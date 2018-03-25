Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany | News | DW | 25.03.2018

The lawyer for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont announced on Sunday that his client had been detained by police in northern Germany.

A German police spokesperson confirmed the arrest shortly afterwards, saying that, based on a European warrant, Puigdemont "was arrested today at 11:19 a.m. by the autobahn police force of Schleswig-Holstein."

Puigdemont's lawyer, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, said that highway police had stopped the separatist leader after he crossed the border from Denmark to Germany. He also confirmed that Puigdemont had been on his way back to Belgium, where he has lived in exile since fleeing Spain with several other former Catalan ministers.

Alonso-Cuevillas made the following statement about his client on Twitter:

"1. President Carles Puigdemont was retained in Germany when he was crossing the border from Denmark, on his way to Belgium from Finland. 2. The treatment has been correct in every moment. At the moment he is in a police station and his legal defense is already activated. 3. The president was going to Belgium to put himself, as always, at the disposal of the Belgian justice."

Deutsche Welle reporter Alexander Drechsel said that German traffic police had received information from federal authorities that Puigdemont would be travelling on the A7 motorway, which cuts through the state of Schleswig-Holstein from the Danish border. The former Catalan president was arrested at a service station at the border, Drechsel added.

The Catalan separatist leader was traveling back to Belgium from Finland, where on Thursday he met with lawmakers and attended a conference to raise the profile of Catalonia's independence drive.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Rich ancient heritage Catalonia has been settled by the Phoenicians, the Etruscans and the Greeks, who were mainly in the coastal areas of Rosas and Empuries (above). Then came the Romans, who built more settlements and infrastructure. Catalonia remained a part of the Roman Empire until it was conquered by the Visigoths in the fifth century.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Counties and independence Catalonia was conquered by Arabs in 711 AD. The Frankish king Charlemagne stopped their advance at Tours on the Loire River and, by 759, the north of Catalonia was once again Christian. In 1137, the counties that made up Catalonia entered an alliance with the Crown of Aragon.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Autonomy and the war of succession In the 13th century, the institutions of Catalan self-administration were created under the banner of the Generalitat de Catalunya. After the unification of the Crown of Aragon with that of Castile in 1476, Aragon was largely able to keep its autonomic institutions. However, the Catalan revolt — from 1640 to 1659 — saw parts of Catalonia ceded to present-day France.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Remembrance of defeat After the conquest of Barcelona on September 11, 1714, by the Bourbon King Phillip V, Catalan instuitutions were dissolved and self-administration came to an end. Every year, on September 11, Catalans commemorate the end of their right to autonomy.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Federal ideas in wider republic After the abdication of King Amadeo I of Spain, the first Spanish Republic was declared in February 1873. It lasted barely a year. The supporters of the Republic were split – one group supporting the idea of a centralized republic, the others wanting a federal system. Pictured here is Francisco Pi i Maragall, a supporter of federalism and one of five presidents of the short-lived republic.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Failed attempt Catalonia sought to establish a new state within the Spanish republic, but this only served to exacerbate the differences between republicans, ultimately dividing and weakening them. In 1874, the monarchy and the House of Bourbon (led by King Alfonso XII, pictured here) took the helm.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Catalan Republic Between 1923 — with the support of the monarchy, the army and the church — General Primo de Rivera declared a dictatorship. Catalonia became a center of opposition and resistance. After the end of the dictatorship, the politician Francesc Macia (pictured here) successfully pressed for important rights of autonomy for Catalonia.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history The end of freedom In the Second Spanish Republic, Catalan lawmakers worked on the Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia. This was approved by the Spanish parliament in 1932. Francesc Macia was elected president of the Generalitat of Catalonia by the Catalan parliament. However, the victory of Franco at the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939) put an end to all that.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Loss of liberties The Franco regime ruled with an iron rod. Political parties were banned and the Catalan language and culture were surpressed.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history New autonomy by statute After the first parliamentary elections that followed the end of the Franco dictatorship, the Generalitat of Catalonia was provisionally restored. Under the democratic Spanish constitution of 1978, Catalonia was given a new Statute of Autonomy just a year later.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history New and different statute The new Statute of Autonomy recognized the autonomy of Catalonia and the importance of the Catalan language. In comparison to the 1932 statute, it was enhanced in the fields of culture and education but curtailed when it came to the realm of justice. Pictured here is Jordi Pujol, the long-time head of the government of Catalonia after the dictatorship.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Stronger self-awareness A desire for independence has grown stronger in recent years. In 2006, Catalonia was given a new statute that broadened the Catalan government's powers. However, it lost these after a complaint by the conservative Popular Party to the Constitutional Court of Spain.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history First referendum A referendum on independence was already envisaged for November 9, 2014. The first question was "Do you want Catalonia to become a state?" In the case of an affirmative answer, the second question was posed: "Do you want this state to be independent?" However, the Constitutional Court suspended the vote.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Clash of the titans Since January 2016, Carles Puigdemont has been president of the Catalan government. He proceeded with the separatist course of his predecessor Artur Mas and called the new referendum for October 1, 2017. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed this as unconstitutional. Author: Richard Connor



Puigdemont to appear before German judge on Monday

Puigdemont has been taken to a prison in the northern German city of Neumünster. On Monday, the former Catalan president will appear in court in Schleswig, albeit only to verify his identity.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said "the question of whether Mr. Puigdemont has to be taken into extradition custody, will then have to be determined by the higher regional court in Schleswig." The court will also determine whether Puigdemont's extradition is "legally permissible" based on Spain's extradition request.

Prosecutors in Schleswig-Holstein also said they were examining how long the former Catalan leader can be held on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

Possible jail term

Puigdemont has been a fugitive since Catalonia's failed bid to become independent from Spain last October. The Spanish Supreme Court on Friday issued fresh arrest warrants against Puigdemont and six other Catalan politicians who are abroad.

He is facing up to 25 years in prison in Spain if found guilty of the charges of rebellion and sedition for organizing an illegal referendum for Catalonia that led to a unilateral declaration of independence in October.

Thousands took to the streets of Barcelona to protest againstPuigdemont's arrest in Germany

Catalan protesters and riot police clash in Barcelona

Angry crowds protesting the arrest of Puigdemont clashed with authorities in Barcelona on Sunday evening.

Police officers dressed in riot gear were seen striking protesters with batons as they tried to push back crowds advancing on the office of the Spanish government's representative in Catalonia.

The protests came on the back of a call by a pro-independence grassroots group to protest in the center Barcelona hours after Puigdemont was detained by German police by the Danish border.

One of the former ministers who fled to Belgium with Puigdemont, Clara Ponsati, was “making arrangements” to surrender to authorities in Scotland on Sunday evening, according to police. She had fled to her former home northeast of Edinburgh from Brussels.

dm, cl/ng (dpa, AFP, Reuters)