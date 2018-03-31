Berlin protesters demand release of Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont

Waving Catalan independence flags, protesters marched through the German capital calling for Catalonia's ex-president not to be sent back to Spain. Meanwhile, other politicians paid Puigdemont an Easter prison visit.
Hundreds of Catalan independence supporters braved near-freezing temperatures and gray drizzle on Sunday to march through the streets of Berlin and demand that Germany release the imprisoned ex-president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, rather than extradite him back to Spain.
The protesters, many waving the yellow, red and blue flag of the Catalan separatist movement, also criticized the Spanish government's handling of the crisis, which recently drew the German judicial system into the fray.
Protesters held signs saying 'Spain is not a democracy' and declaring support for Catalan independence
The protests in Berlin came sixth months to the day from a contested independence referendum in Catalonia. The Spanish government had declared it unconstitutional and sought to prevent it — in part through police force — causing Catalan supporters to decry an excessive use of violence.
Read more: Catalan independence - What you need to know
Free Puigdement from German prison
Various banners demanded that Puigdemont, who led the push for independence, be freed from the German prison in Schleswig-Holstein, where he has been detained for one week after a Spanish judge issued a European arrest warrant laying out charges of rebellion and embezzlement against him.
Puigdemont's supporters in Berlin also called for other "Catalan political prisoners" to be released by Spain. Currently, eight independence leaders remain in preventive custody in Spanish prisons, while seven others have fled to other European countries.
The rally was organized by the German branch of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), an organization advocating Catalonia's breakaway from Spain. Two of the main ANC's former presidents currently are in jail.
German police estimated that the march drew some 200 protesters, while the German ANC pegged the number around 400 or 500.
Independence supporters in the German capital also reiterated criticism that Madrid is handing down "political justice" by seeking to quell the movement through the courts instead of seeking a political resolution. As the march moved from the Brandenburg Gate next to the Justice Ministry, the protesters called upon the German government not to support the Spanish government.
"Spain is not a democracy," some protesters' signs read.
Germany thrown in the mix
Berlin, and the European Union, have insisted that the Catalan crisis is an internal Spanish matter. But in the coming week, the German justice system in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein is expected to decide whether to proceed with Puigdemont's extradition.
Nastic, a demonstrator from Spain and Dehm (L to R) stand with the 'estelada,' the flag of Catalan independence, in front of the prison where Puigdemont is being held
The German federal government has said it will not interfere in the state court's decision — to avoid any politicization of the affair.
Read more: German lawyer says Berlin cannot extradite former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont
On Sunday, two politicians from the opposition party The Left, Diether Dehm and Zaklin Nastic, visited Puigdemont in the prison in Neumünster where the Catalan politician is being held. They had offered Puigdemont advice and support, the two told reporters after leaving the facility, also stating that the ex-regional president was in good spirits.
Dehm said that Puigdemont sang the two opposition politicians a song expressing the "will for peace of the Catalan people."
In a Tweet sent the same day, Puigdemont invoked the October 1 referendum and vowed to continue the fight for Catalonia's independence from Spain: "That day of popular dignity and police barbarism was the beginning of a new era from which there is no turning back."
After Puigdemont's arrest last week, pro-independence Catalans also took to the streets of Barcelona to demand his release.
cmb/jm (AFP, dpa)
