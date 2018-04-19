Romania to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, says government

Romania has begun efforts to move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea announced on Thursday.

If the move goes ahead it will make Romania the first European country to shift their embassy to the disputed city, following a controversial decision by the US to do so.

Read more: Jerusalem: Three things to know

Watch video 26:00 Share Trump's Jerusalem plan: A capital mistake? Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2pN25 Trump's Jerusalem plan: A capital mistake?

The planned move

Liviu Dragnea told Antena 3 television that the government had agreed on "the start of procedures with a view to the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem."

"The decision has been taken ... the procedures are beginning," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday six countries were in serious discussions to move and that he would offer preferential treatment to the first 10 countries to move.

Read more: Donald Trump says he may travel to Jerusalem for embassy opening

More to come.