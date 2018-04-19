 Romania to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, says government | News | DW | 20.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Romania to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, says government

Romania could be the first European country to shift their embassy to Jerusalem after a contentious decision by the US. Israel has reportedly offered preferential treatment to the first 10 countries to make the move.

A view of the Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock.

Romania has begun efforts to move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea announced on Thursday.

If the move goes ahead it will make Romania the first European country to shift their embassy to the disputed city, following a controversial decision by the US to do so.

Read more: Jerusalem: Three things to know
Watch video 26:00

Trump's Jerusalem plan: A capital mistake?

The planned move

  • Liviu Dragnea told Antena 3 television that the government had agreed on "the start of procedures with a view to the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem."
  • "The decision has been taken ... the procedures are beginning," he said.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday six countries were in serious discussions to move and that he would offer preferential treatment to the first 10 countries to move.

Read more: Donald Trump says he may travel to Jerusalem for embassy opening

More to come.
Watch video 01:55

Pence: US embassy in Israel will move to Jerusalem next year

DW recommends

Jerusalem: Three things to know

Jerusalem is at the center of competing claims and ideologies, as well as demographic changes and power grabs. DW examines why the city is so contested and Israel's policy in East Jerusalem. (07.12.2017)  

Donald Trump says he may travel to Jerusalem for embassy opening

In December, Trump reversed decades of US policy to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu termed the decision "historic" during his meeting with US president on Monday. (05.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump's Jerusalem plan: A capital mistake?  

Pence: US embassy in Israel will move to Jerusalem next year  

Related content

Israel Protest gegen Regierungspläne - Ausweisung afrikanischer Flüchtlinge

A history of Africa-Israel relations 18.04.2018

As Israel turns 70, DW takes a look at the ups and downs of its relationship to African countries over the past decades. More recently, the Israeli government has shown renewed interest in the continent.

Israel Feier Unabhängigkeitstag Tel Aviv

Israel marks its 70th anniversary, but not everyone shares the joy 19.04.2018

Independence Day celebrations kicked off on Thursday, with festivities set to last for the next couple of days. But as Dana Regev reports from Jerusalem, a joyful day for some could mean something different for others.

Israel Jerusalem Feier Unabhängigkeitstag

Israel at 70: What does the future hold? 18.04.2018

Israel celebrates its 70th anniversary this year under the banner "A legacy of innovation." But festivities have been overshadowed by tensions on the northern border. Tania Krämer reports from Jerusalem.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 