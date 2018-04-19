Gaza border protests turn deadly again amid clashes with Israeli forces

A 25-year-old Palestinian was killed in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday as border protests entered their fourth week. The man's death brings the total number of fatalities up to at least 36 since March 30. Later, authorities confirmed that a second man had been killed and that at least 12 people had been injured by gunfire.

The demonstrators have been calling for Israeli security forces to open up the Gaza-Israel border in order to allow Palestinian refugees to return to their former lands that are now in Israel.

Israel has vowed to put an end to attacks and attempts to damage the border fence that stands there. It has also accused Hamas of using the protests as a cover to commit acts of violence.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year February 2018: a bomb at the border An explosive device injured four Israeli soldiers at the border on February 17. Israel responded with air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year UN supplies The UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) supplies more than half of the population in the Gaza Strip. It warned on February 25 that famine could hit Gaza within weeks. The US had halted its contributions to the UN agency as a way to urge Palestinians to negotiate with Israel. The agency later said it could continue supplies until July.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Israel responds with air strikes No one was hurt when explosives were set off at the Gaza-Israel border on March 18 but the Israeli army used air strikes to destroy a Hamas tunnel system. In the following days, a number of Palestinians passed through the damaged fence into Israel.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Border demonstrations announced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip announce a major, peaceful demonstration to be held on the border to claim the right to return to lands now held by Israel. Israel refuses the right to return.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Land Day march Some 30,000 Palestinians take part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Second round of border protests A journalist was among those who died after clashes at the border for the second in the series of protests on April 6. A total of nine Palestinians were shot.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them' Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Third round of protests against Israel The third day of demonstrations on April 13 began with organizers encouraging people to walk on the Israeli flag placed at the protest points near the border.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Protesters injured Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. At least 33 Palestinians have died and hundreds have been wounded since the protests began on March 30.



Earlier in the day, Israeli military planes dropped leaflets on Gaza urging Palestinians to stay away from the fence, warning that getting close to the border would put their lives in danger.

Despite the warning, over the course of the morning on Friday protesters began to gather at sit-in camps along the border, burning effigies of Israeli soldiers. On previous Fridays, some demonstrators have strayed closer to the border, throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and burning tires at the fence. They have also begun using kites, sometimes on fire, as a means of protest.

The renewed clashes came one day after Israel marked the 70th anniversary of its founding, with the military displays that are a routine part of the annual celebrations.

Watch video 00:18 Palestinian ambassador to the UN condemns Gaza border killings

es/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)