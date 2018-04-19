Romania to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, says government

Romania could be the first European country to shift their embassy to Jerusalem after a contentious decision by the US. Israel has reportedly offered preferential treatment to the first 10 countries to make the move.
Romania has begun efforts to move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea announced on Thursday.
If the move goes ahead it will make Romania the first European country to shift their embassy to the disputed city, following a controversial decision by the US to do so.
Read more: Jerusalem: Three things to know
The planned move
Read more: Donald Trump says he may travel to Jerusalem for embassy opening
More to come.
Jerusalem is at the center of competing claims and ideologies, as well as demographic changes and power grabs. DW examines why the city is so contested and Israel's policy in East Jerusalem. (07.12.2017)