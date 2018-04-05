Israel-Gaza border: Protests turn fatal

Three fatalities were reported after Israeli forces on Friday opened fire at the border, where demonstrators have been staging a protest on the right to return to what is now Israel.

At least 40 people were reported to have been wounded, five of them seriously. The incident comes a week after at least 20 people were killedby Israeli troops at a similar protest.

Thousands had gathered at the Israel-Gaza frontier, with reports that mounds of tires were set alight to obscure the vision of Israeli snipers.

Protesters threw stones and Israeli troops fired tear gas and used live ammunition, purportedly to disperse the demonstrators. The Israeli military deployed fire hoses to spray thick liquid at the burning piles on the other side of the border fence.

The Israeli military said it was responding with "riot dispersal means and fire in accordance with the rules of engagement."

The deceased was said to have been fatally wounded east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. He was said to have been killed with a shot to the head.

A spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry said the deceased was 29-year-old Nizzar Muhareb.

'Indications of excessive force'

The number of protesters on Friday was larger than in recent days but lower than last Friday, when Israeli gunfire killed at least 20 protesters. Amid accusations that it had used excessive force, Israel's Defense Ministry ruled out the possibility of an investigation into the killings.

The United Nations on Friday noted said there were "strong indications that security forces used excessive force” against protesters the previous week.

"Firearms may be used only in cases of extreme necessity, as a last resort, and in response to an imminent threat of death or risk of serious injury," said UN spokeswoman Liz Throstle.

"The use of protective gear and defensive positions by law enforcement officials would have mitigated the risk and should not have led to recourse to lethal force. An attempt to approach or cross the green-line fence by itself certainly does not amount to a threat to life or serious injury that would justify the use of live ammunition.

rc/ng (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

