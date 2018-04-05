 Israel-Gaza border: Protests turn fatal | News | DW | 06.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Israel-Gaza border: Protests turn fatal

Israeli troops have opened fire on Palestinian border protesters, killing at least three of them and injuring at least 40. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting along the Israel-Gaza border.
Watch video 00:49

Smoke, tear gas and bullets at border protest

Three fatalities were reported after Israeli forces on Friday opened fire at the border, where demonstrators have been staging a protest on the right to return to what is now Israel.

At least 40 people were reported to have been wounded, five of them seriously. The incident comes a week after at least 20 people were killedby Israeli troops at a similar protest. 

Thousands had gathered at the Israel-Gaza frontier, with reports that mounds of tires were set alight to obscure the vision of Israeli snipers.

Protesters threw stones and Israeli troops fired tear gas and used live ammunition, purportedly to disperse the demonstrators. The Israeli military deployed fire hoses to spray thick liquid at the burning piles on the other side of the border fence.

Read more: EU calls for probe into Gaza protest

The Israeli military said it was responding with "riot dispersal means and fire in accordance with the rules of engagement."

The deceased was said to have been fatally wounded east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. He was said to have been killed with a shot to the head.

A spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry said the deceased was 29-year-old Nizzar Muhareb.

'Indications of excessive force'

The number of protesters on Friday was larger than in recent days but lower than last Friday, when Israeli gunfire killed at least 20 protesters. Amid accusations that it had used excessive force, Israel's Defense Ministry ruled out the possibility of an investigation into the killings.

The United Nations on Friday noted said there were "strong indications that security forces used excessive force” against protesters the previous week.

"Firearms may be used only in cases of extreme necessity, as a last resort, and in response to an imminent threat of death or risk of serious injury," said UN spokeswoman Liz Throstle.

"The use of protective gear and defensive positions by law enforcement officials would have mitigated the risk and should not have led to recourse to lethal force. An attempt to approach or cross the green-line fence by itself certainly does not amount to a threat to life or serious injury that would justify the use of live ammunition.
Watch video 01:50

Protests on border of Gaza Strip lead to deadly clashes

rc/ng (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

United Nations urges restraint after Palestinian protest on Gaza border turns deadly

Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured and at least 15 killed by Israeli security forces facing down land protests on the Gaza-Israel border. Germany has seconded the United Nation's calls for restraint. (31.03.2018)  

Israeli defense minister rules out inquiry into Gaza killings

Israeli Defense Minister Liebermann has said the killing of 15 Palestinian protesters by the military was "necessary." Reports say Kuwait's call at the UN for an independent investigation has been rejected by the US. (01.04.2018)  

What is the Saudi prince's strategy in recognizing Israel?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has declared that Israel has a right to exist. What are the reasons behind this statement? Does it signify closer ties between the countries? (03.04.2018)  

EU calls for probe into Gaza protest

The EU has followed the UN and called for a probe into the deaths of 15 Palestinian protesters in Gaza. The EU's Federica Mogherini said a continuation of "peace talks towards a two-state solution" is needed. (31.03.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration

Daily Bulletin registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Smoke, tear gas and bullets at border protest  

Protests on border of Gaza Strip lead to deadly clashes  

Related content

Funerals held for Palestinians killed in clashes 31.03.2018

The UN is calling for an investigation into the deaths of at least 15 Palestinians in clashes with Israeli troops in Gaza. Israel's military opened fire on thousands of demonstrators at the closed border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Fears of further violence in Gaza 05.04.2018

DW's Tania Kraemer travelled to Beit Lahia, in the north of the Gaza Strip, to meet a family whose son was one of those shot dead last week by the Israeli army. Tensions are high in the region, and Israel says it won't change its rules of engagement.

Protests on border of Gaza Strip lead to deadly clashes 30.03.2018

Several people have been killed as Palestinians and Israeli forces clashed at the border between Gaza and Israel. The violence erupted at protests dubbed by Hamas as The Great March of Return. Can more bloodshed be averted?

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 