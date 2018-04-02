 Antarctica is melting from below and that′s bad news | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 03.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Climate change

Antarctica is melting from below and that's bad news

So far, the Antarctic was seen as relatively stable. But a new study suggests that climate change is affecting the polar region on a much larger scale than previously believed – which could have devastating consequences.

A glacier in Half Moon Bay, Antarctica (Reuters/A. Meneghini)

Scientists have long been alarmed by the rate at which ice is melting in the Arctic around the North Pole. According to recent reports, the Arctic may be ice-free by 2040 due to climate change.

The Antarctic, the region around the South Pole on the other side of the world, was thus far deemed more stable, as its ice had been shown to melt slower and in a less regular pattern.

But a new study examining the current state of the Antarctic ice sheet shows that glaciers there are actually retreating at great speed, thereby contributing to a rise in sea levels.

In fact, Antarctica could soon overtake Greenland to become the biggest source of sea-level rise.

Hidden underwater melt-off

Until now, the retreat of glaciers was mainly determined by looking at the extent of ice mass of our two poles from above. It turns out that glaciers aren't just getting smaller above water, but also underneath.

Antarctica as seen from above (NASA/USGS)

What's visible to satellites from above is only part of the story of our poles

Some of the ice at the Antarctic extends as much as 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) deep underwater. And if this underwater ice melts, that's a real danger – because only ice changes below the sea surface affect sea levels.

Think of glaciers as gigantic ice cubes that sit deep below the ocean surface on the seafloor, with only a small part above the surface. 

The boundary between the floating ice shelf and the anchor ice below it is called the grounding line, and that's the line that needs to be examined when establishing how much – and how fast – sea levels are actually rising.

If the glaciers below the grounding line shrink, for instance by melting or detaching from the sea floor or bedrock of the continent because they are too thin, this causes a rise in sea levels.

And if the grounding line retreats, the ability of the Antarctic ice sheet to lock away freshwater from the oceans, thereby limiting sea level rise, is diminished.

  • Solomon Islands - Lau Lagoon (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Life on the water

    At high tide, Lau Lagoon's manmade islands barely rise above the waterline. During king tides and  strong winds, which are becoming increasingly frequent, some islands are now completely submerged.

  • Salomon-Inseln, Lady lächelnd mit den Händen im Haar (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    People of the sea

    According to oral history, and "wane i asi," or people of the sea, have been living on manmade islands in Lau Lagoon for 18 generations. They are said to have come here to be closer to the sea that provides them with a bountiful supply of fish, and respite from mainland's mosquitoes.

  • Solomon Islands - Lau Lagoon (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    The only way is up

    As the sea level rises, more and more of the lagoon's residents are building their homes on stilits for a few extra feet of grace.

  • Solomon Islands - Lau Lagoon (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Water babes

    Children are raised to feel at home with the ocean lapping at their feet. The only school is on the mainland, so they're used to making daily the journey back and forth across the lagoon.

  • Salomon-Inseln, Kanu und Kinder Silhouette (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Born sailors

    Navigating between the islands and the mainland in tiny dugout canoes with plastic sails is a skill gained early in life and quickly becomes second nature.

  • Solomon Islands - Lau Lagoon (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Stormy weather

    Living on the lagoon means being completely exposed to tropical storms. And this one came during what was traditionally the dry season. Lau Lagoon islanders are being forced to contend with increasingly unpredictable weather.

  • Solomon Islands - Lau Lagoon (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Times of change

    John Kaia, 52, is chief of the Aenabaolo tribe on the island of Tauba1. He says that over his lifetime he has seen dramatic changes to the climate - and his people's way of life.

  • Salomon-Inseln, zerstörtes zu Hause am Wasserrand (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Swept away

    Homes lie ruined in the wake of a large wave event. Here, the community decided to not rebuild - the destruction now comes too frequently and on too great a scale to make it worth while.

  • Solomon Islands - Lau Lagoon (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Fight against time

    Living with rising sea levels is an uphill struggle. Essential structures such as this outhouse, only accessible by bridge, require constant maintenance.

  • Salomon-Inseln, verlassene Struktur im Wasser (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Abandoned to the waves

    The struggle to maintain this outhouse has long since been abandoned. What was once a part of a family home is now an occasional perch for seabirds.

