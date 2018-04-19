 Gaza border protests turn deadly again amid clashes with Israeli forces | News | DW | 20.04.2018
News

Gaza border protests turn deadly again amid clashes with Israeli forces

The death toll from recent protests has risen to at least 36 after two Gaza men were killed. Protesters say they want to return to their former lands, but Israel has accused Hamas of orchestrating violence.

Gaza protesters with kites

A 25-year-old Palestinian was killed in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday as border protests entered their fourth week. The man's death brings the total number of fatalities up to at least 36 since March 30. Later, authorities confirmed that a second man had been killed and that at least 12 people had been injured by gunfire.

The demonstrators have been calling for Israeli security forces to open up the Gaza-Israel border in order to allow Palestinian refugees to return to their former lands that are now in Israel.

Israel has vowed to put an end to attacks and attempts to damage the border fence that stands there. It has also accused Hamas of using the protests as a cover to commit acts of violence.

Earlier in the day, Israeli military planes dropped leaflets on Gaza urging Palestinians to stay away from the fence, warning that getting close to the border would put their lives in danger.

Despite the warning, over the course of the morning on Friday protesters began to gather at sit-in camps along the border, burning effigies of Israeli soldiers. On previous Fridays, some demonstrators have strayed closer to the border, throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and burning tires at the fence. They have also begun using kites, sometimes on fire, as a means of protest.

The renewed clashes came one day after Israel marked the 70th anniversary of its founding, with the military displays that are a routine part of the annual celebrations.
Watch video 00:18

Palestinian ambassador to the UN condemns Gaza border killings

es/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

