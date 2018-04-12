 Gardening astronauts and CO2 detectives: Space exploration fights climate change | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 19.04.2018
Global Warming

Gardening astronauts and CO2 detectives: Space exploration fights climate change

Climate change is a global threat. So where to get the best perspective on the problem? Space! Scientists are monitoring Earth with satellites and running experiments in zero gravity to help save our fragile planet.

Planet Erde (Imago/Zumapress/NASA)

When Yuri Gagarin, the first human being to leave the confines of Earth, looked back and saw it from outside, his worldview changed forever. "I saw for the first time how beautiful our planet is," Gagarin said on his return. "Mankind, let us preserve and increase this beauty, and not destroy it."

Since then, numerous astronauts have reported similar feelings of protectiveness toward a planet that suddenly appeared tiny, fragile and alone in the universe. Most recently, US astronaut Scott Kelly said looking down at our planet from space makes you "more of an environmentalist."

Kelly saw something that wouldn't have been as visible in Gagarin's day. He reported that from the vantage point of the International Space Station (ISS), he was viewing some parts of the world through a thick veil of pollution.

But these days, that extraterrestrial perspective isn't just changing our relationship with the planet on a conceptual level. It's helping us develop solutions to protect it.

Juri Gagarin (picture alliance/dpa)

Seeing it from space, Yuri Gagarin grapsed in beauty and fragility of our planet in a whole new way

A fresh perspective on climate change

This week, more than 100 scientists gathered in Cologne at the Climate Change Conference organized by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to discuss how space-based research helps us better understand and adapt to climate change.

"The earth is sick and we have to monitor it. I think one of the best ways to do so is via satellites," Maurice Borgeaud, head of science, applications and future technologies Department at the European Space Agency (ESA) said at the conference.

Climate scientists are collecting and analyzing data from dozens of Earth observation satellites circuiting our planet to monitor glacial ice melt and sea-level rise, detect desertification and even issue early warnings of natural disasters like hurricanes and floods.

These observations are crucial to fighting climate change, according to Juan Carlos Villagran de Leon, who heads the Bonn office of the United Nation Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response (UN-SPIDER) program.

"Space gives us the global view to global processes we cannot get from isolated measurements," he told DW. "One of the key issues is sea level rise. Data collected in space allows us to compare what happens in one region in the world to another region."

Landung Marssonde Pathfinder mit dem Rover Sojourner (NASA/JPL)

The closest we've got to colonizing another planet is landing robots on Mars. Their holiday snaps don't look very inviting

Most of the data from Earth observation satellites is now open and accessible to governments around the world, free of charge. The UN hopes policymakers will use it to up their contributions under the Paris Agreement to cut emissions.

Only when you have the facts do you know what needs to change, Villagran de Leon says.

CO2 space detectives

And soon, the satellites could gather data not just on the effects if climate change, but also its cause.

Currently, scientists can't accurately quantify the rate at which we're emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere or where they are coming from.

The carbon footprints of individual countries are calculated based on energy use and production data of coal, oil and other fossil fuels. But with no way to independently quantify and verify CO2 emissions, it's hard to keep track of how well we're doing at reducing them, researchers say.

"If we want to meet the Paris Agreement, we need to monitor CO2 emissions in order to ensure we are reaching our targets," Philippe Ciais, climate expert at the Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace (IPSL), said at the DLR conference.

Ansicht von der ISS bei Tag

Looking at climate change impacts from space offers a whole new perspective

The ESA is trying to do just that – with satellites that will be able to measure exactly how many greenhouse gas emissions are in our atmoshphere, where they are coming from and even pinpoint individual emitters, such as large power stations. These CO2 detectives can help identify big polluters and support governments in prioritizing regulations to achieve their climate goals.

The ESA plans to launch the CO2 Monitoring Mission around 2025. If that seems a long way off for such an urgent problem as climate change, Heinrich Bovensmann, climate expert at the University of Bremen Institute of Environmental Physics, says space missions require a lot of planning – usually 15 to 20 years from concept to implementation.

In fact, the CO2 Monitoring Mission has been fast-tracked. "From what I have seen so far, all participating parties such as the ESA, the European Union, the scientists, they are all seriously committed to implementing it promptly," Bovensmann told DW. "The CO2 mission has currently the biggest priority."

Extraterrestrial agriculture

And it's not just data on pollution that space agencies are contributing to sustaining life on Earth.

Astronauts began growing vegetables in space as part of a project designed with a potential Mars mission in mind. But they discovered something that could help us survive on our own planet.

Kosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov in ISS cc NASA (NASA)

Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov enjoys the bounty only our planet can provide - while in space

Experimenting with how plants get on in zero gravity, astronauts tending their garden aboard the IS found they could grow vegetables with less water than they'd need back home. The research could help terrestrial farmers save water – which will play an increasingly important role in feeding the world in a hotter climate.

In early April, ISS crew members harvested red romaine lettuce from NASA's VEG experiment, the third round of the project. They had to save some of the harvest for research back on Earth. But the rest, they were allowed to eat.

"It was delicious," astronaut Anton Shkaplerov announced on Instagram, welcoming a change from the dehydrated fare he'd  had to get used to.

Even a simple lettuce leaf becomes a thing of wonder once you leave planet Earth. So with landing the first humans on the barren uninhabitable wastes of Mars still some way off, we'd do well to listen to the space explorers, and preserve the planet we have.

  • ESA - satellite image

    The amazing things Sentinel satellites see

    From the French Riviera

    It may be among the strangest places on Earth, but this is where a lot of the European Union's Sentinel satellite equipment is being built for the Copernicus Earth Observation program. In Cannes, Thales Alenia Space is responsible for the Sentinel-1 satellites and a few of the others, too. The contractors include Airbus and many more. Sentinel-1B launches this week, making the first mission whole.

  • ESA - satellite image

    The amazing things Sentinel satellites see

    The story so far

    Sentinel-1A was the first to launch on April 3, 2014. Since then, two have followed - Sentinel-2A on June 23, 2015 and Sentinel-3A on February 16, 2016. This shot from Sentinel-3A is one of its earliest. It shows the River Nile and Delta and parts of the Middle East. Using a sea and land surface temperature radiometer (SLSTR), the satellite measures the energy radiating from Earth's surface.

  • ESA - satellite image

    The amazing things Sentinel satellites see

    In spectacular true color

    This incredibly sharp image shows Red Sea coral reefs off the coast of Saudi Arabia. It was captured by Sentinel-2A on June 28, 2015. The quality of the Sentinel images is a vast improvement on previous satellite missions, such as Envisat. The Sentinel-2 mission is for land monitoring. It provides images of vegetation, soil and water cover, inland waterways and coastal areas.

  • ESA - satellite image

    The amazing things Sentinel satellites see

    In spectacular false color

    This false color image of south Khartoum in Sudan was one of the first from Sentinel-2A, captured five days after it arrived in orbit. In the top right corner you can see a bit of the Blue Nile River. The scattered red blotches along the river banks indicate dense vegetation, which is one of the things the satellite monitors. It's a false color image, as color was added to aid interpretation.

  • ESA - satellite image

    The amazing things Sentinel satellites see

    Harbor under threat

    This is another great shot from Sentinel-2A, showing Sierra Leone in West Africa. The country's capital, Freetown, is on the peninsula at the bottom of the image. Its economy depends on the natural deep water harbor. But ESA says the estuary is "threatened by a growing population [and] unauthorized housing development," which has caused the removal of many hectares of mangrove vegetation.

  • ESA - satellite image

    The amazing things Sentinel satellites see

    The 'Yuma checkerboard'

    Many of the Sentinel images are like works of art. You don't really have to know what's going on to appreciate them. But scientists, policymakers and authorities charged with national security rely on satellite imagery. And given the tools and skills, normal folk can benefit too. The Copernicus program is driven by a principle of Open Data. This shows Yuma in southwestern Arizona.

  • ESA - satellite image

    The amazing things Sentinel satellites see

    Tracking change in the Aral Sea

    This is the Aral Sea as captured by Sentinel-1A. It's a composite of three radar scans taken between 2014 and 2015. ESA says the Aral Sea is a "striking example of humankind's impact on the environment and natural resources. [...] It has lost around 90 percent of its water volume since 1960 because of Soviet-era irrigation schemes." The different colors show the changes between the scans.

  • ESA - satellite image

    The amazing things Sentinel satellites see

    Meanwhile, Back in Berlin…

    Captured by Sentinel-2A, this image shows a vibrant Berlin, the German capital, in exquisite detail. It shows how green the city is, with the Tegeler See and Wannsee on the western side. There's also the former airport, the Tempelhofer Feld, in the lower center of the image, which in summer blooms with people, kites and bikes. All these images can be seen in full: www.esa.int/spaceimages/Images

    Author: Zulfikar Abbany