  • Salomon-Inseln, zwei Männer am Grab (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    New neighbors

    Many of Lau Lagoon's people of the sea are tying to relocate to the mainland of Malaita. But they are not always welcome. Land disputes mean construction is halted by court order - as with this church.

  • Solomon Islands - Lau Lagoon (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Fresh start

    While some wane e asi struggle for space on the mainland, others are unable to find land there at all, and are building new islands in the lagoon, like this one - still very much a work in progress.

  • Solomon Islands - Lau Lagoon (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Keeping the faith

    Religion plays a central role in daily life in Solomon Islands. Prayer and devotional rituals provide solace in trying times. Many have also relied on the church to help them relocate, as state programs fail to get off the ground.

  • Solomon Islands - Lau Lagoon (Beni Knight)

    Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

    Saying goodbye

    As Lau Lagoon's islands are abadoned, a way of life that has existed in harmony with nature for generations may be lost forever because of the damage industrialized nations have inflicted on our shared planet.

    Author: Beni Knight


Glaciers retreating faster now than ever before

That's why scientists at the University of Leeds created an underwater map of Antarctica based on seven years of satellite data and knowledge of ice sheet geometry.

"We came up with a new method that allows us to map grounding lines and study their retreat all around Antarctica," the study's lead author, Hannes Konrad, told DW in an interview.

He and his colleagues examined how much of the ice below the sea surface has been getting thinner due to climate change, and at which speed. They were shocked by their findings.

Warming ocean waters have caused the base of ice near the ocean floor to shrink significantly. An area of underwater ice the size of Greater London has become significantly thinner within only five years, the researchers found.

The ice has either melted underwater already or is moving faster toward the ocean, where icebergs break off.

An iceberg is pictured in the western Antarctic peninsula (Getty Images/E.Abramovich)

Once broken off from the ice shelf, icebergs will melt in the warming ocean, thereby pushing up sea levels

This happened in summer 2017, when an iceberg seven times the size of Berlin split from the Larsen C ice shelf. Two months later, the Pine Island Glacier in western Antarctica lost an iceberg four times the size of Manhattan.

Once broken away, these icebergs will then melt in the ocean, pushing up sea levels. 

The scientists are also now also able to put the melting of glaciers into a broader context.

They found that almost a quarter of West Antarctic glaciers are retreating today faster than the average ice stream did at the end of the last ice age around 20,000 years ago, when sea levels were still 120 meters (394 feet) lower than they are today.

"This is very alarming, especially for people who live in low-lying areas," Konrad said.

Tropical coral reef in Fiji, South Pacific Ocean (Imago/alimdi)

Also ecosystems such as coral reefs are threatened by sea level rise

Read more: Climate change pushing Antarctica's king penguins to brink of extinction, says study

Threat for islands and coastal cities

Antarctica is the largest reservoir of freshwater on the planet, and has the potential to significantly raise sea water levels across the world. That's a real danger for island nations and coastal cities, which could be flooded.

Take one of the most important glaciers in Antarctica today, the Thwaites Glacier. Under threat from warming oceans for some time, previous studies have shown that the glacier has been retreating roughly 400 meters a year over past decades.

"We've confirmed this rate is still up-to-date," Konrad said.

There are indications that the glacier could collapse over the next 500 to 1,000 years, according to Konrad.

"If that happens, it will add roughly 2 meters of sea level into our oceans."

"The problem is: Even if we stop the warming of oceans or manage to cool them down again, there is no way the glacier can be stabilized any more. That means certain islands will cease to exist."

Read more: You won't stop climate change on your own — demand action!

The Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay are seen from above in San Francisco, California (AFP/Getty Images/J. Edelson)

Coastal cities like San Francisco will have to build dams in the future to keep floodings away, says Konrad

Antarctic to become number-one driver of sea level rise

According to Konrad, the Antarctic is expected to outpace Greenland's contribution, becoming the main driver of sea level rise within the next century.

"Antarctica can add an additional 4.5 meters in sea levels into the world's oceans, so just imagine what will happen to a city like London that lies at this altitude above sea level," Konrad said.

"This won't happen immediately so there's still some time to adjust but it will happen and we have to prepare for it and take action," he added.

Other research upholds the cause for concern. Anders Levermann of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) published a similar study in 2017, looking at ice shelf thinning in Antarctica, and finding that melting ice shelves can have a knock-on effect on ice flows, accelerating inland ice melt and pushing up the sea level.

