German prosecutors seek extradition warrant for Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont

The public prosecutor for Germany's northern state of Schleswig-Holstein announced on Tuesday that it had requested the extradition of former Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont.

Puigdemont is being charged in Spain with rebellion and misuse of public funds, for his involvement in the Catalan referendum of October 2017. The ex-premier was living in a self imposed exile in Belgium and was in Finland on March 24, when Spain reactivated the European arrest warrant against him.

Puigdemont was arrested in Germany on March 25, shortly after crossing the border with Denmark, as he was making his way back to Belgium. Since then, he has been under German custody awaiting a decision on extradition to be processed by the German justice system.

The German government said on March 30 that it would not interfere or veto any court decision on Puigdemont's fate, as the act would be considered a "legal affront" by the federal government against the judicial system.

Now it will be up to the regional court to decide whether to grant or deny the prosecutor's extradition request.

