mali has witnessed growing unrest, with militant groups targeting UN peacekeepers. (12.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

New challenges for the German army  

Related content

Essener Tafel

Controversial German food bank reopens to foreigners in Essen 11.04.2018

The NGO in Essen has begun handing out membership cards to non-Germans for the first time since December. The food bank's manager expressed relief at hopefully staying out of the national spotlight in the future.

Essener Tafel

Embattled German food bank reopens membership to migrants 03.04.2018

The NGO unwittingly became the center of a heated national debate when it started refusing membership to foreigners. Now, it says, it will focus on single parents and the elderly, regardless of nationality.

Deutschland Kleintransporter fährt in Münster in Menschenmenge - Tote und Verletzte

Germany: Several dead and injured after van drives into crowd in city of Münster 07.04.2018

Police in Münster said at least three, including the driver, were killed and 20 injured when a van ran into a crowd in the city center. The likely perpetrator was a 48-year-old local man.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 