"It shows the risks we run in Antarctica if we do not limit heating up our planet," Levermann told DW upon release of that study.

"Limiting global warming is necessary to stabilize the Antarctic ice masses, avoid many meters of additional sea level rise and hence protect cities like New York, Hamburg, Mumbai, and Shanghai."
Watch video 05:31

Busting climate myths

DW recommends

Arctic warmer than much of Europe is a worrying sign of climate change

As frigid air sweeps across Europe, the Arctic itself is seeing an unprecedented warm spell. What's going on and does it relate to global warming? (27.02.2018)  

Climate change pushing Antarctica's king penguins to brink of extinction, says study

With the king penguin's food supply being driven farther and farther away, the birds must choose between feeding and breeding. The penguin's plight sends a warning about the future of the Antarctic's environment. (27.02.2018)  

Sea level rise is real and accelerating: PNAS study

A new report based on 25 years of satellite data says sea levels are rising at an increasing pace. The findings are "roughly in agreement" with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's projections. (13.02.2018)  

You won't stop climate change on your own — demand action!

Most of us do things every day that contribute to climate change, and changing our behavior is vital. But we won't get anywhere acting alone. And that's where you come in. (22.12.2017)  

New study links Antarctic ice-shelf melt to global sea-level rise

The melting of small ice shelves surrounding Antarctica could lead to even bigger melt of glaciers hundreds of kilometers inland, compounding sea-level rise. (12.12.2017)  

Colossal iceberg breaks off Antarctica

A chunk of ice the size of the US state of Delaware has broken off the Larsen C ice shelf, one of Antarctica's largest ice shelves. Scientists fear global warming is destabilizing Antarctic ice shelves. (12.07.2017)  

Why is the Arctic melting faster than the Antarctic?

A recent report says the Arctic may be ice-free by 2040. The Antarctic is also melting, albeit far slower, and in a less regular pattern. Why do the two poles react so differently in the face of climate change? (14.06.2017)  

How will accelerated ocean warming affect the planet?

We all know ocean temperatures are increasing as a result of climate change. But what you may not know is that they are warming much faster than expected. The loss of tropical paradises is only one of many consequences. (28.03.2017)  

Sea ice at record low in Arctic and Antarctic

Experts across the world are alarmed at how small the area covered by sea ice has become. They are saying the change is unprecedented - and they're calling for action. (17.02.2017)  

'Abandon city!' - Climate experts warn of displacement and migration as sea levels rise

Scientists are working feverishly to understand the complex mechanisms driving sea level rise. Without drastic cuts in CO2 emissions, they say 20 percent of the global population may lose their homes to rising seas. (12.02.2016)  

Solomon Islanders face rising sea levels

The people of Lau Lagoon in Solomon Islands have lived in harmony with the ocean for generations. Now, climate change means the sea that sustained them is becoming a threat to their very existence. (02.10.2017)  

WWW links

Study: Net retreat of Antarctic glacier grounding lines

Study: The far reach of ice-shelf thinning in Antarctica

Audios and videos on the topic

Busting climate myths  

Related content

Umwelt Antarktis Meerespark ist geplannt

Sea level rise is real and accelerating: PNAS study 13.02.2018

A new report based on 25 years of satellite data says sea levels are rising at an increasing pace. The findings are "roughly in agreement" with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's projections.

Äthiopien Gode - Dürre-Krise

UN: Last three years hottest to date, costing billions and destroying livelihoods 22.03.2018

The 2017 UN climate report has found extreme weather and climate-related events cost a devastating $320 billion in 2017. The UN says 2018 has followed in the footsteps of 2017 with extreme weather destroying livelihoods.

Schottland BrewDog-Bier

Can a UK brewery 'make the Earth great again?' 16.03.2018

Sourced from areas most affected by global warming, Brewdog's Make Earth Great Again "protest" beer promises to promote climate change awareness. But is it enough to bring about policy change?

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Saudi Arabien König Abdulaziz Kamel Festival Rimah (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

The secrets of a camel's hump

The camel's hump is perhaps its defining feature. It's not just an anatomical oddity but a brilliant bit of evolution. 

Eco@Africa

eco@africa Sendung 104 (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: milky garments, resilient coral reefs and distracting kids from smartphones with nature. 