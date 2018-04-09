Gulf Stream system at weakest point in 1,600 years

Two new studies have found that the system of currents in the Atlantic Ocean is exceptionally weak — and its strength, or lack thereof, could have serious ramifications on the global climate.

The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) — also known as the Gulf Stream system — is often described as part of the global ocean conveyor belt. It transports warm water from the Atlantic towards the Arctic, which influences the relatively mild climate of Western Europe. In the northern Atlantic, this surface water eventually cools and sinks to the bottom of the ocean, where another current transports it south to Antarctica before circulating back to the Gulf Stream and beginning the cycle anew. This entire process is known as thermohaline circulation.

However, a team of researchers from University College London (UCL) and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) have offered evidence from marine sediment that the AMOC is currently at its weakest point in the past 1,600 years.

Another study from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) used climate model data and historical records of sea surface temperatures to reveal that the AMOC has been rapidly weakening since 1950 as a result of rising temperatures linked to global warming.

Both studies, which will be published together in the April 12 issue of Nature, strongly suggest that the AMOC has weakened over the past by 150 years by at least 15 percent to 20 percent.

After heading north, the AMOC transports cold water all the way back down to Antarctica before it circulates back to the Gulf Stream

A new understanding of the climate

Scientists have been studying the changes in the AMOC for decades, mostly through the use of computer simulations that predicted the circulation would slow down as a result of global warming.

However, the new studies represent the most compelling evidence yet that the AMOC is weakening. David Thornalley, one of the lead researchers of the UCL/WHOI study and senior lecturer at the UCL, said the findings will help scientists understand the longer-term context of how the AMOC is changing.

"We only have very short, direct observations since 2004, and that means it's been very difficult to gain any longer-term perspective of the decline we've been seeing over the last 10 years and if that's part of any longer-term trend," he told DW. "Our study has used new techniques with marine sediment core — so relatively direct evidence — to extend, in effect, our observations and allow us to place what's happening today in a longer-term context."

What does this mean for the planet?

As an important component of our planet's climate system, if the AMOC continues to weaken, weather patterns could be disrupted across the United States and Europe, and even the African Sahel region.

"The broader climate system as a whole has a lot of factors and a lot of complexity, and researchers are trying to better understand that," Thornalley said. "We know that the AMOC does transport a lot of heat. It's responsible for warming places like northwest Europe by up to 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. If that were to weaken then you would lose that source of heat. Because it transports heat around the globe, it kind of helps determine where climate patterns are."

For example, he said, if the AMOC weakens there could be a shift in tropical rainfall belts or a strengthening of the winter storms that cross across the Atlantic into Europe. It may also cause a more rapid increase in sea level along the east coast of the United States due to changes in ocean density.

Storm Eva hits the UK in December 2015. A weakening of the AMOC might not trigger a new ice age, but it could lead to stronger winter storms hitting Europe from across the Atlantic

Worst case scenario

Concerns over the possibility of Earth entering a new ice age as a result of the Gulf Stream slowdown are, however, unfounded. In fact, the theory that the Little Ice Age, which occurred between 1460 and 1550, was linked to the weakening of the AMOC has been disproven by the latest study from UCL/WHOI.

The worst case scenario, of course, is a complete shutdown of the AMOC — this is known as a shutdown of thermohaline circulation. But, farfetched though it may seem, scientists have said, based on what they know, it is an unlikely scenario but not a totally impossible one.

"The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change research says a complete shutdown has something like a 5 to 10 percent chance of happening by 2100," Thornalley said. "But there are still improvements to be made [in our understanding of the system]. There is a possibility that a shutdown could occur, and that is why we invest money into monitoring this system. Although it may be unlikely, if it did happen it would have very severe consequences."