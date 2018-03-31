Berlin protesters demand release of Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont

Hundreds of Catalan independence supporters braved near-freezing temperatures and gray drizzle on Sunday to march through the streets of Berlin and demand that Germany release the imprisoned ex-president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, rather than extradite him back to Spain.

The protesters, many waving the yellow, red and blue flag of the Catalan separatist movement, also criticized the Spanish government's handling of the crisis, which recently drew the German judicial system into the fray.

Protesters held signs saying 'Spain is not a democracy' and declaring support for Catalan independence

The protests in Berlin came sixth months to the day from a contested independence referendum in Catalonia. The Spanish government had declared it unconstitutional and sought to prevent it — in part through police force — causing Catalan supporters to decry an excessive use of violence.

Free Puigdement from German prison

Various banners demanded that Puigdemont, who led the push for independence, be freed from the German prison in Schleswig-Holstein, where he has been detained for one week after a Spanish judge issued a European arrest warrant laying out charges of rebellion and embezzlement against him.

Puigdemont's supporters in Berlin also called for other "Catalan political prisoners" to be released by Spain. Currently, eight independence leaders remain in preventive custody in Spanish prisons, while seven others have fled to other European countries.

The rally was organized by the German branch of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), an organization advocating Catalonia's breakaway from Spain. Two of the main ANC's former presidents currently are in jail.

German police estimated that the march drew some 200 protesters, while the German ANC pegged the number around 400 or 500.

Independence supporters in the German capital also reiterated criticism that Madrid is handing down "political justice" by seeking to quell the movement through the courts instead of seeking a political resolution. As the march moved from the Brandenburg Gate next to the Justice Ministry, the protesters called upon the German government not to support the Spanish government.

"Spain is not a democracy," some protesters' signs read.

Germany thrown in the mix

Berlin, and the European Union, have insisted that the Catalan crisis is an internal Spanish matter. But in the coming week, the German justice system in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein is expected to decide whether to proceed with Puigdemont's extradition.

Nastic, a demonstrator from Spain and Dehm (L to R) stand with the 'estelada,' the flag of Catalan independence, in front of the prison where Puigdemont is being held

The German federal government has said it will not interfere in the state court's decision — to avoid any politicization of the affair.

On Sunday, two politicians from the opposition party The Left, Diether Dehm and Zaklin Nastic, visited Puigdemont in the prison in Neumünster where the Catalan politician is being held. They had offered Puigdemont advice and support, the two told reporters after leaving the facility, also stating that the ex-regional president was in good spirits.

Dehm said that Puigdemont sang the two opposition politicians a song expressing the "will for peace of the Catalan people."

In a Tweet sent the same day, Puigdemont invoked the October 1 referendum and vowed to continue the fight for Catalonia's independence from Spain: "That day of popular dignity and police barbarism was the beginning of a new era from which there is no turning back."

After Puigdemont's arrest last week, pro-independence Catalans also took to the streets of Barcelona to demand his release.

cmb/jm (AFP, dpa)

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The declaration As the world watched, Catalonia's parliament voted 70 to 10 for the region to declare its independence from Spain. "Our legitimate parliament has taken a very important step. This is the people's mandate," Puigdemont said after the decision. Dozens of opposition lawmakers from the Socialist Party, Citizens Party and Popular Party had walked out of the parliament chamber to boycott the vote.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The despair Within an hour of the Catalan vote, the Spanish Senate in Madrid passed a bill to trigger Article 155 of the Spanish constitution. The measure will allow the central government to suspend Catalonia's autonomy. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would sack Catalonia’s government and set new regional elections for December 21.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The dismissal European leaders were quick to condemn the independence declaration. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the Union "doesn't need any more cracks," while EU Council President Donald Tusk said Madrid "remains our only interlocutor." Leaders in Germany, France, Italy and the UK voiced their support for Madrid. The US also chimed in, saying "Catalonia is an integral part of Spain."

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The dispute Barcelona and Madrid had been in a standoff since 93 percent of voters opted for Catalan independence in an October 1 referendum marred by police violence. Spain said the poll was illegal and stressed the low voter turnout of 43 percent. It subsequently threatened to suspend the region's autonomy if Catalan leaders did not stop their drive for independence.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The defiance Many had expected tensions to ease on October 26 when Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was expected to call snap elections to bow to a key Spanish government demand. But Puigdemont refused, saying that he did not have enough "guarantees" from Madrid. Instead, he called on the Catalan parliament to decide on how to respond to Spain's threat to suspend the region's autonomy.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The dream Tens of thousands of pro-independence protesters had taken to the streets of Barcelona ahead of the independence declaration to demand the region's secession and the release of two leaders of pro-independence organizations, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez. Independence has divided Catalonia. Many who supported continued unity with Spain refused to vote in the October 1 referendum.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The delight The pro-independence crowds outside the Catalan parliament immediately rejoiced after hearing the independence declaration. Many people were draped in the "Estelada" flag associated with Catalan independence. Some reportedly called for the Spanish flag to be removed from the Catalan government palace as regional lawmakers arrived from the parliament. (Author: Alexander Pearson) Author: Alexander Pearson



